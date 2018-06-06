Maxim Healthcare and Leidos Partner to Develop Next-Generation Population Health Tools

The products, which will be deployed through Maxim's workforce of more than 65,000 frontline caregivers, will operate on the Leidos platform and combine structured and unstructured data from a variety of sources to provide a holistic patient view while identifying potential risks or gaps in care. This information will enable Maxim team members to stratify populations, make more informed clinical decisions and better allocate resources.

In addition, the companies plan to implement these services for health plans, large health systems, employers and government payers seeking to better manage post-acute and long term community-based care services for chronic care and medically fragile populations. The products will also support population health initiatives for Maxim's large existing business serving self-insured employers. Financial terms of the five-year agreement were not disclosed, however both parties will be involved in technology development, sales and marketing, and will have a financial stake in the success of the relationship.

"We believe this will be a game changer for our patients and customers, as well as healthcare providers and payers seeking ways to better manage populations at home," said Maxim Chief Executive Officer Bill Butz. "From a recently discharged patient navigating social barriers to a ventilator-dependent child receiving care in the home or an employer looking for ways to keep their workforce healthy, this technology will provide the depth of information needed to improve quality and value for each of the populations we serve."

The products will be built on Leidos' healthcare platform, CareC2™. Leveraging the same underlying technology used by the U.S. Air Force to run flight missions, CareC2 is an enterprise-level integration and interoperability platform that takes data from multiple sources and in multiple formats to create a holistic picture of patient health. Establishing a data lake of all available clinical, claims, scheduling, mobile, wearable device and self-reported data with embedded capabilities such as complex clinical workflow management, predictive and descriptive analytics and advanced healthcare logistics, the platform monitors and tracks patients along defined care pathways. As a result, clinicians have access to analytics that guide workflows and enable providers and payers to manage and monitor all aspects of individuals' health and healthcare needs across the ecosystem.

Though Leidos has deployed similar technology in acute-care hospitals, the partnership with Maxim marks the first time it will be used in post-acute and community-based settings. The companies plan to develop additional products focused on improving transitions across episodes of care in the home and community-based settings.

"As care moves into more diverse settings, reflecting patient demands for comfort and efficiency, we are creating the tools to ensure vital data is captured and moves with them," said Chris Day, president, CareC2, a Leidos Health business. "Our partnership with Maxim is unique because we are creating the industry's first technologies that help manage and coordinate all aspects of clinical and non-clinical care as patients take advantage of community and home-based care. At the same time, we are linking up with larger and more geographically diverse community-based workforces, ensuring real-time improvements in patient outcomes in those settings are now possible."

According to Andy Friedell, senior vice president of Maxim's Strategic Solutions group, a perfect storm of policy and market forces are driving healthcare providers and payers to find new ways to more effectively manage the delivery of care in post-acute and community settings. In addition to the value-based and accountable care incentives introduced by the Affordable Care Act, new regulations such as MACRA and the IMPACT Act along with Medicaid's shift to managed care, the growing focus on improved HEDIS measures and recent changes within the Medicare Advantage program have all added new incentives to deliver better outcomes at lower costs.

"These factors have created an environment where our clients want partners who can accept responsibility for the problems we tackle together," said Friedell. "We look forward to working with Leidos to leverage data to drive better outcomes and promote the highest quality, lowest-cost setting for care. This, along with our willingness to put 'skin in the game,' will help us meet the shared goals and needs of our patients, customers and caregivers."

About Maxim Healthcare Services

Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc. provides care in a variety of settings through approximately 250 branch office locations across the United States. In addition to medical staffing services, the company is a leading provider of continuous skilled nursing services in the home for some of the nation's most medically fragile patients. It also provides vaccination, screening and on on-site clinic management programs to large employers and other entities and operates community-based and transitional care programs shown to reduce hospital readmissions by over 65% for high risk patients.

Learn more about Maxim Healthcare Services, or get more information about available Maxim Healthcare positions.

About Leidos Health

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 32,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.17 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2017. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

