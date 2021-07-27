Maxim Integrated Reports Results For The Fourth Quarter Of Fiscal 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) reported net revenue of $720 million for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 ended June 26, 2021, an 8% increase from the $665 million revenue recorded in the prior quarter, and a 32% increase from the same quarter of last year.

"Maxim delivered record revenue in the June quarter, with sequential growth in all end markets, led by Industrial, Automotive, and Comms & Data Center. On the merger front, we are seeking final regulatory clearance for our combination with Analog Devices," said Tunc Doluca, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Fiscal Year 2021 Fourth Quarter Results

Based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), diluted earnings per share in the June quarter was $0.93, which benefited from a $13 million tax reserve release. The results were affected by $6 million in pre-tax special items which primarily consisted of $4 million of expenses related to prior acquisitions and $2 million in charges related to our upcoming combination with Analog Devices. GAAP earnings per share, excluding special items was $0.91. An analysis of GAAP versus GAAP excluding special items is provided in this press release.

Cash Flow Items

At the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $2.3 billion, up $257 million from the prior quarter.

Notable items included:

Cash flow from operations: $280 million

Capital expenditures: $20 million

Trailing twelve months free cash flow was $859 million. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and is defined by cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Dividend and Stock Repurchase

Per the terms of the Merger Agreement between the Company and Analog Devices, we will not declare a dividend that would have been paid in September 2021 and our stock repurchase program remains suspended.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended

Year Ended





June 26, 2021

March 27, 2021

June 27, 2020

June 26, 2021

June 27, 2020





(in thousands, except per share data)



Net revenues $ 719,855

$ 665,029

$ 545,369

$ 2,632,529

$ 2,191,395



Cost of goods sold 235,830

222,144

183,001

872,183

758,743



Gross margin 484,025

442,885

362,368

1,760,346

1,432,652



Operating expenses:





















Research and development 114,834

109,228

110,173

454,330

440,166



Selling, general and administrative 81,071

76,544

72,893

320,722

296,722



Intangible asset amortization 846

846

810

3,554

3,078



Severance and restructuring expenses 1,139

155

678

13,434

5,363



Other operating expenses (income), net 2,798

8,848

(173)

22,606

929



Total operating expenses 200,688

195,621

184,381

814,646

746,258



Operating income 283,337

247,264

177,987

945,700

686,394



Interest and other income (expense), net (5,723)

(2)

(8,488)

(15,964)

(8,298)



Income before taxes 277,614

247,262

169,499

929,736

678,096



Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1)(2) 23,875

27,199

(37,799)

102,475

23,402



Net income $ 253,739

$ 220,063

$ 207,298

$ 827,261

$ 654,694



























Earnings per share:





















Basic $ 0.95

$ 0.82

$ 0.78

$ 3.09

$ 2.43



Diluted $ 0.93

$ 0.81

$ 0.77

$ 3.05

$ 2.41



























Shares used in the calculation of earnings per share:





















Basic 268,160

267,892

266,639

267,546

269,341



Diluted 271,445

271,396

268,777

270,872

272,028



























Dividends paid per share $ -

$ -

$ 0.48

$ 0.48

$ 1.92



















































SCHEDULE OF SPECIAL ITEMS



(Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended

Year Ended





June 26, 2021

March 27, 2021

June 27, 2020

June 26, 2021

June 27, 2020





(in thousands)



Cost of goods sold:





















Intangible asset amortization $ 3,047

$ 4,430

$ 3,528

$ 17,408

$ 12,860



Merger-related expenses(3) -

-

-

2,394

-



Cost of COVID-19 response programs 609

638

1,591

2,750

3,616



Total $ 3,656

$ 5,068

$ 5,119

$ 22,552

$ 16,476



























Operating expenses:





















Merger-related expenses(3) $ 2,058

$ 2,546

$ -

$ 26,617

$ -



Intangible asset amortization 846

846

810

3,553

3,078



Severance and restructuring 1,139

155

678

13,434

5,363



Other operating expenses (income), net 831

6,302

(173)

7,436

928



Total $ 4,874

$ 9,849

$ 1,315

$ 51,040

$ 9,369



























Interest and other expense (income), net $ (2,878)

$ (7,359)

$ 1,484

$ (15,903)

$ (541)



Total $ (2,878)

$ (7,359)

$ 1,484

$ (15,903)

$ (541)



























Provision for (benefit from) for income taxes:





















Impact of U.S. tax legislation (1) $ -

$ -

$ 6,486

$ -

$ 6,486



Impact of income tax audit settlements (2) -

-

(51,197)

-

(51,197)



Total $ -

$ -

$ (44,711)

$ -

$ (44,711)



























(1) Includes effect of U.S. tax legislation enacted on December 22, 2017.



(2) Includes effect of income tax audit settlements.



(3) Includes ADI merger related expenses such as accelerated stock-based compensation expense resulting from the acceleration of certain RSAs and RSUs, and other legal and professional services.





















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited)





June 26, 2021

March 27, 2021

June 27, 2020





(in thousands)



ASSETS



Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,291,399

$ 2,033,973

$ 1,578,670



Short-term investments -

-

35,536



Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 2,291,399

2,033,973

1,614,206



Accounts receivable, net 658,829

571,042

404,778



Inventories 237,414

242,343

259,626



Other current assets 30,643

27,440

39,219



Total current assets 3,218,285

2,874,798

2,317,829



Property, plant and equipment, net 554,339

543,848

550,406



Intangible assets, net 66,998

70,891

87,959



Goodwill 562,540

562,541

562,540



Other assets 120,937

120,149

110,569



TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,523,099

$ 4,172,227

$ 3,629,303



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:













Accounts payable $ 129,710

$ 102,263

$ 91,982



Price adjustment and other revenue reserves 259,411

214,366

148,916



Income taxes payable 49,568

53,694

43,457



Accrued salary and related expenses 150,656

128,553

126,751



Accrued expenses 47,967

35,627

42,228



Total current liabilities 637,312

534,503

453,334



Long-term debt 995,460

995,100

994,022



Income taxes payable 343,964

351,738

385,072



Other liabilities 130,423

141,721

139,418



Total liabilities 2,107,159

2,023,062

1,971,846



















Stockholders' equity:













Common stock and capital in excess of par value 269

268

266



Additional paid-in capital 58,055

47,801

-



Retained earnings 2,370,900

2,117,161

1,671,786



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,284)

(16,065)

(14,595)



Total stockholders' equity 2,415,940

2,149,165

1,657,457



TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,523,099

$ 4,172,227

$ 3,629,303





















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended





June 26, 2021

March 27, 2021

June 27, 2020

June 26, 2021

June 27, 2020





(in thousands, except per share data)



Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income $ 253,739

$ 220,063

$ 207,298

$ 827,261

$ 654,694



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Stock-based compensation 20,176

20,878

23,290

107,993

95,431



Depreciation and amortization 23,564

24,552

36,384

96,456

108,533



Deferred taxes (4,047)

1,601

14,386

(5,331)

8,994



In Process Research and Development written-off -

-

-

1,220

-



Loss from sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment (611)

124

557

(260)

1,191



Fair value contingent consideration -

5,835

-

5,835

-



Other adjustments (95)

2,413

2,127

1,745

11,353



Changes in assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable (87,794)

(85,236)

(24,078)

(254,229)

(42,335)



Inventories 4,890

18,950

(34,562)

21,896

(8,671)



Other assets (6,759)

(4,875)

(25,769)

(17,343)

(86,299)



Accounts payable 17,384

(719)

5,405

22,187

7,594



Price adjustment and other revenue reserves 45,052

34,118

37,681

110,673

48,426



Income taxes payable (11,900)

8,021

(45,855)

(34,997)

(74,814)



All other accrued liabilities 26,211

25,715

15,465

41,154

76,758



Net cash provided by operating activities 279,810

271,440

212,329

924,260

800,855



Cash flows from investing activities:





















Purchases of property, plant and equipment (19,500)

(16,229)

(15,680)

(64,942)

(67,049)



Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 11

16

124

94

392



Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale securities -

-

1,290

1,500

1,290



Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities -

8,876

10,734

33,901

104,286



Payment in connection with business acquisition, net of cash acquired -

-

(69,270)

-

(69,270)



Purchases of investments in privately-held companies -

(1,235)

(1,840)

(1,345)

(1,960)



Proceeds from sale of investments in privately-held companies 242

-

205

281

378



Other investing activities -

-

2

-

(116)



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (19,247)

(8,572)

(74,435)

(30,511)

(32,049)



Cash flows from financing activities:





















Contingent consideration paid -

(10,000)

-

(10,000)

(8,000)



Net issuance of restricted stock units (9,964)

(15,932)

(6,741)

(61,880)

(35,877)



Proceeds from stock options exercised 82

76

2,240

2,965

18,870



Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase program -

-

23,725

18,498

42,260



Repurchase of common stock -

-

(82,299)

(9,201)

(440,811)



Dividends paid -

-

(128,058)

(128,147)

(517,162)



Net cash used in financing activities (9,882)

(25,856)

(191,133)

(187,765)

(940,720)



Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 250,681

237,012

(53,239)

705,984

(171,914)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





















Beginning of period $ 2,040,731

$ 1,803,719

$ 1,638,667

$ 1,585,428

$ 1,757,342



End of period $ 2,291,412

$ 2,040,731

$ 1,585,428

$ 2,291,412

$ 1,585,428



























Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments $ 2,291,399

$ 2,033,973

$ 1,614,206

$ 2,291,399

$ 1,614,206



























Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:





















Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,291,399

$ 2,033,973

$ 1,578,670

$ 2,291,399

$ 1,578,670



Restricted cash in Other assets 13

6,758

6,758

13

6,758



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 2,291,412

$ 2,040,731

$ 1,585,428

$ 2,291,412

$ 1,585,428





























ANALYSIS OF GAAP VERSUS GAAP EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS DISCLOSURES



(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Year Ended







June 26, 2021

March 27, 2021

June 27, 2020

June 26, 2021

June 27, 2020







(in thousands, except per share data)



Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to GAAP gross profit excluding special items:























GAAP gross profit

$ 484,025

$ 442,885

$ 362,368

$ 1,760,346

$ 1,432,652



GAAP gross profit %

67.2%

66.6%

66.4%

66.9%

65.4%



Special items:























Intangible asset amortization

3,047

4,430

3,528

17,408

12,860



Merger-related expenses(1)

-

-

-

2,381

-



Cost of COVID-19 response programs

609

638

1,591

2,750

3,616



Severance and restructuring

-

-

-

13

-



Total special items

3,656

5,068

5,119

22,552

16,476



GAAP gross profit excluding special items

$ 487,681

$ 447,953

$ 367,487

$ 1,782,898

$ 1,449,128



GAAP gross profit % excluding special items

67.7%

67.4%

67.4%

67.7%

66.1%





























Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to GAAP operating expenses excluding special items:























GAAP operating expenses

$ 200,688

$ 195,621

$ 184,381

$ 814,646

$ 746,258



Special items:























Merger-related expenses(1)

2,058

2,546

-

26,617

-



Intangible asset amortization

846

846

810

3,553

3,078



Severance and restructuring

1,139

155

678

13,434

5,363



Other operating expenses (income), net

831

6,302

(173)

7,436

928



Total special items

4,874

9,849

1,315

51,040

9,369



GAAP operating expenses excluding special items

$ 195,814

$ 185,772

$ 183,066

$ 763,606

$ 736,889





























Reconciliation of GAAP net income to GAAP net income excluding special items:























GAAP net income

$ 253,739

$ 220,063

$ 207,298

$ 827,261

$ 654,694





























Special items:























Intangible asset amortization

3,893

5,276

4,338

20,961

15,938



Merger-related expenses(1)

2,058

2,546

-

29,011

-



Cost of COVID-19 response programs

609

638

1,591

2,750

3,616



Severance and restructuring

1,139

155

678

13,434

5,363



Other operating expenses (income), net

831

6,302

(173)

7,436

928



Interest and other expense (income), net

(2,878)

(7,359)

1,484

(15,903)

(541)



Pre-tax total special items

5,652

7,558

7,918

57,689

25,304



Other income tax effects and adjustments (2)

(12,950)

(5,928)

(14,378)

(24,765)

(19,668)



Impact of U.S. tax legislation (3)

-

-

6,486

-

6,486



Impact of income tax audit settlements (4)

-

-

(51,197)

-

(51,197)



GAAP net income excluding special items

$ 246,441

$ 221,693

$ 156,127

$ 860,185

$ 615,619





























GAAP net income per share excluding special items:























Basic

$ 0.92

$ 0.83

$ 0.59

$ 3.22

$ 2.29



Diluted

$ 0.91

$ 0.82

$ 0.58

$ 3.18

$ 2.26





























Shares used in the calculation of earnings per share excluding special items:























Basic

268,160

267,892

266,639

267,546

269,341



Diluted

271,445

271,396

268,777

270,872

272,028





























(1) Includes ADI merger related expenses such as accelerated stock-based compensation expense resulting from the acceleration of certain RSAs and RSUs, and other legal and professional services.



(2) Includes tax effect of pre-tax special items and miscellaneous tax adjustments.



(3) Includes effect of U.S. tax legislation enacted on December 22, 2017.



(4) Includes effect of income tax audit settlements.

















Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial results prepared under GAAP, Maxim Integrated uses non-GAAP measures which are adjusted from the most directly comparable GAAP results to exclude special items related to the cost of COVID-19 response programs; ADI merger-related expenses; intangible asset amortization; severance and restructuring; other operating expenses (income), net; interest and other expense (income), net; and other income tax effects and adjustments. We defined free cash flow as net cash provided from operations less gross capital expenditures. Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate Maxim Integrated's current performance. Many analysts covering Maxim Integrated use non-GAAP measures as well. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, Maxim Integrated believes these measures are important to investors in understanding Maxim Integrated's current and future operating results as seen through the eyes of management. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in enabling them to better assess changes in Maxim Integrated's core business across different time periods. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP financial data and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names. The non-GAAP measures displayed in the table above include the following:

GAAP Gross Profit Excluding Special Items

The use of GAAP gross profit excluding special items allows management to evaluate the gross margin of the Company's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization, ADI merger-related expenses and cost of COVID-19 response programs. In addition, it is an important component of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP gross profit excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to evaluate our revenue generation performance relative to the direct costs of revenue of Maxim Integrated's core businesses.

GAAP Operating Expenses Excluding Special Items

The use of GAAP operating expenses excluding special items allows management to evaluate the operating expenses of the Company's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization; ADI merger-related expenses severance and restructuring, and other operating expenses (income), net. In addition, it is an important component of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP operating expenses excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to evaluate our core business and its direct operating expenses.

GAAP Provision for Income Taxes Excluding Special Items

The use of a GAAP provision for income taxes excluding special items allows management to evaluate the provision for income taxes across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items. Special items include the tax impact of pre-tax special items, significant tax audit settlements, significant prior year tax reserve adjustments, significant tax legislation, and significant non-recurring and period specific tax items, which vary in size and frequency.

GAAP Net Income and GAAP Net Income per Share Excluding Special Items

The use of GAAP net income and GAAP net income per share excluding special items allow management to evaluate the operating results of Maxim Integrated's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization; ADI merger-related expenses; cost of COVID-19 response programs; severance and restructuring; other operating expenses (income), net; interest and other expense (income), net; and other income tax effects and adjustments. In addition, they are important components of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP net income and GAAP net income per share excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to understand the results of operations of Maxim Integrated's core businesses and to compare our results of operations on a more consistent basis against that of other companies in our industry.

"Safe Harbor" Statement

Except for historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those forecasted, based upon, among other things, general market and economic conditions, regulatory approvals, supply constraints, market developments that could adversely affect the growth of the mixed-signal analog market, product mix shifts, the loss of all or a substantial portion of our sales to one or more of our large customers, customer cancellations and price competition, as well as other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 27, 2020 (the "Form 10-K"). The Form 10-K may be found at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/743316/000074331620000025/0000743316-20-000025-index.htm.

All forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and based on the information available to the Company as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated, an engineer's engineering company, exists to solve the designer's toughest problems in order to empower design innovation. Our broad portfolio of high-performance semiconductors, combined with world-class tools and support, delivers essential analog solutions including efficient power, precision measurement, reliable connectivity and robust protection along with intelligent processing. Designers in application areas such as automotive, communications, consumer, data center, healthcare, industrial and IoT trust Maxim to help them quickly develop smaller, smarter and more secure designs. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com.

Contact

Kathy Ta

Vice President, Investor Relations

(408) 601-5697

SOURCE Maxim Integrated Investor Relations

