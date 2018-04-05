Maxim Integrated To Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2018 Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) will announce fiscal third quarter 2018 results after market close on Thursday, April 26, 2018. The full release will be available at investor.maximintegrated.com.
A conference call and live webcast will follow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, which can be accessed at investor.maximintegrated.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time on April 26.
About Maxim Integrated
Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer, and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com.
Contact:
Kathy Ta
Vice President, Investor Relations
(408) 601-5697
