Maxim Integrated to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) announced today that Tunç Doluca, Chief Executive Officer and Brian White, Chief Financial Officer will be presenting at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Mountain Time/5:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast at http://investor.maximintegrated.com/CreditSuisseTech2019. A replay of the audio webcast will be available for 180 days at the same location.

The company also announced that Brian White, Chief Financial Officer will be presenting at the Barclays 2019 Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time/4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast at https://investor.maximintegrated.com/home/Barclays2019. A replay of the audio webcast will be available for 180 days at the same location.

Lastly, the company announced that Brian White, Chief Financial Officer and Randall Wollschlager, Vice President and General Manager of Maxim's Automotive Business Unit will be presenting at the J.P. Morgan 18th Annual Tech/Auto Forum at CES in Las Vegas. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:55 a.m. Pacific Time/12:55 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast at https://investor.maximintegrated.com/home/JPMorganTechAuto2020. A replay of the audio webcast will be available for 180 days at the same location.

Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at http://www.maximintegrated.com.

