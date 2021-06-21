Maxim Integrated Announces Industry's First Glitch-Free Supervisor in Essential Analog Family to Deliver Robust Protection for Low-Voltage IoT Applications

More IoT system designers are switching to microcontrollers with core voltages of 1V and below, and traditional supervisory ICs show unreliable outputs at these lower input voltages. This leaves systems vulnerable to faulty power-up, causing the MCU to wake up in an undefined state with incorrect I/O outputs, wrong data reads or other errors. The MAX16162, part of Maxim Integrated's Essential Analog family of robust protection ICs, eliminates glitches until the input voltage achieves the appropriate voltage threshold. Eliminating glitches improves reliability not only for IoT systems, but also portable medical monitoring devices, wearables, base stations, programmable logic controllers and automation controls.

The MAX16162 draws only 825nA, so that it provides robust protection without exacting a toll on limited power budgets. With a package size of 1.06mm x 0.73mm, this Essential Analog supervisory IC is 23 percent smaller than the closest competitive solution and helps developers save board space.

Essential Analog ICs deliver Maxim Integrated's advances in low-power, high-performance, single-function products to enable next-generation innovation in multiple applications and markets.

Key Advantages

Glitch Free at Low Voltages : Eliminates system errors by asserting a consistent, glitch-free reset during power-up, even for inputs below 0.6V

: Eliminates system errors by asserting a consistent, glitch-free reset during power-up, even for inputs below 0.6V nanoPower : Draws only 825nA

: Draws only 825nA Smallest Size: 23 percent smaller than closest competition

Commentary

"ICs operating under 1V offer tremendous advantages for power savings and IoT proliferation but come with unacceptable reliability risks when not designed properly," said Elnaz Shayesteh , business manager for the Core Products Group at Maxim Integrated. "We developed the industry's first low-voltage glitch-free supervisory IC so system developers may eliminate the errors observed during power-up. No other company offers glitch-free capability at these voltages, further solidifying Maxim Integrated's innovation leadership in robust protection technology."

Availability and Pricing

The MAX16162 is available at Maxim Integrated's website for $1.19 (1000-up, FOB USA ); also available from authorized distributors

(1000-up, FOB ); also available from authorized distributors EE-Sim® models are available; For details, visit http://bit.ly/EE_Sim_Maxim

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated, an engineer's engineering company, exists to solve the designer's toughest problems in order to empower design innovation. Our broad portfolio of high-performance semiconductors, combined with world-class tools and support, delivers essential analog solutions including efficient power, precision measurement, reliable connectivity and robust protection along with intelligent processing. Designers in application areas such as automotive, communications, consumer, data center, healthcare, industrial and IoT trust Maxim to help them quickly develop smaller, smarter and more secure designs. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com.

