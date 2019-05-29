Maxim Integrated to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) announced today that Bruce Kiddoo, Chief Financial Officer will be presenting at the Nasdaq 40th Investor Conference in London. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. London time/4:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast at http://investor.maximintegrated.com/Nasdaq40th2019. A replay of the audio webcast will be available for 365 days at the same location.

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer, and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at http://www.maximintegrated.com/

Contact:

Kathy Ta

Vice President, Investor Relations

(408) 601-5697

SOURCE Maxim Integrated Investor Relations

Related Links

http://www.maximintegrated.com

