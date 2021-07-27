Maxim Integrated Teams with Xailient to Provide World's Fastest and Lowest-Power IoT Face Detection

Battery-powered AI systems that require face detection, such as home cameras, industrial grade smart security cameras and retail solutions, require a low-power solution to provide the longest possible operation between charges. In addition to supporting standalone applications, Maxim Integrated's microcontroller paired with Xailient's neural network improves overall power efficiency and battery life of hybrid edge/cloud applications that employ a low-power 'listening' mode which then awakens more complex systems when a face is detected.

Xailient's Detectum neural network includes focus, zoom and visual wake-word technologies to detect and localize faces in video and images at 76x faster rates than conventional software solutions, at similar or better accuracy. In addition, the flexible network can be extended to applications other than facial recognition, such as livestock inventory and monitoring, parking spot occupancy, inventory levels and more.

Key Advantages

Longest Battery Life/Highest Energy Efficiency: Xailient's neural network optimizes the computational efficiency and flexible low-power sleep modes offered by Maxim Integrated's ultra-low power MAX78000 microcontroller. Together, the products extend the operating time of coin cell battery-powered, hybrid edge/cloud applications for many years.

Fastest Inference Speed for Improved Accuracy: Speed is a significant factor for AI because with faster inferencing, you can react in real time or quickly average multiple inferences to improve accuracy. Detecting faces in an image in just 12ms provides that flexibility between response time and accuracy.

Commentary

"With the Xailient Detectum neural network, the MAX78000 is capable of both classification and localization, so in addition to seeing faces in the image or video you can also determine where those faces are in the image's field of view," said Robert Muchsel, Maxim Integrated Fellow and architect of the MAX78000 microcontroller. "Advanced applications include person, vehicle and object counting, presence or obstruction detection, as well as path mapping and footfall heatmaps."

"AI is on track to be the second largest carbon emitting industry," said Dr. Shivy Yohanandan, Xailient CTO and inventor of Xailient's Detectum neural network technology. "Replacing 14 legacy Internet protocol cameras that use traditional cloud AI with edge-based cameras equipped with the Maxim Integrated MAX78000 paired with Xailient's neural network has the equivalent carbon impact of taking one gasoline powered car off the road."

Availability and Pricing

The MAX78000 is available at Maxim Integrated's website for $8.50 (1000-up, FOB USA ); also available from authorized distributors

(1000-up, FOB ); also available from authorized distributors The MAX78000EVKIT# evaluation kit is available for $168

evaluation kit is available for The Detectum neural network, series models, tools, services as well as focus, zoom and visual wake word technologies are available directly from Xailient

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated, an engineer's engineering company, exists to solve the designer's toughest problems in order to empower design innovation. Our broad portfolio of high-performance semiconductors, combined with world-class tools and support, delivers essential analog solutions including efficient power, precision measurement, reliable connectivity and robust protection along with intelligent processing. Designers in application areas such as automotive, communications, consumer, data center, healthcare, industrial and IoT trust Maxim to help them quickly develop smaller, smarter and more secure designs. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com.

About Xailient

Xailient is a Computer Vision AI software company specializing in putting cloud-capable AI on impossibly small devices and chips on the edge. We've built the world's smallest and fastest object detector to fit on extremely tiny devices running on exceptionally low power. Specializing in TinyML computer vision for IoT devices, we use techniques that radically improve accuracy compared to other available solutions. As a result, our software products make accurate, real-time computer vision easy and cost-effective. For example, software that runs the most power-efficient face recognition AI on a coin cell battery for a year. Xailient, making it possible to see what matters using the world's fastest Computer Vision AI. Learn more at https://www.xailient.com/.

