Maxim Integrated Reports Results For The First Quarter Of Fiscal 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) reported net revenue of $619 million for its first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended September 26, 2020, a 14% increase from the $545 million revenue recorded in the prior quarter, and a 16% increase from the same quarter of last year.

"Revenue in the September quarter increased strongly in Consumer and Automotive on a sequential basis. The robust uptick was driven by infotainment, driver assistance and electric vehicle content in Automotive, and across smartphones, gaming, wearables, tablets and broad-based personal electronics in Consumer. Revenue also grew across all of our major end markets compared to the same quarter a year ago, with double-digit growth in Communications and Data Center, Industrial and Automotive. Additionally, we are progressing per plan towards closure of our merger with Analog Devices," said Tunc Doluca, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Fiscal Year 2021 First Quarter Results

Based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), diluted earnings per share in the September quarter was $0.63. The results were affected by $30 million in pre-tax special items which primarily consisted of $15 million in charges related to the upcoming combination with Analog Devices, $9 million in restructuring costs unrelated to the merger, and $5 million of expenses related to prior acquisitions. GAAP earnings per share, excluding special items was $0.72. An analysis of GAAP versus GAAP excluding special items is provided in this press release.

Cash Flow Items

At the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021, total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1.6 billion, down $2 million from the prior quarter.

Notable items included:

Cash flow from operations: $163 million

Capital expenditures: $13 million

Dividends paid: $128 million ( $0.48 per share)

( per share) Stock repurchases: $9 million

Trailing twelve months free cash flow was $763 million. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and is defined by cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Dividend and Stock Repurchase

Per the terms of the Merger Agreement between the Company and Analog Devices, we will not declare dividends that would have been paid in the upcoming months of December, March, June and September and have suspended our open market stock repurchase program.

Due to the pending merger with Analog Devices, Maxim Integrated will not be hosting a quarterly earnings conference call and has suspended the practice of providing forward-looking guidance. Investors are requested to review our Investor Relations website for the quarterly financial highlights and SEC filings for the latest updates on the pending transaction.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





September 26, 2020

June 27, 2020

September 28, 2019





(in thousands, except per share data)



Net revenues $ 619,357

$ 545,369

$ 533,040



Cost of goods sold 202,343

183,001

189,717



Gross margin 417,014

362,368

343,323



Operating expenses:













Research and development 115,466

110,173

108,989



Selling, general and administrative 82,954

72,893

76,115



Intangible asset amortization 919

810

756



Severance and restructuring expenses 8,813

678

1,434



Other operating expenses (income), net 7,428

(173)

25



Total operating expenses 215,580

184,381

187,319



Operating income 201,434

177,987

156,004



Interest and other income (expense), net (7,037)

(8,488)

1,829



Income before taxes 194,397

169,499

157,833



Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1)(2) 24,883

(37,799)

17,677



Net income $ 169,514

$ 207,298

$ 140,156



















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 0.64

$ 0.78

$ 0.52



Diluted $ 0.63

$ 0.77

$ 0.51



















Shares used in the calculation of earnings per share:













Basic 266,831

266,639

271,388



Diluted 269,529

268,777

274,436



















Dividends paid per share $ 0.48

$ 0.48

$ 0.48



















SCHEDULE OF SPECIAL ITEMS



(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





September 26, 2020

June 27, 2020

September 28, 2019





(in thousands)



Cost of goods sold:













Intangible asset amortization $ 4,363

$ 3,528

$ 3,111



Merger related expenses (3) 1,335

—

—



Cost of COVID-19 response programs 938

1,591

—



Total $ 6,636

$ 5,119

$ 3,111



















Operating expenses:













Merger related expenses (3) $ 6,607

$ —

$ —



Intangible asset amortization 918

810

756



Severance and restructuring 8,813

678

1,434



Other operating expenses (income), net (3) 7,428

(173)

25



Total $ 23,766

$ 1,315

$ 2,215



















Interest and other expense (income), net $ (535)

$ 1,484

$ 207



Total $ (535)

$ 1,484

$ 207



















Provision for (benefit from) for income taxes:













Impact of U.S. tax legislation (1) $ —

$ 6,486

$ —



Impact of income tax audit settlements (2) —

(51,197)

—



Total $ —

$ (44,711)

$ —



















(1) Includes effect of U.S. tax legislation enacted on December 22, 2017.









(2) Includes effect of income tax audit settlements.









(3) Includes ADI merger related expenses such as accelerated stock-based compensation expense resulting from the acceleration of certain RSAs for tax withholding purposes, as well as other legal and professional services.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited)





September 26, 2020

June 27, 2020

September 28, 2019





(in thousands)



ASSETS



Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,595,089

$ 1,578,670

$ 1,695,191



Short-term investments 17,022

35,536

98,176



Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 1,612,111

1,614,206

1,793,367



Accounts receivable, net 449,376

404,778

370,316



Inventories 265,664

259,626

235,959



Other current assets 29,816

39,219

24,982



Total current assets 2,356,967

2,317,829

2,424,624



Property, plant and equipment, net 542,421

550,406

574,097



Intangible assets, net 82,679

87,959

52,376



Goodwill 562,540

562,540

532,251



Other assets 108,920

110,569

97,439



TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,653,527

$ 3,629,303

$ 3,680,787



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:













Accounts payable $ 86,831

$ 91,982

$ 81,794



Price adjustment and other revenue reserves 144,255

148,916

90,206



Income taxes payable 53,655

43,457

31,704



Accrued salary and related expenses 115,460

126,751

96,168



Accrued expenses 46,119

42,228

42,644



Total current liabilities 446,320

453,334

342,516



Long-term debt 994,381

994,022

992,944



Income taxes payable 360,164

385,072

446,138



Other liabilities 141,643

139,418

117,903



Total liabilities 1,942,508

1,971,846

1,899,501



















Stockholders' equity:













Common stock and capital in excess of par value 12,461

266

271



Retained earnings 1,713,153

1,671,786

1,793,012



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,595)

(14,595)

(11,997)



Total stockholders' equity 1,711,019

1,657,457

1,781,286



TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,653,527

$ 3,629,303

$ 3,680,787





















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





September 26, 2020

June 27, 2020

September 28, 2019





(in thousands)



Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 169,514

$ 207,298

$ 140,156



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Stock-based compensation 35,730

23,290

24,671



Depreciation and amortization 24,199

36,384

23,921



Deferred taxes (1,103)

14,386

453



Loss from sale of property, plant and equipment 63

557

376



Other Adjustments 1,867

2,127

27



Changes in assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (44,798)

(24,078)

(10,300)



Inventories (5,986)

(34,562)

10,578



Other assets 4,159

(25,769)

(52,443)



Accounts payable (3,423)

5,405

1,242



Price adjustment and other revenue reserves (4,461)

37,681

(10,284)



Income taxes payable (14,710)

(45,855)

(25,341)



All other accrued liabilities 1,460

15,465

38,214



Net cash provided by operating activities 162,511

212,329

141,270



Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of property, plant and equipment (12,728)

(15,680)

(20,631)



Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 4

124

43



Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale securities —

1,290

—



Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities 18,425

10,734

42,921



Payment in connection with business acquisition, net of cash acquired —

(69,270)

—



Purchases of investments in privately-held companies (84)

(1,840)

—



Proceeds from sale of investments in privately-held companies 25

205

516



Other investing activities —

2

(35)



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 5,642

(74,435)

22,814



Cash flows from financing activities:













Net issuance of restricted stock units and awards (17,018)

(6,741)

(9,943)



Proceeds from stock options exercised 2,632

2,240

7,482



Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase program —

23,725

—



Repurchase of common stock (9,201)

(82,299)

(93,552)



Dividends paid (128,147)

(128,058)

(130,222)



Net cash used in financing activities (151,734)

(191,133)

(226,235)



Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 16,419

(53,239)

(62,151)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash













Beginning of period $ 1,585,428

$ 1,638,667

$ 1,757,342



End of period $ 1,601,847

$ 1,585,428

$ 1,695,191



















Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments $ 1,612,111

$ 1,614,206

$ 1,793,367



















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,595,089

$ 1,578,670

$ 1,695,191



Restricted cash in Other assets 6,758

6,758

—



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,601,847

$ 1,585,428

$ 1,695,191





















ANALYSIS OF GAAP VERSUS GAAP EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS DISCLOSURES



(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





September 26, 2020

June 27, 2020

September 28, 2019





(in thousands, except per share data)



Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to GAAP gross

profit excluding special items:













GAAP gross profit $ 417,014

$ 362,368

$ 343,323



GAAP gross profit % 67.3%

66.4%

64.4%



Special items:













Intangible asset amortization 4,363

3,528

3,111



Merger related expenses (1) 1,335

—

—



Cost of COVID-19 response programs 938

1,591

—



Total special items 6,636

5,119

3,111



GAAP gross profit excluding special items $ 423,650

$ 367,487

$ 346,434



GAAP gross profit % excluding special items 68.4%

67.4%

65.0%



Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to GAAP

operating expenses excluding special items:













GAAP operating expenses $ 215,580

$ 184,381

$ 187,319



Special items:













Merger related expenses (1) 6,607

—

—



Intangible asset amortization 918

810

756



Severance and restructuring 8,813

678

1,434



Other operating expenses (income), net (1) 7,428

(173)

25



Total special items 23,766

1,315

2,215



GAAP operating expenses excluding special items $ 191,814

$ 183,066

$ 185,104



Reconciliation of GAAP net income to GAAP net income

excluding special items:













GAAP net income $ 169,514

$ 207,298

$ 140,156



















Special items:













Intangible asset amortization 5,281

4,338

3,867



Merger related expenses (1) 7,942

—

—



Cost of COVID-19 response programs 938

1,591

—



Severance and restructuring 8,813

678

1,434



Other operating expenses (income), net (1) 7,428

(173)

25



Interest and other expense (income), net (535)

1,484

(207)



Pre-tax total special items 29,867

7,918

5,119



Other income tax effects and adjustments (2) (4,272)

(14,378)

(3,506)



Impact of U.S. tax legislation (3) —

6,486

—



Impact of income tax audit settlements (4) —

(51,197)

—



GAAP net income excluding special items $ 195,109

$ 156,127

$ 141,769



















GAAP net income per share excluding special items:













Basic $ 0.73

$ 0.59

$ 0.52



Diluted $ 0.72

$ 0.58

$ 0.52



















Shares used in the calculation of earnings per share excluding special items:











Basic 266,831

266,639

271,388



Diluted 269,529

268,777

274,436



















(1) Includes ADI merger related expenses such as accelerated stock-based compensation expense resulting from the acceleration of certain RSAs for tax withholding purposes, as well as other legal and professional services.







(2) Includes tax effect of pre-tax special items and miscellaneous tax adjustments.











(3) Includes effect of U.S. tax legislation enacted on December 22, 2017.











(4) Includes effect of income tax audit settlements.





























Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial results prepared under GAAP, Maxim Integrated uses non-GAAP measures which are adjusted from the most directly comparable GAAP results to exclude special items related to the cost of COVID-19 response programs; ADI merger related expenses; intangible asset amortization; severance and restructuring; other operating expenses (income), net; interest and other expense (income), net; and other income tax effects and adjustments. We defined free cash flow as net cash provided from operations less gross capital expenditures. Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate Maxim Integrated's current performance. Many analysts covering Maxim Integrated use non-GAAP measures as well. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, Maxim Integrated believes these measures are important to investors in understanding Maxim Integrated's current and future operating results as seen through the eyes of management. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in enabling them to better assess changes in Maxim Integrated's core business across different time periods. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP financial data and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names. The non-GAAP measures displayed in the table above include the following:

GAAP Gross Profit Excluding Special Items

The use of GAAP gross profit excluding special items allows management to evaluate the gross margin of the Company's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization, ADI merger related expenses and cost of COVID-19 response programs. In addition, it is an important component of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP gross profit excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to evaluate our revenue generation performance relative to the direct costs of revenue of Maxim Integrated's core businesses.

GAAP Operating Expenses Excluding Special Items

The use of GAAP operating expenses excluding special items allows management to evaluate the operating expenses of the Company's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization; severance and restructuring, and other operating expenses (income), net. In addition, it is an important component of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP operating expenses excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to evaluate our core business and its direct operating expenses.

GAAP Provision for Income Taxes Excluding Special Items

The use of a GAAP provision for income taxes excluding special items allows management to evaluate the provision for income taxes across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items. Special items include the tax impact of pre-tax special items, significant tax audit settlements, significant prior year tax reserve adjustments, significant tax legislation, and significant non-recurring and period specific tax items, which vary in size and frequency.

GAAP Net Income and GAAP Net Income per Share Excluding Special Items

The use of GAAP net income and GAAP net income per share excluding special items allow management to evaluate the operating results of Maxim Integrated's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization; ADI merger related expenses; cost of COVID-19 response programs; severance and restructuring; other operating expenses (income), net; interest and other expense (income), net; and other income tax effects and adjustments. In addition, they are important components of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP net income and GAAP net income per share excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to understand the results of operations of Maxim Integrated's core businesses and to compare our results of operations on a more consistent basis against that of other companies in our industry.

"Safe Harbor" Statement

Except for historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those forecasted, based upon, among other things, general market and economic conditions, market developments that could adversely affect the growth of the mixed-signal analog market, product mix shifts, the loss of all or a substantial portion of our sales to one or more of our large customers, customer cancellations and price competition, as well as other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 27, 2020 (the "Form 10-K"). The Form 10-K may be found at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/743316/000074331620000025/0000743316-20-000025-index.htm.

All forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and based on the information available to the Company as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer, and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at http://www.maximintegrated.com.

