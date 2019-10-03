Maxim Integrated To Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) will announce fiscal first quarter 2020 results after market close on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. The full release will be available at investor.maximintegrated.com.

The conference call and live webcast will be held at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, which may be accessed at investor.maximintegrated.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time on October 29.

