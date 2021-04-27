Maxim Integrated Reports Results For The Third Quarter Of Fiscal 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) reported net revenue of $665 million for its third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended March 27, 2021, a 6% increase from the $628 million revenue recorded in the prior quarter, and a 18% increase from the same quarter of last year.

"Maxim delivered record revenue in the March quarter, with sequential growth in all end markets. On a year-over-year basis, Automotive and Industrial revenue grew the strongest and comprised 64 percent of the total, up from 58 percent in the same quarter last year. In addition, progress toward closure of our merger with Analog Devices is on track," said Tunc Doluca, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Fiscal Year 2021 Third Quarter Results

Based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), diluted earnings per share in the March quarter was $0.81. The results were affected by $8 million in pre-tax special items which primarily consisted of $3 million in charges related to the upcoming combination with Analog Devices, and $11 million of expenses related to prior acquisitions, which were partially offset by $7 million of other income from settlement of extinguished debt. GAAP earnings per share, excluding special items was $0.82. An analysis of GAAP versus GAAP excluding special items is provided in this press release.

Cash Flow Items

At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021, total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $2.0 billion, up $228 million from the prior quarter.

Notable items included:

Cash flow from operations: $271 million

Capital expenditures: $16 million

Trailing twelve months free cash flow was $796 million. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and is defined by cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Dividend and Stock Repurchase

Per the terms of the Merger Agreement between the Company and Analog Devices, we will not declare dividends that would have been paid in the upcoming months of June and September and our stock repurchase program remains suspended.

Due to the pending merger with Analog Devices, Maxim Integrated will not be hosting a quarterly earnings conference call and has suspended the practice of providing forward-looking guidance. Investors are requested to review our Investor Relations website for the quarterly financial highlights and SEC filings for the latest updates on the pending transaction with Analog Devices.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 27, 2021

December 26, 2020

March 28, 2020

(in thousands, except per share data) Net revenues $ 665,029

$ 628,288

$ 561,916 Cost of goods sold 222,144

211,866

195,479 Gross margin 442,885

416,422

366,437 Operating expenses:









Research and development 109,228

114,802

109,091 Selling, general and administrative 76,544

80,153

71,643 Intangible asset amortization 846

943

756 Severance and restructuring expenses 155

3,327

523 Other operating expenses (income), net 8,848

3,532

1,077 Total operating expenses 195,621

202,757

183,090 Operating income 247,264

213,665

183,347 Interest and other income (expense), net (2)

(3,202)

(1,622) Income before taxes 247,262

210,463

181,725 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 27,199

26,518

20,535 Net income $ 220,063

$ 183,945

$ 161,190











Earnings per share:









Basic $ 0.82

$ 0.69

$ 0.60 Diluted $ 0.81

$ 0.68

$ 0.59











Shares used in the calculation of earnings per share:









Basic 267,892

267,299

269,003 Diluted 271,396

270,792

271,579











Dividends paid per share $ -

$ -

$ 0.48











SCHEDULE OF SPECIAL ITEMS (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 27, 2021

December 26, 2020

March 28, 2020

(in thousands) Cost of goods sold:









Intangible asset amortization $ 4,430

$ 5,569

$ 3,111 Merger-related expenses (1) -

1,059

- Cost of COVID-19 response programs 638

565

2,025 Total $ 5,068

$ 7,193

$ 5,136











Operating expenses:









Merger-related expenses(1) $ 2,546

$ 8,161

$ - Intangible asset amortization 846

943

756 Severance and restructuring 155

3,327

523 Other operating expenses (income), net 6,302

120

1,077 Total $ 9,849

$ 12,551

$ 2,356











Interest and other expense (income), net $ (7,359)

$ (5,131)

$ (587) Total $ (7,359)

$ (5,131)

$ (587)























(1) Includes ADI merger related expenses such as accelerated stock-based compensation expense resulting from the acceleration of certain RSAs and RSUs for tax withholding purposes, as well as other legal and professional services.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

March 27, 2021

December 26, 2020

March 28, 2020

(in thousands) ASSETS Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,033,973

$ 1,796,961

$ 1,638,667 Short-term investments -

8,879

47,109 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 2,033,973

1,805,840

1,685,776 Accounts receivable, net 571,042

485,773

378,273 Inventories 242,343

261,476

220,686 Other current assets 27,440

36,004

25,288 Total current assets 2,874,798

2,589,093

2,310,023 Property, plant and equipment, net 543,848

541,013

564,636 Intangible assets, net 70,891

76,166

44,642 Goodwill 562,541

562,540

532,251 Other assets 120,149

114,058

97,383 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,172,227

$ 3,882,870

$ 3,548,935











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 102,263

$ 96,959

$ 83,519 Price adjustment and other revenue reserves 214,366

180,215

111,235 Income taxes payable 53,694

35,197

39,809 Accrued salary and related expenses 128,553

99,057

122,220 Accrued expenses 35,627

44,969

31,143 Total current liabilities 534,503

456,397

387,926 Long-term debt 995,100

994,741

993,663 Income taxes payable 351,738

362,214

434,415 Other liabilities 141,721

143,457

112,988 Total liabilities 2,023,062

1,956,809

1,928,992











Stockholders' equity:









Common stock 268

268

267 Additional paid-in capital 47,801

42,963

- Retained earnings 2,117,161

1,897,098

1,632,325 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,065)

(14,268)

(12,649) Total stockholders' equity 2,149,165

1,926,061

1,619,943 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,172,227

$ 3,882,870

$ 3,548,935

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 27, 2021

December 26, 2020

March 28, 2020

(in thousands, except per share data) Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 220,063

$ 183,945

$ 161,190 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Stock-based compensation 20,878

31,209

23,403 Depreciation and amortization 24,552

24,141

24,141 Deferred taxes 1,601

(1,782)

(3,161) Loss from disposal of property, plant and equipment 124

164

145 Fair value of contingent consideration 5,835

-

- Other adjustments 2,413

(1,220)

3,265 Changes in assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable (85,236)

(36,401)

(29,931) Inventories 18,950

4,042

3,308 Other assets (4,875)

(9,868)

(4,710) Accounts payable (719)

8,945

(2,655) Price adjustment and other revenue reserves 34,118

35,964

5,998 Income taxes payable 8,021

(16,408)

2,174 All other accrued liabilities 25,715

(12,232)

26,624 Net cash provided by operating activities 271,440

210,499

209,791 Cash flows from investing activities:









Purchases of property, plant and equipment (16,229)

(16,485)

(17,068) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 16

63

97 Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale securities -

1,500

- Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities 8,876

6,600

15,485 Purchases of investments in privately-held companies (1,235)

(26)

(120) Proceeds from sale of investments in privately-held companies -

14

173 Other investing activities -

-

(50) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (8,572)

(8,334)

(1,483) Cash flows from financing activities:









Contingent consideration paid (10,000)

-

- Net issuance of restricted stock units and awards (15,932)

(18,966)

(11,570) Proceeds from stock options exercised 76

175

7,810 Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase program -

18,498

- Repurchase of common stock -

-

(157,003) Dividends paid -

-

(129,072) Net cash used in financing activities (25,856)

(293)

(289,835) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 237,012

201,872

(81,527) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









Beginning of period $ 1,803,719

$ 1,601,847

$ 1,720,194 End of period $ 2,040,731

$ 1,803,719

$ 1,638,667











Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments $ 2,033,973

$ 1,805,840

$ 1,685,776











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,033,973

$ 1,796,961

$ 1,638,667 Restricted cash in Other assets 6,758

6,758

- Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 2,040,731

$ 1,803,719

$ 1,638,667

ANALYSIS OF GAAP VERSUS GAAP EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS DISCLOSURES (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 27, 2021

December 26, 2020

March 28, 2020

(in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to GAAP gross profit excluding special items:









GAAP gross profit $ 442,885

$ 416,422

$ 366,437 GAAP gross profit % 66.6%

66.3%

65.2% Special items:









Intangible asset amortization 4,430

5,569

3,111 Merger-related expenses(1) -

1,059

- Cost of COVID-19 response programs 638

565

2,025 Total special items 5,068

7,193

5,136 GAAP gross profit excluding special items $ 447,953

$ 423,615

$ 371,573 GAAP gross profit % excluding special items 67.4%

67.4%

66.1% Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to GAAP

operating expenses excluding special items:









GAAP operating expenses $ 195,621

$ 202,757

$ 183,090 Special items:









Merger-related expenses(1) 2,546

8,161

- Intangible asset amortization 846

943

756 Severance and restructuring 155

3,327

523 Other operating expenses (income), net 6,302

120

1,077 Total special items 9,849

12,551

2,356 GAAP operating expenses excluding special items $ 185,772

$ 190,206

$ 180,734 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to GAAP net income excluding special items:









GAAP net income $ 220,063

$ 183,945

$ 161,190











Special items:









Intangible asset amortization 5,276

6,512

3,867 Merger-related expenses (1) 2,546

9,220

- Cost of COVID-19 response programs 638

565

2,025 Severance and restructuring 155

3,327

523 Other operating expenses (income), net 6,302

120

1,077 Interest and other expense (income), net (7,359)

(5,131)

(587) Pre-tax total special items 7,558

14,613

6,905 Other income tax effects and adjustments(2) (5,928)

(1,616)

(2,101) GAAP net income excluding special items $ 221,693

$ 196,942

$ 165,994











GAAP net income per share excluding special items:









Basic $ 0.83

$ 0.74

$ 0.62 Diluted $ 0.82

$ 0.73

$ 0.61











Shares used in the calculation of earnings per share excluding special items:







Basic 267,892

267,299

269,003 Diluted 271,396

270,792

271,579













(1) Includes ADI merger related expenses such as accelerated stock-based compensation expense resulting from the acceleration of certain RSAs and

RSUs for tax withholding purposes, as well as other legal and professional services. (2) Includes tax effect of pre-tax special items and miscellaneous tax adjustments.











Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial results prepared under GAAP, Maxim Integrated uses non-GAAP measures which are adjusted from the most directly comparable GAAP results to exclude special items related to the cost of COVID-19 response programs; ADI merger-related expenses; intangible asset amortization; severance and restructuring; other operating expenses (income), net; interest and other expense (income), net; and other income tax effects and adjustments. We defined free cash flow as net cash provided from operations less gross capital expenditures. Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate Maxim Integrated's current performance. Many analysts covering Maxim Integrated use non-GAAP measures as well. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, Maxim Integrated believes these measures are important to investors in understanding Maxim Integrated's current and future operating results as seen through the eyes of management. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in enabling them to better assess changes in Maxim Integrated's core business across different time periods. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP financial data and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names. The non-GAAP measures displayed in the table above include the following:

GAAP Gross Profit Excluding Special Items

The use of GAAP gross profit excluding special items allows management to evaluate the gross margin of the Company's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization, ADI merger-related expenses and cost of COVID-19 response programs. In addition, it is an important component of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP gross profit excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to evaluate our revenue generation performance relative to the direct costs of revenue of Maxim Integrated's core businesses.

GAAP Operating Expenses Excluding Special Items

The use of GAAP operating expenses excluding special items allows management to evaluate the operating expenses of the Company's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization; ADI merger-related expenses severance and restructuring, and other operating expenses (income), net. In addition, it is an important component of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP operating expenses excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to evaluate our core business and its direct operating expenses.

GAAP Provision for Income Taxes Excluding Special Items

The use of a GAAP provision for income taxes excluding special items allows management to evaluate the provision for income taxes across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items. Special items include the tax impact of pre-tax special items, significant tax audit settlements, significant prior year tax reserve adjustments, significant tax legislation, and significant non-recurring and period specific tax items, which vary in size and frequency.

GAAP Net Income and GAAP Net Income per Share Excluding Special Items

The use of GAAP net income and GAAP net income per share excluding special items allow management to evaluate the operating results of Maxim Integrated's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization; ADI merger-related expenses; cost of COVID-19 response programs; severance and restructuring; other operating expenses (income), net; interest and other expense (income), net; and other income tax effects and adjustments. In addition, they are important components of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP net income and GAAP net income per share excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to understand the results of operations of Maxim Integrated's core businesses and to compare our results of operations on a more consistent basis against that of other companies in our industry.

"Safe Harbor" Statement

Except for historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to the Company's belief that progress toward closure of its merger with Analog Devices is on track. These statements involve risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those forecasted, based upon, among other things, general market and economic conditions, regulatory approvals, supply constraints, market developments that could adversely affect the growth of the mixed-signal analog market, product mix shifts, the loss of all or a substantial portion of our sales to one or more of our large customers, customer cancellations and price competition, as well as other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 27, 2020 (the "Form 10-K"). The Form 10-K may be found at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/743316/000074331620000025/0000743316-20-000025-index.htm.

All forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and based on the information available to the Company as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated, an engineer's engineering company, exists to solve the designer's toughest problems in order to empower design innovation. Our broad portfolio of high-performance semiconductors, combined with world-class tools and support, delivers essential analog solutions including efficient power, precision measurement, reliable connectivity and robust protection along with intelligent processing. Designers in application areas such as automotive, communications, consumer, data center, healthcare, industrial and IoT trust Maxim to help them quickly develop smaller, smarter and more secure designs. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com.

