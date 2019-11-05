Maxihost Expands With Cologix In Dallas

DENVER, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cologix, a network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, today announced that Maxihost will deploy its advanced Bare Metal cloud platform and high performance, DDoS protected network at Cologix's Infomart Dallas data center and interconnection hub.

"When planning for expansion into the Dallas market, our decision to partner with Cologix was easy. Located in the Infomart building, the region's preeminent carrier hotel, Cologix provides diverse, highly-connected access to the most carriers, networks and fiber in the region with unrestricted, flexible options," said Guilherme Soubihe Alberto, CEO of Maxihost. "At Maxihost, we help customers to increase agility and manage critical applications with speed, flexibility, security, efficiency and ease. Our enterprise customers include gaming, streaming, VPN and CDN with high bandwidth and very low latency requirements. These customers count on Maxihost to deliver seamless, lag-free experiences to their enormous multiplayer game subscribers without delay or disruption. That means, no outages or packet loss to their subscribers with a network that can scale up to several hundred gigabits per second, layer 3 and 4 DDoS terabit protection from attacks at layer 3, 4 and even layer 7 attacks."

The Dallas data center market offers abundant fiber, low environmental risks, attractive tax incentives and low energy costs, making it attractive to enterprises accessing cloud services to run their businesses. Located in the Infomart building, the region's preeminent carrier hotel, Cologix Dallas provides diverse, unfettered connectivity to 50+ unique networks and access to abundant fiber in the region via a core Meet-Me-Room. Ideally situated at the major crossroads of network connectivity in the South Central United States, Cologix Dallas is perfect for primary IT deployments or latency-sensitive applications.

"We are thrilled Maxihost selected Cologix to meet their growing customer demand to run their latency sensitive applications with high performance connectivity to Cologix's robust ecosystem and Cloud Access Marketplace in Dallas," said Laura Ortman, President & Chief Revenue Officer of Cologix. "Maxihost's solutions enrich our ecosystem as they help enterprise organizations to migrate workloads and deliver real-time experiences via the cloud with scalable, low latency solutions."

About Maxihost

Maxihost is a global provider of on-demand bare metal cloud and network services for businesses of all sizes. Maxihost provides a high performance, DDoS protected network, and its mission is to help making the Internet faster with infrastructure solutions. For more information visit www.Maxihost.com.

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides reliable, secure, scalable hyperscale edge data center solutions from 29 prime interconnection hubs and 5 hyperscale capacity facilities across 10 strategic North American markets. Over 1,600 leading network, managed services, cloud, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers trust Cologix to support their business critical infrastructure and connect them to customers, vendors and partners. Our dedicated, experienced local teams and scalable solutions enable us to provide industry-leading customer service and the ability to successfully support customers at the Internet's new edge. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com or email sales@cologix.com. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

