Maxim Integrated to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) announced today that Chief Executive Officer Tunç Doluca and Chief Financial Officer Bruce Kiddoo will be presenting at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:00p.m. Pacific Time/3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast at http://investor.maximintegrated.com/JPMorgan2018. A replay of the audio webcast will be available for 90 days at the same location.