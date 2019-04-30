Maxim Integrated Reports Results For The Third Quarter Of Fiscal 2019

- Revenue: $542 million

- Gross Margin: 62.8% GAAP (63.8% excluding special items)

- EPS: $0.47 GAAP ($0.52 excluding special items)

- Fiscal fourth quarter revenue outlook: $540 to $580 million

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) reported net revenue of $542 million for its third quarter of fiscal 2019 ended March 30, 2019, a 6% decrease from the $577 million revenue recorded in the prior quarter, and a 16% decrease from the same quarter of last year.

Tunc Doluca, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our March quarter results met our expectations and end market demand appears to have stabilized.  Looking ahead to the June quarter, we expect a return to seasonality in Industrial and Automotive, with both end markets trending up sequentially from the soft March quarter. Our profitability remains at industry-leading levels in this cycle due to our flexible manufacturing structure and overall business model."

Fiscal Year 2019 Third Quarter Results
Based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), diluted earnings per share in the March quarter was $0.47. The results were affected by $7 million in pre-tax special items which primarily consisted of charges related to acquisitions. GAAP earnings per share, excluding special items was $0.52. An analysis of GAAP versus GAAP excluding special items is provided in this press release.

Cash Flow Items
At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2019, total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1.90 billion, a decrease of $62 million from the prior quarter.

Notable items included:

  • Cash flow from operations: $207 million
  • Capital expenditures: $21 million
  • Dividends paid: $126 million ($0.46 per share)
  • Stock repurchases: $117 million

Adjusted trailing twelve months free cash flow was $899 million, which excludes a one-time tax payment of $178 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and is defined by cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Business Outlook
The Company's 90-day backlog at the beginning of the June 2019 quarter was $399 million. Based on the beginning backlog and expected turns, our results for the June 2019 quarter are forecasted to be as follows:

  • Revenue: $540 to $580 million
  • Gross Margin: 63% to 66% GAAP (64% to 67% excluding special items)
  • EPS: $0.53 to $0.59 GAAP ($0.54 to $0.60 excluding special items)

Maxim Integrated's business outlook does not include the potential impact of any special items related to restructuring activity, acquisitions, or other business combinations that may be completed during the quarter.

Dividend
A cash dividend of $0.46 per share will be paid on June 14, 2019, to stockholders of record on May 30, 2019. 

Conference Call
Maxim Integrated has scheduled a conference call on April 30 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 and its business outlook. This call will be webcast by Shareholder.com and can be accessed at the Company's website at investor.maximintegrated.com

A presentation summarizing financial information to be discussed on the conference call is posted at investor.maximintegrated.com.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended


March 30,
2019

December 29,
2018

March 31,
2018


(in thousands, except per share data)

Net revenues

$

542,383

$

576,906

$

648,599


Cost of goods sold

201,552

203,858

224,653


Gross margin

340,831

373,048

423,946


Operating expenses:






Research and development

107,075

110,303

114,390


Selling, general and administrative

74,116

77,853

81,304


Intangible asset amortization

756

756

876


Impairment of long-lived assets



753




Severance and restructuring expenses

1,744

1,179

2,272


Other operating expenses (income), net





266


Total operating expenses (income), net

183,691

190,844

199,108


Operating income (loss)

157,140

182,204

224,838


Interest and other income (expense), net

3,318

472

(2,534)


Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

160,458

182,676

222,304


Income tax provision (benefit)

29,845

50,784

28,677


Net income (loss)

$

130,613

$

131,892

$

193,627


Earnings (loss) per share:






Basic

$

0.48

$

0.48

$

0.69


Diluted

$

0.47

$

0.47

$

0.68


Shares used in the calculation of earnings (loss) per share:






Basic

273,221

276,252

280,850


Diluted

276,610

280,008

285,881


Dividends paid per share

$

0.46

$

0.46

$

0.42










SCHEDULE OF SPECIAL ITEMS

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended


March 30,
2019

December 29,
2018

March 31,
2018


(in thousands)

Cost of goods sold:






Intangible asset amortization

$

5,008

$

6,868

$

12,101


 Total

$

5,008

$

6,868

$

12,101


Operating expenses:






Intangible asset amortization

756

$

756

$

876


Impairment of long-lived assets  (1)



753




Severance and restructuring

1,744

1,179

2,272


Other operating expenses (income), net





266


 Total

$

2,500

$

2,688

$

3,414


Interest and other expense (income), net

$

(857)

$

(351)

$

(97)


Total

$

(857)

$

(351)

$

(97)


Income tax provision (benefit):






Impact of U.S. tax legislation  (2)

$

(1,056)

$

22,082

$




Total

$

(1,056)

$

22,082

$












(1) Includes impairment of investments in privately-held companies and other equipment charges.

(2) Includes effect of U.S. tax legislation enacted on December 22, 2017.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)


March 30,
2019

December 29,
2018

March 31,
2018


(in thousands)

ASSETS

Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,654,563

$

1,406,740

$

1,629,593


Short-term investments

243,864

553,901

1,094,801


Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

1,898,427

1,960,641

2,724,394


Accounts receivable, net

381,152

391,419

320,553


Inventories

272,832

278,925

273,616


Other current assets

24,358

26,933

22,275


Total current assets

2,576,769

2,657,918

3,340,838


Property, plant and equipment, net

571,955

571,983

589,177


Intangible assets, net

61,036

67,161

90,848


Goodwill

532,251

532,251

532,904


Other assets

61,843

59,614

69,428


TOTAL ASSETS

$

3,803,854

$

3,888,927

$

4,623,195










LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:






Accounts payable

$

86,798

$

99,577

$

84,407


Price adjustment and other revenue reserves

106,011

130,601

24,339


Income taxes payable

44,179

39,507

147,771


Accrued salary and related expenses

128,365

102,427

48,384


Accrued expenses

33,644

34,368




Current portion of debt





499,050


Total current liabilities

398,997

406,480

803,951


Long-term debt

992,225

991,866

990,787


Income taxes payable

688,780

673,051

817,969


Other liabilities

61,105

62,116

59,497


Total liabilities

2,141,107

2,133,513

2,672,204










Stockholders' equity:






Common stock and capital in excess of par value

279

279

283


Retained earnings

1,672,938

1,766,471

1,963,912


Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10,470)

(11,336)

(13,204)


Total stockholders' equity

1,662,747

1,755,414

1,950,991


TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

3,803,854

$

3,888,927

$

4,623,195










CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended


March 30,
2019

December 29,
2018

March 31,
2018


(in thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:






Net income (loss)

$

130,613

$

131,892

$

193,627


Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:






Stock-based compensation

22,820

21,656

20,605


Depreciation and amortization

27,182

26,803

37,201


Deferred taxes

(3,955)

(5,174)

(2,670)


Loss (gain) from disposal of property, plant and equipment

428

2,275

1,160


Impairment of investments in privately-held companies

(371)

753




Changes in assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable

(14,323)

43,402

(80,953)


Inventories

6,123

(3,505)

(11,036)


Other current assets

3,561

6,038

(1,244)


Accounts payable

(13,372)

7,664

(235)


Income taxes payable

20,401

(482)

30,067


Accrued salary and related expenses

25,938

(375)

33,408


All other accrued liabilities

1,893

(6,697)

3,295


Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

206,938

224,250

223,225


Cash flows from investing activities:






Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(21,257)

(12,597)

(16,930)


Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

32

1

2,844


Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities

2,939

18,815

60,008


Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities

308,529

416,720

304,289


Payment in connection with business acquisition, net of cash acquired





(57,773)


Purchases of available-for-sale securities



(23,707)

(268,821)


Purchases of privately-held companies' securities

(770)

(156)

(1,250)


Other investing activities

(540)






Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

288,933

399,076

22,367


Cash flows from financing activities:






Repayment of debt



(500,000)




Contingent consideration paid

(1,052)






Net issuance of restricted stock units

(9,582)

(5,916)

(9,642)


Proceeds from stock options exercised

5,143

7,235

7,716


Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase program



17,689




Repurchase of common stock

(116,991)

(207,558)

(127,700)


Dividends paid

(125,566)

(126,808)

(117,883)


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(248,048)

(815,358)

(247,509)


Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

247,823

(192,032)

(1,917)


Cash and cash equivalents:






Beginning of period

$

1,406,740

$

1,598,772

$

1,631,510


End of period

$

1,654,563

$

1,406,740

$

1,629,593


Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments

$

1,898,427

$

1,960,641

$

2,724.394










ANALYSIS OF GAAP VERSUS GAAP EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS DISCLOSURES

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



March 30,
2019

December 29,
2018

March 31,
2018



(in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to GAAP gross profit excluding special items:







GAAP gross profit

$

340,831

$

373,048

$

423,946


GAAP gross profit %

62.8

%

64.7

%

65.4

%

Special items:







Intangible asset amortization

5,008

6,868

12,101


Total special items

5,008

6,868

12,101


 GAAP gross profit excluding special items

$

345,839

$

379,916

$

436,047


 GAAP gross profit % excluding special items

63.8

%

65.9

%

67.2

%

Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to GAAP operating expenses excluding special items:







GAAP operating expenses

$

183,691

$

190,844

$

199,108


Special items:







Intangible asset amortization

756

756

876


Impairment of long-lived assets



753




Severance and restructuring

1,744

1,179

2,272


Other operating expenses (income), net





266


 Total special items

2,500

2,688

3,414


 GAAP operating expenses excluding special items

$

181,191

$

188,156

$

195,694


Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to GAAP net income excluding special items:







GAAP net income (loss)

$

130,613

$

131,892

$

193,627


Special items:







Intangible asset amortization

5,764

7,624

12,977


Impairment of long-lived assets (1)



753




Severance and restructuring

1,744

1,179

2,272


Other operating expenses (income), net





266


Interest and other expense (income), net

(857)

(351)

(97)


 Total pre-tax special items

6,651

9,205

15,418


Other income tax effects and adjustments (2)

7,506

3,758

151


Impact of U.S. tax effects and adjustments (3)

(1,056)

22,082




 GAAP net income excluding special items

$

143,714

$

166,937

$

209,196











GAAP net income per share excluding special items:







Basic

$

0.53

$

0.60

$

0.74


Diluted

$

0.52

$

0.60

$

0.73


Shares used in the calculation of earnings per share excluding special items:







Basic

273,221

276,252

280,850


Diluted

276,610

280,008

285,881











(1) Includes impairment of investments in privately-held companies and other equipment impairment charges.

(2) Includes tax effect of pre-tax special items and miscellaneous tax adjustments.

(3) Includes effect of U.S. tax legislation enacted on December 22, 2017.









Non-GAAP Measures
To supplement the consolidated financial results prepared under GAAP, Maxim Integrated uses non-GAAP measures which are adjusted from the most directly comparable GAAP results to exclude special items related to intangible asset amortization; impairment of long-lived assets; severance and restructuring; other operating expenses (income), net; interest and other expense (income), net; and other income tax effects and adjustments. We defined free cash flow as net cash provided from operations less gross capital expenditures. Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate Maxim Integrated's current performance. Many analysts covering Maxim Integrated use the non-GAAP measures as well. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, Maxim Integrated believes these measures are important to investors in understanding Maxim Integrated's current and future operating results as seen through the eyes of management. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in enabling them to better assess changes in Maxim Integrated's core business across different time periods. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP financial data and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names. The non-GAAP measures displayed in the table above include the following:

GAAP Gross Profit Excluding Special Items
The use of GAAP gross profit excluding special items allows management to evaluate the gross margin of the Company's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization. In addition, it is an important component of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP gross profit excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to evaluate our revenue generation performance relative to the direct costs of revenue of Maxim Integrated's core businesses.

GAAP Operating Expenses Excluding Special Items
The use of GAAP operating expenses excluding special items allows management to evaluate the operating expenses of the Company's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization; impairment of long-lived assets; severance and restructuring, and other operating expenses (income), net. In addition, it is an important component of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP operating expenses excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to evaluate our core business and its direct operating expenses.

GAAP Provision for Income Taxes Excluding Special Items
The use of a GAAP provision for income taxes excluding special items allows management to evaluate the provision for income taxes across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items.  Special items include the tax impact of pre-tax special items, significant tax audit settlements, significant prior year tax reserve adjustments, and significant non-recurring and period specific tax items, which vary in size and frequency, including certain tax charges resulting from U.S. tax legislation that was enacted on December 22, 2017.   We used a long-term average tax rate to compute the GAAP tax provision excluding special items for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018; that long-term average tax rate was the weighted average of our normalized fiscal year GAAP tax rate, excluding special items over a four-year period, that included fiscal year 2018 and the three prior fiscal years.  A long-term average tax rate was not used for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 or for the first, second and third quarters of fiscal year 2019 because, due to the impacts of tax reform, a long-term average tax rate was no longer appropriate.

GAAP Net Income and GAAP Net Income per Share Excluding Special Items
The use of GAAP net income and GAAP net income per share excluding special items allow management to evaluate the operating results of Maxim Integrated's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization; impairment of long-lived assets; severance and restructuring; other operating expenses (income), net; interest and other expense (income), net; and other income tax effects and adjustments. In addition, they are important components of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP net income and GAAP net income per share excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to understand the results of operations of Maxim Integrated's core businesses and to compare our results of operations on a more consistent basis against that of other companies in our industry.

"Safe Harbor" Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include the Company's business outlook and financial projections for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 ending June 2019, which includes revenue, gross margin and earnings per share as well as the Company's expectation of a return to seasonality in Industrial and Automotive in the June quarter, with both end markets trending up sequentially from the soft March quarter.  These statements involve risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those forecasted, based upon, among other things, general market and economic conditions, market developments that could adversely affect the growth of the mixed-signal analog market, product mix shifts, the loss of all or a substantial portion of our sales to one or more of our large customers, customer cancellations and price competition, as well as other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 (the "Form 10-K"). The Form 10-K may be found at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/743316/000074331618000031/maxim10-kfy2018.htm.

All forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and based on the information available to the Company as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

About Maxim Integrated
Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer, and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at http://www.maximintegrated.com.

Contact
Kathy Ta
Vice President, Investor Relations
(408) 601-5697

