MaxID Designer Creates MozaicID Mobile Credential Reader Compliant with U.S. Coast Guard Reader Rule

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MozaicID President of Product Development, Steve Bowen, designs a second fundamental product in the identity biometric security industry. The MozaicID MCR (Mobile Credential Reader) meets requirements named by the U.S. Coast Guard TWIC Reader Rule for enforcement on December 31, 2020.

MozaidID's MCR works as a stand-alone operation providing automated instant access modes which meet all MARSEC levels. It features the ability to read TWIC, CAC, PIV, PIV-I and can be adapted to other forms of smart card technology-based credentials including ePassport and electronic Drivers Licenses. The device offers automated, off-site report archiving, which fulfills the 2-year archive requirement with reports pre-formatted to TSA and U.S. Coast Guard information as required. Download the MozaicID MCR Spec Sheet for more info.

MozaicID's President of Product Development designed the legacy MaxID Biometric Unit, the MaxID iDL500, which was awarded the previous U.S. Coast Guard Reader Contract in 2009. This unit was the predecessor to the MozaicID MCR, which was created to replace the MaxID iDL500. Many of the MaxID units may remain in operation today, but will no longer be compliant as of December 31, 2020.

Equip your facility with the leading trusted security solution. In this day and age, you don't have time for guess work. You need to be sure. You need to be secure. December 31, 2020 is quickly approaching. Act today and equip your facility with the MozaicID MCR. To learn more, visit www.MozaicID.com

About MozaicID

MozaicID has developed groundbreaking, integrated security solutions, providing identity verifications for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies. The premier product, the MozaicID MCR is the leading solution on the market providing assured smartcard authentication and identity verification. Operating as a stand-alone product that requires zero connectivity during normal credential reading operations. MozaicID is an industry innovator within the security ecosphere with access to the most up-to-date resources and technologies. For more information, visit www.MozaicID.com

