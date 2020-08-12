Maxim AIR Announced as World's First Breathable, Reversible Blazer with Stain-repellent Nano Technology and a Wrinkle-free Microfiber Blend

SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone that has ever worn a blazer knows that they can be tight, uncomfortable and may easily wrinkle. The perfect blazer may be too expensive or not have all the desired features that you want. That all changes today with the announcement of Maxim AIR from Gottlich. As the world's first breathable, reversible blazer that is made with stain-repellent nano technology and a wrinkle-free microfiber blend, Maxim Air may be the last blazer you ever need!

Maxim AIR from Gottlich is the world's first breathable, reversible blazer that is made with stain-repellent nano technology and a wrinkle-free microfiber blend Maxim AIR features a modern, classic design, is as light as a dress shirt and will soon be the most comfortable item of clothing in your closet

Who says that you have to suffer for fashion? The Maxim AIR, which features a modern, classic design, is as light as a dress shirt and will soon be the most comfortable item of clothing in your closet. Consumers can purchase Maxim AIR, in colors including Deep Ocean, Alpine Grey, Cloud, Sky and a limited-edition Midnight Black, beginning today at https://igg.me/at/maximair for an early-bird price of $199, a 43% discount off the MSRP of $350.

Maxim AIR is 50% more breathable than cotton, is wrinkle-resistant and has been specially engineered to have a luxury wool appearance, while weighing only 200 grams. To put that in perspective, other items that weigh 200 grams include a roll of nickels, 80 pennies, three C Batteries or four Pop-Tarts. With its 2-in-1 reversible design (one side solid color/one side pattern), it is like getting two blazers for the price of one.

"Maxim AIR was created to be super versatile and because of its super-thin, ultralight profile it can be worn to any occasion," said Harsha Kasey, Founder & CEO of GOTTLICH. "We have aimed to re-invent the blazer and Maxim AIR takes all of the features that most consumers desire and brings them together in one fashionable and functional jacket."

The blazer's stain-repellent nano technology means that It increases the liquid contact angle of the garment to greater than 90 degrees, causing the water to form round droplets and stay "suspended" instead of getting absorbed into the fabric. The end result is that the yarn is protected from whatever you happen to throw on it. All liquids roll right off protecting you from any stains.

Additional features of the Maxim AIR include:

- Made from all-natural materials including sustainably grown Austrian Beech Tree Fabric

- Magnetic closure is futuristic, super quick & easy to use, you won't want to use buttons ever again

- Infused with antibacterial silver ions to keep the wearer odor free all day

- Custom blended materials are designed to give a smooth and silky feel

- Naturally porous allowing free airflow at a molecular level

- Woven, not knitted, which makes it look far more luxurious and feels better on the skin

- Innovative 360-degree rotational lapels that beautifully conceal the reversible nature

- Sleeve Monogram - For the first time ever, a blazer has your name permanently embedded on your arm subtly but elegantly for everyone to see

- Blend fabric wicks moisture/sweat away from the body, keeping the wearer cool & dry resulting in a soothing effect on the skin.

Maxim AIR is pure luxury meeting breathtaking innovation!

Press Kit: HERE

About Gottlich

Gottlich believes that the men's products, especially men's clothing, have been extremely outdated, mostly looking very ugly, non-ergonomic and absolutely not complementing the man's natural handsome biology. With this deep frustration, the innovative team at Gottlich has created unique men's products that exude breathtaking luxurious aesthetics combined with modern sensible innovation. Product experiences that will tantalise you. Welcome to Gottlich! For more information please visit: https://www.gottlichdesign.com/

CONTACT:

Glenn Mandel

www.launchpadagency.com

760-798-1563

[email protected]

SOURCE Gottlich

Related Links

https://www.gottlichdesign.com

