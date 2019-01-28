Maxim Empowering Design Innovation at embedded world 2019

Maxim Demos at EBV's Booth (Stand 3A-229)

Wearable Healthcare: See how solutions including Health Sensor Platform 2.0 and MAX-HEALTH-BAND can help designers extract highly accurate vital signs from wearable designs.

Visitors can register at http://bit.ly/ew2019_Maxim_giveaway for a free MAX32660-EVSYS board (while supplies last; pre-registration is recommended). Please bring a printed copy of the registration form to the Maxim demo stand at EBV's booth to claim a board. With the board, users can evaluate the MAX32660 ultra-low-power Arm Cortex-M4 with floating-point unit-based microcontroller for wearables and IoT sensors. Visitors can see Maxim's nanoPower watch demo and have a chance to take home either a MAX17222EVKIT or MikroElektronika Thermo 6 click featuring the MAX31875 temperature sensor (while supplies last).

Maxim Demos at Avnet Silica's Booth (Stand 1-370)

Sensors and Analog: See Maxim's IO-Link technology, nanoPower ICs and Go-IO industrial internet of things (IIoT) reference design in action.

Power: Explore the MAX17260 1-cell fuel gauge with ModelGauge™ m5 EZ and Himalaya uSLIC™ evaluation kits to enable power designs.

Security: Learn about Maxim's secure authentication for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Maxim Speaking Opportunities

Szukang Hsien, executive business manager, Automotive Business Unit at Maxim Integrated, will provide a presentation titled, "Local Dimming with Functional Safety for Automotive Displays" at the electronic displays Conference from 3:55 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday , Feb. 27

