Maxim Integrated Reports Results For The Fourth Quarter Of Fiscal 2019, Increases Dividend By 4%

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) reported net revenue of $557 million for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 ended June 29, 2019, a 3% increase from the $542 million revenue recorded in the prior quarter, and a 12% decrease from the same quarter of last year.

"Our June quarter results met our expectations, while we lowered both internal and distribution channel inventory. Given the soft business environment, we will continue to tightly manage inventory and spending in the September quarter," said Tunc Doluca, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Today, we are announcing a 4% increase in our dividend, reflecting our commitment to return cash to shareholders and confidence in our long-term outlook."

Fiscal Year 2019 Fourth Quarter Results

Based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), diluted earnings per share in the June quarter was $1.33, which benefitted from a $204 million tax reserve release. GAAP earnings per share, excluding special items was $0.57. An analysis of GAAP versus GAAP excluding special items is provided in this press release.

Cash Flow Items

At the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1.9 billion, flat from the prior quarter.

Notable items included:

Cash flow from operations: $237 million

Capital expenditures: $31 million

Dividends paid: $125 million ( $0.46 per share)

( per share) Stock repurchases: $102 million

Trailing twelve months free cash flow was $793 million. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and is defined by cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Business Outlook

The Company's 90-day backlog at the beginning of the September 2019 quarter was $391 million. Based on the beginning backlog and expected turns, our results for the September 2019 quarter are forecasted to be as follows:

Revenue: $510 to $550 million

to Gross Margin: 62% to 64% GAAP (63% to 65% excluding special items)

EPS: $0.45 to $0.51 GAAP ( $0.46 to $0.52 excluding special items)

Maxim Integrated's business outlook does not include the potential impact of any special items related to restructuring activity, acquisitions, or other business combinations that may be completed during the quarter.

Dividend

Our Board of Directors approved a 4% increase in the quarterly dividend. A cash dividend of $0.48 per share will be paid on September 13, 2019, to stockholders of record on August 29, 2019.

Conference Call

Maxim Integrated has scheduled a conference call on July 30 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 and its business outlook. This call will be webcast by Shareholder.com and can be accessed at the Company's website at investor.maximintegrated.com.

A presentation summarizing financial information to be discussed on the conference call is posted at investor.maximintegrated.com.



























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended

Year Ended





June 29,

March 30,

June 30,

June 29,

June 30,





2019

2019

2018

2019

2018





(in thousands, except per share data)



Net revenues $ 556,545

$ 542,383

$ 633,154

$ 2,314,329

$ 2,480,066



Cost of goods sold 200,154

201,552

214,486

813,823

853,945



Gross margin 356,391

340,831

418,668

1,500,506

1,626,121



Operating expenses:





















Research and development 105,136

107,075

112,056

435,222

450,943



Selling, general and administrative 75,130

74,116

82,611

308,617

322,918



Intangible asset amortization 756

756

844

3,041

4,467



Impairment of long-lived assets -

-

-

753

892



Severance and restructuring expenses 1,715

1,744

833

5,632

15,060



Other operating expenses (income), net 83

-

(71)

143

(1,607)



Total operating expenses (income), net 182,820

183,691

196,273

753,408

792,673



Operating income (loss) 173,571

157,140

222,395

747,098

833,448



Interest and other income (expense), net 4,079

3,318

1,305

7,323

(8,563)



Income before taxes 177,650

160,458

223,700

754,421

824,885



Provision (benefit) for income taxes (1) (2) (189,908)

29,845

29,528

(73,065)

357,567



Net income $ 367,558

$ 130,613

$ 194,172

$ 827,486

$ 467,318



















































Earnings per share:





















Basic $ 1.35

$ 0.48

$ 0.70

$ 3.01

$ 1.66



Diluted $ 1.33

$ 0.47

$ 0.68

$ 2.97

$ 1.64



























Shares used in the calculation of earnings per share:





















Basic 272,382

273,221

279,304

274,966

280,979



Diluted 275,835

276,610

283,934

278,777

285,674



























Dividends paid per share $0.46

$0.46

$0.42

$1.84

$1.56



















































SCHEDULE OF SPECIAL ITEMS



(Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended

Year Ended





June 29,

March 30,

June 30,

June 29,

June 30,





2019

2019

2018

2019

2018





(in thousands)



Cost of goods sold:





















Intangible asset amortization $ 4,038

$ 5,008

$ 11,759

$ 22,829

$ 46,064



Total $ 4,038

$ 5,008

$ 11,759

$ 22,829

$ 46,064



























Operating expenses:





















Intangible asset amortization $ 756

$ 756

$ 844

$ 3,041

$ 4,467



Impairment of long-lived assets -

-

-

753

892



Severance and restructuring 1,715

1,744

833

5,632

15,060



Other operating expenses (income), net 83

-

(71)

143

(1,607)



Total $ 2,554

$ 2,500

$ 1,606

$ 9,569

$ 18,812



























Interest and other expense (income), net $ (2,980)

$ (857)

$ (941)

$ (4,565)

$ (1,243)



Total $ (2,980)

$ (857)

$ (941)

$ (4,565)

$ (1,243)



























Provision (benefit) for income taxes





















Impact of U.S. tax legislation (1) $ 47,703

$ (1,056)

$ -

$ 68,729

$ 243,550



Impact of income tax audit settlements (2) (251,599)

-

-

(251,599)

-



Total $ (203,896)

$ (1,056)

$ -

$ (182,870)

$ 243,550



























(1) Includes effect of U.S. tax legislation enacted on December 22, 2017.



(2) Includes effect of income tax audit settlements.













































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited)





June 29,

March 30,

June 30,





2019

2019

2018





(in thousands)



ASSETS



Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,757,342

$ 1,654,563

$ 1,543,484



Short-term investments 140,990

243,864

1,082,915



Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 1,898,332

1,898,427

2,626,399



Accounts receivable, net 360,016

381,152

280,072



Inventories 246,512

272,832

282,390



Other current assets 34,640

24,358

21,548



Total current assets 2,539,500

2,576,769

3,210,409



Property, plant and equipment, net 577,722

571,955

579,364



Intangible assets, net 56,242

61,036

78,246



Goodwill 532,251

532,251

532,251



Other assets 38,267

61,843

51,291



TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,743,982

$ 3,803,854

$ 4,451,561



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:













Accounts payable $ 84,335

$ 86,798

$ 92,572



Price adjustment and other revenue reserves 100,490

106,011

-



Income taxes payable 33,765

44,179

17,961



Accrued salary and related expenses 118,704

128,365

151,682



Accrued expenses 33,873

33,644

35,774



Current portion of long-term debt -

-

499,406



Total current liabilities 371,167

398,997

797,395



Long-term debt 992,584

992,225

991,147



Income taxes payable 469,418

688,780

661,336



Other liabilities 65,537

61,105

70,743



Total liabilities 1,898,706

2,141,107

2,520,621



















Stockholders' equity:













Common stock and capital in excess of par value 272

279

279



Retained earnings 1,856,358

1,672,938

1,945,646



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,354)

(10,470)

(14,985)



Total stockholders' equity 1,845,276

1,662,747

1,930,940



TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $3,743,982

$3,803,854

$4,451,561





















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended





June 29,

March 30,

June 30,

June 29,

June 30,





2019

2019

2018

2019

2018





(in thousands)



Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income $ 367,558

$ 130,613

$ 194,172

$ 827,486

$ 467,318



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



















Stock-based compensation 22,004

22,820

19,753

86,977

78,685



Depreciation and amortization 25,569

27,182

36,083

110,745

144,974



Deferred taxes 26,118

(3,955)

21,458

13,957

27,715



Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment 643

428

423

3,967

995



Impairment of long-lived assets -

-

-

-

42



Impairment of investment in privately-held companies (268)

(371)

-

(3)

850



Changes in assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable 15,615

(14,323)

40,480

21,090

(19,714)



Inventories 26,383

6,123

(9,450)

36,003

(32,776)



Other current assets (11,875)

3,561

(212)

(14,901)

32,368



Accounts payable 699

(13,372)

6,131

(10,272)

9,560



Income taxes payable (229,776)

20,401

(163,010)

(176,114)

117,654



Deferred margin on shipments to distributors -

-

-

-

(14,974)



All other accrued liabilities (5,203)

27,831

831

(23,095)

6,767



Net cash provided by operating activities 237,467

206,938

146,659

875,840

819,464



Cash flows from investing activities:





















Purchases of property, plant and equipment (30,653)

(21,257)

(12,118)

(82,823)

(65,782)



Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 306

32

62

340

5,823



Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale securities -

2,939

7,287

30,192

107,291



Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities 103,431

308,529

330,749

1,130,514

753,249



Payment in connection with business acquisition, net of cash acquired -

-

-

(2,949)

(57,773)



Purchases of available-for-sale securities -

-

(325,063)

(214,587)

(1,447,354)



Purchases of privately-held companies' securities (1,500)

(770)

(2,164)

(3,176)

(5,520)



Other investing activities (60)

(540)

-

(600)

-



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 71,524

288,933

(1,247)

856,911

(710,066)



Cash flows from financing activities:





















Contingent consideration paid -

(1,052)

-

(9,052)

-



Net issuance of restricted stock units (6,663)

(9,582)

(9,148)

(29,689)

(30,310)



Repayment of notes payable -

-

-

(500,000)

-



Proceeds from stock options exercised 5,414

5,143

1,626

24,400

28,009



Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase program 22,486

-

21,346

40,175

36,321



Repurchase of common stock (102,104)

(116,991)

(128,024)

(539,151)

(407,968)



Dividends paid (125,345)

(125,566)

(117,321)

(505,576)

(438,087)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (206,212)

(248,048)

(231,521)

(1,518,893)

(812,035)



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 102,779

247,823

(86,109)

213,858

(702,637)



Cash and cash equivalents:





















Beginning of period $ 1,654,563

$ 1,406,740

$ 1,629,593

$ 1,543,484

$ 2,246,121



End of period $ 1,757,342

$ 1,654,563

$ 1,543,484

$ 1,757,342

$ 1,543,484



























Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments $ 1,898,332

$ 1,898,427

$ 2,626,399

$ 1,898,332

$ 2,626,399





















































ANALYSIS OF GAAP VERSUS GAAP EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS DISCLOSURES



(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended





June 29,

March 30,

June 30,

June 29,

June 30,





2019

2019

2018

2019

2018





(in thousands, except per share data)



Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to GAAP gross profit excluding special items:





















GAAP gross profit $ 356,391

$ 340,831

$ 418,668

$ 1,500,506

$ 1,626,121



GAAP gross profit % 64.0%

62.8%

66.1%

64.8%

65.6%



























Special items:





















Intangible asset amortization 4,038

5,008

11,759

22,829

46,064



Total special items 4,038

5,008

11,759

22,829

46,064



GAAP gross profit excluding special items $ 360,429

$ 345,839

$ 430,427

$ 1,523,335

$ 1,672,185



GAAP gross profit % excluding special items 64.8%

63.8%

68.0%

65.8%

67.4%



























Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to GAAP operating expenses excluding special items:





















GAAP operating expenses $ 182,820

$ 183,691

$ 196,273

$ 753,408

$ 792,674



























Special items:





















Intangible asset amortization 756

756

844

3,041

4,467



Impairment of long-lived assets -

-

-

753

892



Severance and restructuring 1,715

1,744

833

5,632

15,060



Other operating expenses (income), net 83

-

(71)

143

(1,607)



Total special items 2,554

2,500

1,605

9,569

18,812



GAAP operating expenses excluding special items $ 180,266

$ 181,191

$ 194,667

$ 743,839

$ 773,862



























Reconciliation of GAAP net income to GAAP net income excluding special items:





















GAAP net income $ 367,558

$ 130,613

$ 194,172

$ 827,486

$ 467,318



























Special items:





















Intangible asset amortization 4,794

5,764

12,603

25,870

50,531



Impairment of long-lived assets -

-

-

753

892



Severance and restructuring 1,715

1,744

833

5,632

15,060



Other operating expenses (income), net 83

-

(71)

143

(1,607)



Interest and other expense (income), net (2,980)

(857)

(941)

(4,565)

(1,243)



Pre-tax total special items 3,612

6,651

12,424

27,833

63,633



Other income tax effects and adjustments (1) (11,271)

7,506

1,194

4,747

(898)



Impact of U.S. tax legislation (2) 47,703

(1,056)

-

68,729

243,550



Impact of income tax audit settlements (3) (251,599)

-

-

(251,599)

-



GAAP net income excluding special items $ 156,003

$ 143,714

$ 207,790

$ 677,196

$ 773,603



























GAAP net income per share excluding special items:





















Basic $ 0.57

$ 0.53

$ 0.74

$ 2.46

$ 2.75



Diluted $ 0.57

$ 0.52

$ 0.73

$ 2.43

$ 2.71



























Shares used in the calculation of earnings per share excluding special items:















Basic 272,382

273,221

279,304

274,966

280,979



Diluted 275,834

276,610

283,934

278,777

285,674



























(1) Includes tax effect of pre-tax special items and miscellaneous tax adjustments.



(2) Includes effect of U.S. tax legislation enacted on December 22, 2017.



(3) Includes effect of income tax audit settlements.

















Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial results prepared under GAAP, Maxim Integrated uses non-GAAP measures which are adjusted from the most directly comparable GAAP results to exclude special items related to intangible asset amortization; impairment of long-lived assets; severance and restructuring; other operating expenses (income), net; interest and other expense (income), net; and other income tax effects and adjustments. We defined free cash flow as net cash provided from operations less gross capital expenditures. Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate Maxim Integrated's current performance. Many analysts covering Maxim Integrated use the non-GAAP measures as well. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, Maxim Integrated believes these measures are important to investors in understanding Maxim Integrated's current and future operating results as seen through the eyes of management. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in enabling them to better assess changes in Maxim Integrated's core business across different time periods. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP financial data and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names. The non-GAAP measures displayed in the table above include the following:

GAAP Gross Profit Excluding Special Items

The use of GAAP gross profit excluding special items allows management to evaluate the gross margin of the Company's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization. In addition, it is an important component of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP gross profit excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to evaluate our revenue generation performance relative to the direct costs of revenue of Maxim Integrated's core businesses.

GAAP Operating Expenses Excluding Special Items

The use of GAAP operating expenses excluding special items allows management to evaluate the operating expenses of the Company's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization; impairment of long-lived assets; severance and restructuring, and other operating expenses (income), net. In addition, it is an important component of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP operating expenses excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to evaluate our core business and its direct operating expenses.

GAAP Provision for Income Taxes Excluding Special Items

The use of a GAAP provision for income taxes excluding special items allows management to evaluate the provision for income taxes across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items. Special items include the tax impact of pre-tax special items, significant tax audit settlements, significant prior year tax reserve adjustments, and significant non-recurring and period specific tax items, which vary in size and frequency, including certain tax charges resulting from U.S. tax legislation that was enacted on December 22, 2017. We used a long-term average tax rate to compute the GAAP tax provision excluding special items for the first and second quarters of fiscal year 2018; that long-term average tax rate was the weighted average of our normalized fiscal year GAAP tax rate, excluding special items over a four-year period, that included fiscal year 2018 and the three prior fiscal years. A long-term average tax rate was not used for the third and fourth quarters of fiscal year 2018 or for fiscal year 2019 because, due to the impacts of tax reform, a long-term average tax rate was no longer appropriate.

GAAP Net Income and GAAP Net Income per Share Excluding Special Items

The use of GAAP net income and GAAP net income per share excluding special items allow management to evaluate the operating results of Maxim Integrated's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization; impairment of long-lived assets; severance and restructuring; other operating expenses (income), net; interest and other expense (income), net; and other income tax effects and adjustments. In addition, they are important components of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP net income and GAAP net income per share excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to understand the results of operations of Maxim Integrated's core businesses and to compare our results of operations on a more consistent basis against that of other companies in our industry.

"Safe Harbor" Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include the Company's business outlook and financial projections for its first quarter of fiscal 2020 ending September 2019, which includes revenue, gross margin and earnings per share, as well as the Company's plan to continue to tightly manage inventory and spending in the September quarter given the soft business environment. These statements involve risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those forecasted, based upon, among other things, general market and economic conditions, market developments that could adversely affect the growth of the mixed-signal analog market, product mix shifts, the loss of all or a substantial portion of our sales to one or more of our large customers, customer cancellations and price competition, as well as other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 (the "Form 10-K"). The Form 10-K may be found at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/743316/000074331618000031/maxim10-kfy2018.htm .

All forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and based on the information available to the Company as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer, and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at http://www.maximintegrated.com.

Contact

Kathy Ta

Vice President, Investor Relations

(408) 601-5697

SOURCE Maxim Integrated Investor Relations

Related Links

http://www.maximintegrated.com

