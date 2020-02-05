Maxim Integrated Inspires Embedded Innovations at embedded world 2020

Visitors can register at http://bit.ly/Maxim_giveaway_ew2020 for a chance to take home a MAXAUTHDEMO DeepCover® secure authenticator demonstration kit, a featherboard featuring a low-power micro with ChipDNA™ physically unclonable function (PUF) technology, or an Essential Analog Toolkit containing a collection of Maxim's high-performance, analog building block products. Please bring a printed copy of the registration form to the Maxim demo stand to claim a board.

Maxim will showcase demos in a variety of end markets:

Demos at Maxim's Booth (Hall 4A, Stand 606)

Essential Analog ICs for High Performance

Motor Drive with New Current Sense Amplifier



Battery Seal and Pushbutton Controller

Automotive ICs for Smarter, Safer Cars

Sensor Fusion ECU Protector with PoC Power Supply: MAX20040B 2MHz automotive buck-boost converter and MAX20087 ASIL-grade dual/quad camera power protector deliver robust PoC power supply and ASIL B/D quad-channel camera protection



Diagnostic Capabilities for ADAS: MAX16136 supervisor and window watchdog with overvoltage indicator for increased system reliability

Healthcare ICs for More Personalized Care

Health Sensor Platform 2.0: Evaluation and development platform, also known as MAXREFDES101#, in wrist-worn wearable form factor demonstrates a variety of products for health-sensing applications



In-Ear Heart-Rate Monitoring Solution: Features smart dock and demonstrates DC-PLC for charging and communication

Industrial ICs for Adaptive Manufacturing

Go-IO Next-Generation Industrial I/O Solutions: Reference design showcases MAX22190 octal industrial digital input with diagnostics, MAX22192 octal industrial digital input with diagnostics and digital isolation, and MAX14915 compact industrial octal high-side switch with diagnostics



IO-Link Reference Designs for Master and Smart Sensor Applications: Platform highlights IO-Link reference design with MAX14819 dual IO-Link master transceiver, MAX14827A dual IO-Link transceiver, MAX22513 surge-protected dual driver IO-Link device transceiver, and MAX22515 IO-Link transceiver with integrated protection

Security Solutions for a Safer World

DeepCover Security Lab: Web-based evaluation and learning environment highlights MAXAUTHDEMO, which showcases features and operation of DeepCover secure authenticators



Secure Microcontroller for Safeguarding Biometric Data: Demonstrates security features of a ChipDNA secure Arm® Cortex®-M4 microcontroller with secure boot

IoT Technology for Greater Intelligence

Miromico LoRaWan IoT and IIoT Module Featuring DARWIN MCU

Maxim will also showcase its demos at the booths of two of its distribution partners, Avnet Silica and EBV:

Demos at Avnet Silica's Booth (Hall 3A, Stand 221)

Go-IO industrial IoT reference design. Go-IO provides multiple software-defined I/Os in less than one cubic inch for an industrial IoT solution that helps increase productivity, further adaptive manufacturing, and deliver machine-level health and status information for critical, real-time decision-making

MAX22701EVKIT, which lets you evaluate the MAX22700-MAX22702 family of single-channel isolated gate drivers with ultra-high common-mode transient immunity (CMTI) of 300kV/µS (typical)

Demos at EBV's Booth (Hall 3A, Stand 221)

MAX98390 boosted Class-D amplifier with integrated Dynamic Speaker Management™ (DSM) technology for 2.5 times louder sound and vastly deeper bass from micro speakers

ChipDNA secure Arm Cortex-M4 microcontroller with secure boot for IoT applications

Maxim Speaking Sessions and Workshops

Jeff DeAngelis , managing director, Industrial and Healthcare Business Unit at Maxim Integrated, will provide a presentation titled, "How Ultra-Small Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) Enable Intelligence at the Edge" at the embedded world Conference from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday , February 26.

, managing director, Industrial and Healthcare Business Unit at Maxim Integrated, will provide a presentation titled, "How Ultra-Small Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) Enable Intelligence at the Edge" at the embedded world Conference from , February 26. Ole Dreessen , Maxim's principal member of technical staff, Field Applications will lead a workshop about "AES Cryptosystem Key Extraction on Standard µC and Countermeasures" at the embedded world Conference from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday , February 27.

, Maxim's principal member of technical staff, Field Applications will lead a workshop about "AES Cryptosystem Key Extraction on Standard µC and Countermeasures" at the embedded world Conference from , February 27. Szukang Hsien, executive business manager, Automotive Business Unit at Maxim Integrated, will talk about "Matrix Local Dimming LED Driver for Local Dimming Automotive Displays" at the electronic displays Conference from 9:00 a.m.to 9:20 a.m. on Thursday , February 27.

