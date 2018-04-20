MaxiBlock2018: MaxiMine Gathers Up-and-Coming ICOs at Lavish Shangri-La Event

SINGAPORE, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxiMine collaborated with blockchain consulting firm Talenta to host a lavish meet yesterday evening, showcasing up-and-coming innovation projects that redefine values, payments, and identity verification. Esteemed projects included MaxiMine - a multi-token, multi-pool decentralized cloud mining platform, Sage – A data intelligence ecosystem, Inclusion – A blockchain-based open network made transparent for SMEs and financial service providers as well as THEKEY – A blockchain-based identity verification technology (IDV) created to secure digital identities for the future.

MaxiMine

The evening was an enchanting one, with halls decked out in galactic themes, exuding a futuristic vibe that aligns with MaxiMine's vision as a cutting-edge decentralized cloud mining platform offering revolutionary multi-token, multi-pool mining services to individuals around the world. Following an extravagant MOU signing ceremony amongst distinguished guests Shosen Tian Ci Group, Talenta and MaxiMine, Mr. Huacai – CTO of MaxiMine took the stage to explain the vast intrinsic values of mining, why it is smart to engage in decentralized mining in this day and age as well as the rewards MaxiMine staked tokens can offer to its exclusive community of users.

The mining industry has been a lucrative one in the past year, with returns reaching as high as 1000% and naturally, this comes along with throngs of mining enthusiasts who are quick to identify this money-making opportunity. Unfortunately, it is no longer feasible to mine on an independent level all with the political barriers, price fluctuations, technical issues and difficulties in switching between the type of coins mined. This was the reason for MaxiMine's emergence. Its conception as a decentralized cloud mining platform that offers users hassle-free multi-token, multi-pool mining services also meant that anyone, regardless of his or her level of expertise can mine from a wide range of coins in addition to the exceptional flexibility of token switching; something almost impossible to achieve on your own.

The MaxiMine Foundation is scheduled to release 16 billion MXM tokens, with the first mining reward payout to be realized by November 2018. 8 billion of these released MXM tokens will be locked in for token sales, of which 50% are slated for gradual release and the remaining 50% to be used to stake hashing power in return for mining rewards. With backup mining facilities available to protect user interests, a strong application setting stable grounds for value growth as well as a considerable community following and that ultimately translates to large data sets available to be leveraged on, MaxiMine is bound to be a formidable force amongst the industry stars to look out for.

