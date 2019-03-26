Maxim Integrated to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) announced today that Tunç Doluca, Chief Executive Officer and Bruce Kiddoo, Chief Financial Officer will be presenting at the J.P. Morgan 47th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:40 a.m. Pacific Time/2:40 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast at http://investor.maximintegrated.com/JPMorganGlobalTechConf2019. A replay of the audio webcast will be available for 180 days at the same location.

The company also announced that Bruce Kiddoo, Chief Financial Officer will be presenting at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Technology Conference. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 2:20 p.m. Pacific Time/5:20 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in San Francisco, CA. Interested parties unable to attend the conference can listen to a live audio webcast at https://investor.maximintegrated.com/BofAMLGlobalTech2019. A replay of the audio webcast will be available for 180 days at the same location.

