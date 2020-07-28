Maxim Integrated Reports Results For The Fourth Quarter Of Fiscal 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) reported net revenue of $545 million for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 ended June 27, 2020, a 3% decrease from the $562 million revenue recorded in the prior quarter, and a 2% decrease from the same quarter of last year.

"Strong performance by our manufacturing operations, including our test facilities in the Philippines, resulted in better-than-expected June quarter revenue and earnings per share. I'm very proud of the resilience of our company, as shown by our ability to navigate these unprecedented times. We remain highly profitable due to our diversified business model and outstanding product portfolio," said Tunc Doluca, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Fiscal Year 2020 Fourth Quarter Results

Based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), diluted earnings per share in the June quarter was $0.77, which benefitted from a net tax reserve release of $45 million. The results were affected by $9 million in pre-tax special items which primarily consisted of charges related to acquisitions and expenses related to COVID-19 response programs. GAAP earnings per share, excluding special items was $0.58. An analysis of GAAP versus GAAP excluding special items is provided in this press release.

Cash Flow Items

At the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1.6 billion, down $72 million from the prior quarter.

Notable items included:

Cash flow from operations: $212 million

Capital expenditures: $16 million

Dividends paid: $128 million ( $0.48 per share)

( per share) Stock repurchases: $82 million

Trailing twelve months free cash flow was $734 million. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and is defined by cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Dividend and Stock Repurchase

A cash dividend of $0.48 per share will be paid on September 11, 2020, to stockholders of record on August 27, 2020. We will not declare or pay a dividend in any of the next succeeding four fiscal quarters and have suspended our open market stock repurchase program as the Merger Agreement between the Company and Analog Devices restricts our ability to declare dividends and repurchase shares of our common stock.

Due to the pending transaction with Analog Devices, Maxim Integrated will not be hosting a quarterly earnings conference call and has suspended the practice of providing forward-looking guidance. Investors are requested to review our Investor Relations website for the quarterly financial highlights and SEC filings for the latest updates on the pending transaction.



























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended

Year Ended





June 27, 2020

March 28, 2020

June 29, 2019

June 27, 2020

June 29, 2019





(in thousands, except per share data)



Net revenues $ 545,369

$ 561,916

$ 556,545

$ 2,191,395

$ 2,314,329



Cost of goods sold 183,001

195,479

200,154

758,743

813,823



Gross margin 362,368

366,437

356,391

1,432,652

1,500,506



Operating expenses:





















Research and development 110,173

109,091

105,136

440,166

435,222



Selling, general and administrative 72,893

71,643

75,130

296,722

308,617



Intangible asset amortization 810

756

756

3,078

3,041



Impairment of long-lived assets -

-

-

-

753



Severance and restructuring expenses 678

523

1,715

5,363

5,632



Other operating expenses (income), net (173)

1,077

83

929

143



Total operating expenses 184,381

183,090

182,820

746,258

753,408



Operating income 177,987

183,347

173,571

686,394

747,098



Interest and other income (expense), net (8,488)

(1,622)

4,079

(8,298)

7,323



Income before taxes 169,499

181,725

177,650

678,096

754,421



Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1)(2) (37,799)

20,535

(189,908)

23,402

(73,065)



Net income $ 207,298

$ 161,190

$ 367,558

$ 654,694

$ 827,486



























Earnings per share:





















Basic $ 0.78

$ 0.60

$ 1.35

$ 2.43

$ 3.01



Diluted $ 0.77

$ 0.59

$ 1.33

$ 2.41

$ 2.97



























Shares used in the calculation of earnings per share:





















Basic 266,639

269,003

272,382

269,341

274,966



Diluted 268,777

271,579

275,834

272,028

278,777



























Dividends paid per share $ 0.48

$ 0.48

$ 0.46

$ 1.92

$ 1.84



















































SCHEDULE OF SPECIAL ITEMS



(Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended

Year Ended





June 27, 2020

March 28, 2020

June 29, 2019

June 27, 2020

June 29, 2019





(in thousands)



Cost of goods sold:





















Intangible asset amortization $ 3,528

$ 3,111

$ 4,038

$ 12,860

$ 22,829



Cost of COVID-19 response programs 1,591

2,025

-

3,616

-



Total $ 5,119

$ 5,136

$ 11,759

$ 16,476

$ 22,829



























Operating expenses:





















Intangible asset amortization $ 810

$ 756

$ 756

$ 3,078

$ 3,041



Impairment of long-lived assets -

-

-

-

753



Severance and restructuring 678

523

1,715

5,363

5,632



Other operating expenses (income), net (173)

1,077 (3) 83

928

143



Total $ 1,315

$ 2,356

$ 2,554

$ 9,369

$ 9,569



























Interest and other expense (income), net $ 1,484

$ (587)

$ (2,980)

$ (541)

$ (4,565)



Total $ 1,484

$ (587)

$ (2,980)

$ (541)

$ (4,565)



























Provision for (benefit from) for income taxes:





















Impact of U.S. tax legislation (1) $ 6,486

$ -

$ 47,703

$ 6,486

$ 68,729



Impact of income tax audit settlements (2) (51,197)

-

(251,599)

(51,197)

(251,599)



Total $ (44,711)

$ -

$ (203,896)

$ (44,711)

$ (182,870)



























(1) Includes effect of U.S. tax legislation enacted on December 22, 2017.



(2) Includes effect of income tax audit settlements.



(3) Includes approximately $0.5 million of acquisition-related costs and $0.5 million of cost related to COVID-19 response programs.





















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited)





June 27, 2020

March 28, 2020

June 29, 2019





(in thousands)



ASSETS



Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,578,670

$ 1,638,667

$ 1,757,342



Short-term investments 35,536

47,109

140,990



Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 1,614,206

1,685,776

1,898,332



Accounts receivable, net 404,778

378,273

360,016



Inventories 259,626

220,686

246,512



Other current assets 39,219

25,288

34,640



Total current assets 2,317,829

2,310,023

2,539,500



Property, plant and equipment, net 550,406

564,636

577,722



Intangible assets, net 87,959

44,642

56,242



Goodwill 562,540

532,251

532,251



Other assets 110,569

97,383

38,267



TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,629,303

$ 3,548,935

$ 3,743,982



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:













Accounts payable $ 91,982

$ 83,519

$ 84,335



Price adjustment and other revenue reserves 148,916

111,235

100,490



Income taxes payable 43,457

39,809

33,765



Accrued salary and related expenses 126,751

122,220

118,704



Accrued expenses 42,228

31,143

33,873



Total current liabilities 453,334

387,926

371,167



Long-term debt 994,022

993,663

992,584



Income taxes payable 385,072

434,415

469,418



Other liabilities 139,418

112,988

65,537



Total liabilities 1,971,846

1,928,992

1,898,706



















Stockholders' equity:













Common stock and capital in excess of par value 266

267

272



Retained earnings 1,671,786

1,632,325

1,856,358



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,595)

(12,649)

(11,354)



Total stockholders' equity 1,657,457

1,619,943

1,845,276



TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,629,303

$ 3,548,935

$ 3,743,982





















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended





June 27, 2020

March 28, 2020

June 29, 2019

June 27, 2020

June 29, 2019





(in thousands, except per share data)



Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income $ 207,298

$ 161,190

$ 367,558

$ 654,694

$ 827,486



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:





















Stock-based compensation 23,290

23,403

22,004

95,431

86,977



Depreciation and amortization 36,384

24,141

25,569

108,533

110,745



Deferred taxes 14,386

(3,161)

26,118

8,994

13,957



Loss from sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment 557

145

643

1,191

3,967



Other adjustments 2,127

3,265

(268)

11,353

(3)



Changes in assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable, price adjustment and other revenue reserves 13,603

(23,933)

15,615

6,091

21,090



Inventories (34,562)

3,308

26,383

(8,671)

36,003



Other assets (25,769)

(4,710)

(11,875)

(86,299)

(14,901)



Accounts payable 5,405

(2,655)

699

7,594

(10,272)



Income taxes payable (45,855)

2,174

(229,776)

(74,814)

(176,114)



All other accrued liabilities 15,465

26,624

(5,203)

76,758

(23,095)



Net cash provided by operating activities 212,329

209,791

237,467

800,855

875,840



Cash flows from investing activities:





















Purchases of property, plant and equipment (15,680)

(17,068)

(30,653)

(67,049)

(82,823)



Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 124

97

306

392

340



Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale securities 1,290

-

-

1,290

30,192



Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities 10,734

15,485

103,431

104,286

1,130,514



Payment in connection with business acquisition, net of cash acquired (69,270)

-

-

(69,270)

(2,949)



Purchases of available-for-sale securities -

-

-

-

(214,587)



Purchases of investments in privately-held companies (1,840)

(120)

(1,500)

(1,960)

(3,176)



Proceeds from sale of investments in privately-held companies 205

173

-

378

-



Other investing activities 2

(50)

(60)

(116)

(600)



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (74,435)

(1,483)

71,524

(32,049)

856,911



Cash flows from financing activities:





















Contingent consideration paid -

-

-

(8,000)

(9,052)



Net issuance of restricted stock units (6,741)

(11,570)

(6,663)

(35,877)

(29,689)



Repayment of notes payable -

-

-

-

(500,000)



Proceeds from stock options exercised 2,240

7,810

5,414

18,870

24,400



Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase program 23,725

-

22,486

42,260

40,175



Repurchase of common stock (82,299)

(157,003)

(102,104)

(440,811)

(539,151)



Dividends paid (128,058)

(129,072)

(125,345)

(517,162)

(505,576)



Net cash used in financing activities (191,133)

(289,835)

(206,212)

(940,720)

(1,518,893)



Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (53,239)

(81,527)

102,779

(171,914)

213,858



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





















Beginning of period $ 1,638,667

$ 1,720,194

$ 1,654,563

$ 1,757,342

$ 1,543,484



End of period $ 1,585,428

$ 1,638,667

$ 1,757,342

$ 1,585,428

$ 1,757,342



























Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments $ 1,614,206

$ 1,685,776

$ 1,898,332

$ 1,614,206

$ 1,898,332



























Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:





















Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,578,670

$ 1,638,667

$ 1,757,342

$ 1,578,670

$ 1,757,342



Restricted cash in Other assets 6,758

-

-

6,758

-



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,585,428

$ 1,638,667

$ 1,757,342

$ 1,585,428

$ 1,757,342























































ANALYSIS OF GAAP VERSUS GAAP EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS DISCLOSURES



(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Year Ended







June 27, 2020

March 28, 2020

June 29, 2019

June 27, 2020

June 29, 2019







(in thousands, except per share data)



Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to GAAP gross

profit excluding special items:























GAAP gross profit

$ 362,368

$ 366,437

$ 356,391

$ 1,432,652

$ 1,500,506



GAAP gross profit %

66.4%

65.2%

64.0%

65.4%

64.8%



Special items:























Intangible asset amortization

3,528

3,111

4,038

12,860

22,829



Cost of COVID-19 response programs

1,591

2,025

-

3,616

-



Total special items

5,119

5,136

4,038

16,476

22,829



GAAP gross profit excluding special items

$ 367,487

$ 371,573

$ 360,429

$ 1,449,128

$ 1,523,335



GAAP gross profit % excluding special items

67.4%

66.1%

64.8%

66.1%

65.8%





























Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to GAAP

operating expenses excluding special items:























GAAP operating expenses

$ 184,381

$ 183,090

$ 182,820

$ 746,258

$ 753,408



Special items:























Intangible asset amortization

810

756

756

3,078

3,041



Impairment of long-lived assets

-

-

-

-

753



Severance and restructuring

678

523

1,715

5,363

5,632



Other operating expenses (income), net

(173)

1,077 (1) 83

928

143



Total special items

1,315

2,356

2,554

9,369

9,569



GAAP operating expenses excluding special items

$ 183,066

$ 180,734

$ 180,266

$ 736,889

$ 743,839





























Reconciliation of GAAP net income to GAAP net income

excluding special items:























GAAP net income

$ 207,298

$ 161,190

$ 367,558

$ 654,694

$ 827,486





























Special items:























Intangible asset amortization

4,338

3,867

4,794

15,938

25,870



Cost of COVID-19 response programs

1,591

2,025

-

3,616

-



Impairment of long-lived assets

-

-

-

-

753



Severance and restructuring

678

523

1,715

5,363

5,632



Other operating expenses (income), net

(173)

1,077 (1) 83

928

143



Interest and other expense (income), net

1,484

(587)

(2,980)

(541)

(4,565)



Pre-tax total special items

7,918

6,905

3,612

25,304

27,833



Other income tax effects and adjustments (2)

(14,378)

(2,101)

(11,271)

(19,668)

4,747



Impact of U.S. tax legislation (3)

6,486

-

47,703

6,486

68,729



Impact of income tax audit settlements (4)

(51,197)

-

(251,599)

(51,197)

(251,599)



GAAP net income excluding special items

$ 156,127

$ 165,994

$ 156,003

$ 615,619

$ 677,196





























GAAP net income per share excluding special items:























Basic

$ 0.59

$ 0.62

$ 0.57

$ 2.29

$ 2.46



Diluted

$ 0.58

$ 0.61

$ 0.57

$ 2.26

$ 2.43





























Shares used in the calculation of earnings per share

excluding special items:























Basic

266,639

269,003

272,382

269,341

274,966



Diluted

268,777

271,579

275,834

272,028

278,777





























(1) Includes approximately $0.5 million of acquisition-related costs and $0.5 million of cost related to COVID-19 response programs.



(2) Includes tax effect of pre-tax special items and miscellaneous tax adjustments.



(3) Includes effect of U.S. tax legislation enacted on December 22, 2017.



(4) Includes effect of income tax audit settlements.

















Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial results prepared under GAAP, Maxim Integrated uses non-GAAP measures which are adjusted from the most directly comparable GAAP results to exclude special items related to the cost of COVID-19 response programs; intangible asset amortization; severance and restructuring; other operating expenses (income), net; interest and other expense (income), net; and other income tax effects and adjustments. We defined free cash flow as net cash provided from operations less gross capital expenditures. Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate Maxim Integrated's current performance. Many analysts covering Maxim Integrated use non-GAAP measures as well. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, Maxim Integrated believes these measures are important to investors in understanding Maxim Integrated's current and future operating results as seen through the eyes of management. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in enabling them to better assess changes in Maxim Integrated's core business across different time periods. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP financial data and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names. The non-GAAP measures displayed in the table above include the following:

GAAP Gross Profit Excluding Special Items

The use of GAAP gross profit excluding special items allows management to evaluate the gross margin of the Company's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization and cost of COVID-19 response programs. In addition, it is an important component of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP gross profit excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to evaluate our revenue generation performance relative to the direct costs of revenue of Maxim Integrated's core businesses.

GAAP Operating Expenses Excluding Special Items

The use of GAAP operating expenses excluding special items allows management to evaluate the operating expenses of the Company's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization; severance and restructuring, and other operating expenses (income), net. In addition, it is an important component of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP operating expenses excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to evaluate our core business and its direct operating expenses.

GAAP Provision for Income Taxes Excluding Special Items

The use of a GAAP provision for income taxes excluding special items allows management to evaluate the provision for income taxes across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items. Special items include the tax impact of pre-tax special items, significant tax audit settlements, significant prior year tax reserve adjustments, significant tax legislation, and significant non-recurring and period specific tax items, which vary in size and frequency.

GAAP Net Income and GAAP Net Income per Share Excluding Special Items

The use of GAAP net income and GAAP net income per share excluding special items allow management to evaluate the operating results of Maxim Integrated's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization; cost of COVID-19 response programs; severance and restructuring; other operating expenses (income), net; interest and other expense (income), net; and other income tax effects and adjustments. In addition, they are important components of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP net income and GAAP net income per share excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to understand the results of operations of Maxim Integrated's core businesses and to compare our results of operations on a more consistent basis against that of other companies in our industry.



"Safe Harbor" Statement

Except for historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those forecasted, based upon, among other things, general market and economic conditions, market developments that could adversely affect the growth of the mixed-signal analog market, product mix shifts, the loss of all or a substantial portion of our sales to one or more of our large customers, customer cancellations and price competition, as well as other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 29, 2019 (the "Form 10-K"). The Form 10-K may be found at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/743316/000074331619000024/0000743316-19-000024-index.htm.

All forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and based on the information available to the Company as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer, and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at http://www.maximintegrated.com.

Contact

Kathy Ta

Vice President, Investor Relations

(408) 601-5697

SOURCE Maxim Integrated Investor Relations

Related Links

https://www.maximintegrated.com

