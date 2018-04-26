Maxim Integrated Reports Results For The Third Quarter Of Fiscal 2018

Tunc Doluca, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with our performance in the March quarter. Compared to the same quarter last year, revenue grew strongly, driven by our power management products in Consumer, Automotive and Industrial with continued solid profitability." Mr. Doluca continued, "Looking forward, we continue to expect significant growth drivers in Automotive, Industrial and Data Center."

Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Results

Based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), diluted earnings per share in the March quarter was $0.68. The results were affected by pre-tax special items which primarily consisted of $13 million in charges related to acquisitions and $3 million in charges related to restructuring activities. GAAP earnings per share, excluding special items was $0.73. An analysis of GAAP versus GAAP excluding special items is provided in the last table of this press release.

Cash Flow Items

At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2018, total cash, cash equivalents and short term investments were $2.72 billion, a decrease of $99 million from the prior quarter.

Notable items included:

Cash flow from operations: $223 million

Capital expenditures: $17 million

Dividends paid: $118 million ( $0.42 per share)

( per share) Stock repurchases: $128 million

Trailing twelve months free cash flow was $843 million. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and is defined by net cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Business Outlook

The Company's 90-day backlog at the beginning of the June 2018 quarter was $436 million. Based on the beginning backlog and expected turns, our results for the June 2018 quarter are forecasted to be as follows:

Revenue: $610 to $650 million

to Gross Margin: 64% to 66% GAAP (66% to 68% excluding special items)

EPS: $0.62 to $0.68 GAAP ( $0.67 to $0.73 excluding special items)

Maxim Integrated's business outlook does not include the potential impact of any special items related to restructuring activity, acquisitions, or other business combinations that may be completed during the quarter.

Dividend

A cash dividend of $0.42 per share will be paid on June 14, 2018, to stockholders of record on May 31, 2018.

Conference Call

Maxim Integrated has scheduled a conference call on April 26 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2018 and its business outlook. This call will be webcast by Shareholder.com and can be accessed at the Company's website at investor.maximintegrated.com.

A presentation summarizing financial information to be discussed on the conference call is posted at investor.maximintegrated.com.



















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 30,

March 25,





2018

2017

2017





(in thousands, except per share data)



Net revenues $ 648,599

$ 622,637

$ 581,216



Cost of goods sold (1) 224,653

212,961

214,312



Gross margin 423,946

409,676

366,904



Operating expenses:













Research and development 114,390

115,896

113,163



Selling, general and administrative 81,304

85,323

73,987



Intangible asset amortization 876

995

2,348



Impairment of long-lived assets (2) —

850

1,000



Severance and restructuring expenses 2,272

6,523

450



Other operating expenses (income), net 266

(959)

1,704



Total operating expenses (income), net 199,108

208,628

192,652



Operating income (loss) 224,838

201,048

174,252



Interest and other income (expense), net (2,534)

(3,121)

(3,884)



Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 222,304

197,927

170,368



Income tax provision (benefit) (3) 28,677

272,942

30,155



Net income (loss) $ 193,627

$ (75,015)

$ 140,213



































Earnings (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.69

$ (0.27)

$ 0.50



Diluted $ 0.68

$ (0.27)

$ 0.49



















Shares used in the calculation of earnings (loss) per share:













Basic 280,850

281,560

282,903



Diluted 285,881

281,560

287,882



















Dividends paid per share $ 0.42

$ 0.36

$ 0.33



































SCHEDULE OF SPECIAL ITEMS



(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 30,

March 25,





2018

2017

2017





(in thousands)



Cost of goods sold:













Intangible asset amortization $ 12,101

$ 11,139

$ 11,064



Accelerated depreciation (1) —

—

1,103



Total $ 12,101

$ 11,139

$ 12,167



















Operating expenses:













Intangible asset amortization $ 876

$ 995

$ 2,348



Impairment of long-lived assets (2) —

850

1,000



Severance and restructuring 2,272

6,523

450



Other operating expenses (income), net 266

(959)

1,704



Total $ 3,414

$ 7,409

$ 5,502



































Interest and other expense (income), net $ (97)

$ (119)

$ (48)



Total $ (97)

$ (119)

$ (48)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes:













Impact of U.S. tax legislation (3) $ —

$ 243,550

$ —



Total $ —

$ 243,550

$ —



















(1) Includes building and equipment accelerated depreciation related to the Dallas manufacturing facility during the third quarter of fiscal year 2017.



(2) Includes impairment of investments in privately-held companies.



(3) Includes effect of U.S. tax legislation enacted on December 22, 2017.



























CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited)





March 31,

December 30,

March 25,





2018

2017

2017





(in thousands)



ASSETS



Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $1,629,593

$ 1,631,510

$1,656,727



Short-term investments 1,094,801

1,191,765

499,154



Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 2,724,394

2,823,275

2,155,881



Accounts receivable, net 320,553

235,695

257,592



Inventories 273,616

259,597

241,439



Other current assets 22,275

24,153

60,195



Total current assets 3,340,838

3,342,720

2,715,107



Property, plant and equipment, net 589,177

597,818

636,835



Intangible assets, net 90,848

67,716

103,981



Goodwill 532,904

491,015

491,015



Other assets 69,428

65,243

70,845



TOTAL ASSETS $4,623,195

$ 4,564,512

$4,017,783



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:













Accounts payable $ 84,407

$ 84,770

$ 82,938



Income taxes payable 24,339

10,523

4,538



Accrued salary and related expenses 147,771

113,716

135,702



Accrued expenses 48,384

37,687

35,208



Deferred margin on shipments to distributors —

—

35,724



Current portion of debt 499,050

498,694

—



Total current liabilities 803,951

745,390

294,110



Long-term debt 990,787

990,428

991,877



Income taxes payable 817,969

801,260

534,028



Other liabilities 59,497

41,736

37,459



Total liabilities 2,672,204

2,578,814

1,857,474



Stockholders' equity:













Common stock and capital in excess of par value 283

283

284



Retained earnings 1,963,912

1,997,207

2,169,760



Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,204)

(11,792)

(9,735)



Total stockholders' equity 1,950,991

1,985,698

2,160,309



TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $4,623,195

$ 4,564,512

$4,017,783





















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 30,

March 25,





2018

2017

2017





(in thousands)



Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ 193,627

$ (75,015)

$ 140,213



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:













Stock-based compensation 20,605

21,040

18,300



Depreciation and amortization 37,201

35,813

40,473



Deferred taxes (2,670)

(3,188)

(16,967)



Loss (gain) from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,160

(649)

4,809



Impairment of of investment in privately-held companies —

850

1,000



Changes in assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (80,953)

(2,480)

(33,249)



Inventories (11,036)

(14,125)

(5,505)



Other current assets (1,244)

31,459

16,862



Accounts payable (235)

13,643

11,887



Income taxes payable 30,067

234,264

20,931



Deferred revenue on shipments to distributors —

(16,994)

(412)



Accrued salary and related expenses 33,408

10,523

26,227



All other accrued liabilities 3,295

(5,266)

(3,872)



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 223,225

229,875

220,697



Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchase of property, plant and equipment (16,930)

(22,413)

(8,286)



Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 2,844

1,444

787



Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities 60,008

21,895

—



Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities 304,289

118,211

—



Payment in connection with business acquisition, net of cash acquired (57,773)

—

—



Purchases of available-for-sale securities (268,821)

(137,166)

(99,398)



Purchases of privately-held companies' securities (1,250)

(1,500)

(162)



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 22,367

(19,529)

(107,059)



Cash flows from financing activities:













Net issuance of restricted stock units (9,642)

(6,104)

(8,268)



Proceeds from stock options exercised 7,716

13,507

17,502



Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase program —

14,975

(3,194)



Repurchase of common stock (127,700)

(76,953)

(56,999)



Dividends paid (117,883)

(101,421)

(93,387)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (247,509)

(155,996)

(144,346)



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,917)

54,350

(30,708)



Cash and cash equivalents:













Beginning of period 1,631,510

1,577,160

1,687,435



End of period $1,629,593

$ 1,631,510

$1,656,727



















Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments $2,724,394

$ 2,823,275

$2,155,881























































ANALYSIS OF GAAP VERSUS GAAP EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS DISCLOSURES



(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended







March 31,

December 30,

March 25,







2018

2017

2017







(in thousands, except per share data)



Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to GAAP gross profit excluding special items:















GAAP gross profit

$ 423,946

$ 409,676

$ 366,904



GAAP gross profit %

65.4%

65.8%

63.1%





















Special items:















Intangible asset amortization

12,101

11,139

11,064



Accelerated depreciation (1)

—

—

1,103



Total special items

12,101

11,139

12,167



GAAP gross profit excluding special items

$ 436,047

$ 420,815

$ 379,071



GAAP gross profit % excluding special items

67.2%

67.6%

65.2%





















Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to GAAP operating expenses excluding special items:















GAAP operating expenses

$ 199,108

$ 208,628

$ 192,652





















Special items:















Intangible asset amortization

876

995

2,348



Impairment of long-lived assets (2)

—

850

1,000



Severance and restructuring

2,272

6,523

450



Other operating expenses (income), net

266

(959)

1,704



Total special items

3,414

7,409

5,502



GAAP operating expenses excluding special items

$ 195,694

$ 201,219

$ 187,150





















Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to GAAP net income excluding special items:















GAAP net income (loss)

$ 193,627

$ (75,015)

$ 140,213





















Special items:















Intangible asset amortization

12,977

12,134

13,412



Accelerated depreciation (1)

—

—

1,103



Impairment of long-lived assets (2)

—

850

1,000



Severance and restructuring

2,272

6,523

450



Other operating expenses (income), net

266

(959)

1,704



Interest and other expense (income), net

(97)

(119)

(48)



Pre-tax total special items

15,418

18,429

17,621



Other income tax effects and adjustments (3)

151

(897)

1,957



Impact of U.S. tax legislation (4)

—

243,550

—



GAAP net income excluding special items

$ 209,196

$ 186,067

$ 159,791





















GAAP net income per share excluding special items:















Basic

$ 0.74

$ 0.66

$ 0.56



Diluted

$ 0.73

$ 0.65

$ 0.56





















Shares used in the calculation of earnings per share excluding special items:















Basic

280,850

281,560

282,903



Diluted (5)

285,881

286,356

287,882





















(1) Includes building and equipment accelerated depreciation related to the Dallas manufacturing facility during the third quarter of fiscal year 2017.



(2) Includes impairment of investments in privately-held companies.



(3) Includes tax effect of pre-tax special items and miscellaneous tax adjustments.



(4) Includes effect of U.S. tax legislation enacted on December 22, 2017.



(5) Shares used in diluted earnings per share excluding special items differs from GAAP loss per share due to net income on a non-GAAP basis during second quarter of fiscal year 2018.











Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial results prepared under GAAP, Maxim Integrated uses non-GAAP measures which are adjusted from the most directly comparable GAAP results to exclude special items related to intangible asset amortization; accelerated depreciation; impairment of long-lived assets; severance and restructuring; other operating expenses (income), net; interest and other expense (income), net; and other income tax effects and adjustments. We defined free cash flow as net cash provided from operations less gross capital expenditures. Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate Maxim Integrated's current performance. Many analysts covering Maxim Integrated use the non-GAAP measures as well. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, Maxim Integrated believes these measures are important to investors in understanding Maxim Integrated's current and future operating results as seen through the eyes of management. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in enabling them to better assess changes in Maxim Integrated's core business across different time periods. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP financial data and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names. The non-GAAP measures displayed in the table above include the following:

GAAP Gross Profit Excluding Special Items

The use of GAAP gross profit excluding special items allows management to evaluate the gross margin of the Company's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization and accelerated depreciation. In addition, it is an important component of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP gross profit excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to evaluate our revenue generation performance relative to the direct costs of revenue of Maxim Integrated's core businesses.

GAAP Operating Expenses Excluding Special Items

The use of GAAP operating expenses excluding special items allows management to evaluate the operating expenses of the Company's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization; impairment of long-lived assets; severance and restructuring, and other operating expenses (income), net. In addition, it is an important component of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP operating expenses excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to evaluate our core business and its direct operating expenses.

GAAP Provision for Income Taxes Excluding Special Items

The use of a GAAP provision for income taxes excluding special items allows management to evaluate the provision for income taxes across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including the tax provision impact of pre-tax special items. In fiscal year 2016, we began using a long-term tax rate to compute the GAAP provision for income taxes excluding special items. We reviewed the long-term tax rate on an annual basis and more frequently whenever events occurred that may have materially affected the long-term tax rate such as tax law changes; significant changes in our geographic earnings mix; or changes in our corporate structure. This long-term tax rate considered the income tax impact of pre-tax special items and eliminated the effects of significant non-recurring and period specific tax items which varied in size and frequency, including certain one-time tax charges resulting from U.S. tax legislation that was enacted on December 22, 2017. In the first quarter of fiscal year 2018, we began using a long-term tax rate of 14%, which was our forecast of the weighted average of our normalized fiscal year GAAP tax rate excluding special items over a four-year period, that included the past three fiscal years plus the current fiscal year projection at the beginning of fiscal year 2018. In the third quarter of fiscal year 2018, we modified our approach and began using a 12% tax rate for fiscal year 2018. Because of the impacts of tax reform, a long-term average tax rate is no longer appropriate for the remainder of fiscal year 2018. The tax rate of 12% best reflects the tax rate excluding special items for fiscal year 2018 as a single year. We continue to reevaluate our long-term expected tax rate for fiscal year 2019 and future years in light of the U.S. tax legislation that was enacted on December 22, 2017.

GAAP Net Income and GAAP Net Income per Share Excluding Special Items

The use of GAAP net income and GAAP net income per share excluding special items allow management to evaluate the operating results of Maxim Integrated's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization; accelerated depreciation; impairment of long-lived assets; severance and restructuring; other operating expenses (income), net; interest and other expense (income), net; and other income tax effects and adjustments. In addition, they are important components of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP net income and GAAP net income per share excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to understand the results of operations of Maxim Integrated's core businesses and to compare our results of operations on a more consistent basis against that of other companies in our industry.

"Safe Harbor" Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include the Company's business outlook and financial projections for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 ending in June 2018, which includes revenue, gross margin and earnings per share, as well as the Company's expectation of significant growth drivers in Automotive, Industrial and Data Center. These statements involve risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those forecasted, based upon, among other things, general market and economic conditions, market developments that could adversely affect the growth of the mixed-signal analog market, product mix shifts, the loss of all or a substantial portion of our sales to one or more of our large customers, customer cancellations and price competition, as well as other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 24, 2017 (the "Form 10-K"). The Form 10-K may be found at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/743316/000074331617000028/maxim10-kfy2017.htm.

All forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and based on the information available to the Company as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer, and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at http://www.maximintegrated.com.

Contact

Kathy Ta

Vice President, Investor Relations

(408) 601-5697

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxim-integrated-reports-results-for-the-third-quarter-of-fiscal-2018-300637550.html

SOURCE Maxim Integrated Investor Relations

Related Links

http://www.maximintegrated.com

