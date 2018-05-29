Maxim Integrated to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) announced today that Chief Financial Officer Bruce Kiddoo will be presenting at the Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference in San Francisco. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. Pacific Time/1:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast at http://investor.maximintegrated.com/BankofAmerica2018. A replay of the audio webcast will be available for 180 days at the same location.
The company also announced that Chief Financial Officer, Bruce Kiddoo will be presenting at the Nasdaq 38th Investor Conference in London. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. London Time on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast at http://investor.maximintegrated.com/Nasdaq2018. A replay of the audio webcast will be available for 365 days at the same location.
About Maxim Integrated
Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer, and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at http://www.maximintegrated.com/
Contact:
Kathy Ta
Vice President, Investor Relations
(408) 601-5697
