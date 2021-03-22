Maxim Integrated Synchronous DC-DC Inverting Converters Reduce Component Count by Half for Industrial Automation and Signal Conditioning Solutions

As network edge devices expand with Artificial Intelligence capabilities, designers must reduce the solution size and heat generation. They seek solutions that are more efficient, creating less heat and use less board space, saving time and cost. The MAX17577 and MAX17578 integrate level shifting circuitry to reduce component cost and count by as much as 50 percent while reducing component area to 60 mm2, a 72 percent advantage in board space over competitive solutions. These synchronous inverting converters protect against input voltage transients with the industry's widest input voltage range from 4.5V to 60V, thus increasing system robustness in harsh environments.

The MAX17577 and MAX17578 generate less heat by dissipating 35 percent less power than competitive solutions, improve system reliability and provide developers with up to six percentage points more efficiency.

Key Advantages

Cuts Component Count : Cuts component count to 50 percent and reduces design size by 72 percent

: Cuts component count to 50 percent and reduces design size by 72 percent Highest Efficiency : Six percentage points higher efficiency, dissipates 35 percent less energy than closest competition

: Six percentage points higher efficiency, dissipates 35 percent less energy than closest competition Widest Range: 4.5V to 60V is the industry's widest input voltage range

Commentary

"By integrating level shifters, the MAX17577 and MAX17578 reduces design size and component count dramatically for baseband solutions and IoT devices," said John Woodward , business management director, Industrial Power Product Line at Maxim Integrated. "These efficient negative voltage regulators reduce system temperature rise and support the industry's widest input voltage range to provide robust protection against unpredictable voltage transients."

Availability and Pricing

The MAX17577 is available at Maxim Integrated's website for $1.63 (1000-up, FOB USA ); also available from authorized distributors

(1000-up, FOB ); also available from authorized distributors The MAX17578 is available at Maxim Integrated's website for $1.63 (1000-up, FOB USA ); also available from authorized distributors

(1000-up, FOB ); also available from authorized distributors The MAX17577EVKIT# evaluation kit is available for $29.73

evaluation kit is available for The MAX17578EVKIT# evaluation kit is available for $29.73

evaluation kit is available for EE-Sim® models are available; For details, visit http://bit.ly/EE_Sim_Maxim

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated, an engineer's engineering company, exists to solve the designer's toughest problems in order to empower design innovation.

