Exclusive entertainment includes 21 Savage, 50 Cent, Elderbrook & more

High-res artist press photos can be downloaded here

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated annual MAXIM Casino Royale Experience presented by Vivid Seats will feature an unparalleled talent lineup of award-winning artists on Saturday, February 10 at Resorts World Las Vegas. On the eve of the Big Game, GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum hip-hop superstar 21 Savage, the legendary 50 Cent, EDM favorite Elderbrook, famed Las Vegas DJ Shift, Ibiza icon Plastik Funk and DJ unKommon will take the stage during the Casino Royale themed extravaganza.

"It is an honor to bring these mega stars of music to Las Vegas for the best Big Game weekend the world has ever seen," remarked Seth Kaplan, founder of unKommon events. "Our goal is to create an unforgettable experience that captures the essence of excess, celebration and entertainment and becomes the highlight of the year in Las Vegas

MAXIM BIG GAME EXPERIENCE PRESENTED BY VIVID SEATS UNVEILS A-LIST ENTERTAINMENT Post this

For guests looking for unparalleled luxury, the $1,000,000 Ace of Spades package for up to 10 guests is the ideal splurge. Designed for discerning sports enthusiasts and luxury seekers, this exclusive package includes private jet transportation from anywhere in the continental United States, a suite at Resorts World Las Vegas, a $75,000 casino credit, a nightly $10,000 dining credit redeemable at Resorts World's fine restaurant collection, all-access passes to the MAXIM Casino Royale experience, 10 tickets to Sunday's Big Game at Allegiant Stadium supremely located on the 50-yard line and on-field access both before and after the game and more.

Guests will have the opportunity to step into the curated and interactive luxury lounge, driven by exclusive ticketing partner, Vivid Seats; featuring ticket giveaways every hour, trivia and endless photo ops. Additional event partner, Jack Links Snacks, will present a nostalgic pop-up activation for guests featuring an oversized game of everyone's favorite, Duck Hunt. Guests won't want to skip the casino lounge, where Bylt Basics will provide winners with branded specialty apparel. Exclusive beverage offerings presented by Ghost Energy Drink will keep guests abuzz all night long with the launch of the new OG flavor. And BODYARMOR Sports Drink will provide nonstop superior hydration with their latest innovations, BODYARMOR Flash I.V., BODYARMOR ZERO Sugar, along with BODYARMOR Sportwater. Speciality cocktails made with Fever-Tree will be available throughout the venue. Guests can toast to victory with Tequila 512, American-made and named after an area code in the heart of Texas, Tequila 512 was voted "Best in Show" at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Stepping over to Legends Charity, fans can bid on their favorite jersey or other memorabilia that they can take home with them. A guest favorite, Raising Canes, will return to this year's event to provide its world-famous chicken fingers. Finally, Icon Electric Vehicles will provide easy transportation around the event in luxe golf carts.

unKommon Events has presented the MAXIM Big Game experience, by dedicating its efforts to community support, partnering with a local non-profit in each market of the annual affair. This year's event is proud to partner with retired NFL superstar and Las Vegas local, Brandon Marshall's Williams-Marshall Cares Leadership Program . A portion of ticket sales from the MAXIM Casino Royale Experience will benefit the foundation with the mission of inspiring youth athletes and future leaders for a lifelong commitment to service, integrity and community leadership.

For more information on VIP packages, corporate hospitality packages and sponsorships, please reach out to [email protected] .

Tickets for the MAXIM Casino Royale Experience presented by Vivid Seats are on sale now and can be purchased online only at Vivid Seats at www.vividseats.com/maximparty .

About MAXIM

MAXIM is a luxury lifestyle brand with a voice that is aspirational and inspirational. It publishes 11 editions distributed in 75 countries. MAXIM celebrates the best of the best by covering the most beautiful women in the world, exotic destinations, supercars, as well as self-made business titans and superstar athletes.

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should "Experience It Live," the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, New York Post, and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Vivid Seats also owns Vivid Picks, a daily fantasy sports app. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling 866-848-8499.

About unKommon events

From the founder of In the Know Experiences, unKommon events is a full service event management and production company with strong expertise in highend live entertainment experiences, event sponsorships, nightlife and marketing industries. With over a decade of experience, unKommon specializes in taking events to another level, managing front of house & ticketing operations, experiential hospitality sales, event sponsorship, logistics and production for premiere exclusive events around the globe.

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Since opening in 2021, Resorts World Las Vegas has become the premier destination on the Las Vegas Strip. Developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission, the $4.3 billion resort is dedicated to providing guests with a one-of-a-kind luxury experience, complete with exceptional service, exquisite design and unparalleled amenities. In a partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus. With over 3,500 guest rooms and suites, featuring modern design and luxurious touches, the property consists of Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. The fully integrated resort boasts a wide range of world-class amenities and services including a 117,000 square foot state-of-the-art fully cashless casino floor, a 5,000 capacity theatre featuring the industry's top headlining talent, distinct day and nightlife venues, a curated retail collection featuring designer and boutique shops, a stunning 27,000-square-foot spa and wellness center, over 50 food and beverage offerings from across the globe and more. Resorts World Las Vegas has ushered in a new world for luxury resorts, and invites guests to indulge with friends. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide while all three hotel brands are LEED Gold Certified. For more information, please visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

About GHOST® ENERGY

GHOST® ENERGY, a fast growing energy drink from GHOST Lifestyle, features a transparent, innovative formula and was the first to introduce authentic collab flavors, like Sour Patch Kids® and Warheads®, to the energy space. GHOST® ENERGY is sugar free, features natural caffeine and is available nationwide at major chains, including 7-Eleven, Kroger, Target, QT, GNC and Circle K. For more information, visit ghostenergy.com or connect with the brand on Instagram and TikTok .

About BODYARMOR Sports Drink

BODYARMOR has been disrupting the world of Sports Hydration since 2011, offering a premium sports drink packed with electrolytes, coconut water and antioxidants that provides superior hydration. Low in sodium and high in potassium, BODYARMOR contains natural flavors and sweeteners and no colors or dyes from artificial sources. BODYARMOR's extended portfolio includes BODYARMOR LYTE, a low-calorie, ZERO sugar added sports drink; BODYARMOR SportWater, a premium electrolyte-packed high alkaline water with ph9+; BODYARMOR Flash I.V., the brand's first-ever rapid rehydration beverage; BODYARMOR Flash I.V. Hydration Boosters, single-serve powder sticks offering consumers the ability to refuel and replenish on-the-go; and now BODYARMOR ZERO SUGAR, a premium sports drink with ZERO sugar and ZERO grams of carbohydrates with NO artificial sweeteners, flavors or dyes.

Media Contact

Stephanie Capellas & Emily Clayton

Carma Connected

[email protected]

SOURCE MAXIM