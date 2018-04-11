Maxim Hosts 2018 California Invention Convention in Celebration of 35 Years of Innovation

For details about the California Invention Convention, visit http://bit.ly/CAInvention

As it celebrates its 35-year anniversary, Maxim becomes the first Silicon Valley company to host the California Invention Convention's state-wide finals. On the day of the event, young inventors will display their invention–either a working model or prototype–and will then be judged and awarded. Maxim will present the "Best-In-Show" award later in the afternoon. Top finalists will be invited to join approximately 400 other student inventors from around the country on May 31-June 2, 2018 at the National Invention Convention and Entrepreneurship Expo in Dearborn, Michigan.

"We are honored to host these bright minds of the future on the same day that Maxim celebrates its 35 years of empowering design engineers," said Dave Dwelley , Chief Technology Officer at Maxim Integrated. "Through our collaboration with the California Invention Convention, we look forward to a generation of engineers that embrace teamwork, thinking outside the box, and innovative problem-solving—values that are very much prevalent in Maxim's culture."

, Chief Technology Officer at Maxim Integrated. "Through our collaboration with the California Invention Convention, we look forward to a generation of engineers that embrace teamwork, thinking outside the box, and innovative problem-solving—values that are very much prevalent in Maxim's culture." "We are grateful to Maxim Integrated for their generous support as the principal sponsor of this year's state-wide California Invention Convention," said Brenda Payne , Director, California Invention Convention. "Their participation contributes to the Invention Convention curriculum reaching over 1,500 students in classrooms throughout California . The students' engagement with this curriculum has led them to design and build creative solutions to self-identified problems. We are constantly inspired by them."

Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer, and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com.

