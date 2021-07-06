Maxim Integrated's Automotive Backlight Driver with Integrated Boost Converter Sustains Full, Constant Brightness of In-Car Displays Even During Cold Crank Conditions

Today's automotive start-stop systems increase fuel economy, but they can challenge the power delivery system to maintain the same level of display brightness during re-start. For example, features like display illumination upon entry can be affected by cold crank situations, with the engine drawing down the car battery enough to cause the display to turn off and back on. Maxim Integrated's MAX25512 LED backlight driver operates down to 3V after startup without the addition of a pre-boost converter, protecting the display from these power disruptions.

Key Advantages

Lowest Cold Crank and Start-Stop Voltage: The MAX25512's low, 3V input voltage and high, 91-percent efficiency at 2.2MHz operation drives full, constant brightness of in-car displays during the most demanding cold crank/start-stop conditions. Diagnostic functions such as SHORT to GND on each current sink alerts the microcontroller and individual channel pulse width modulation (PWM) settings through the I 2 C interface to ensure a safer and higher quality display.

Highest Integration : The MAX25512 integrates a boost converter and current sense resistor and eliminates the external MOSFET typically required to drive automotive displays. Additional integration includes an I 2 C communication interface to display settings and diagnostics, as well as a hybrid dimming function to reduce electromagnetic interference (EMI) and improve the dimming ratio.

: The MAX25512 integrates a boost converter and current sense resistor and eliminates the external MOSFET typically required to drive automotive displays. Additional integration includes an I C communication interface to display settings and diagnostics, as well as a hybrid dimming function to reduce electromagnetic interference (EMI) and improve the dimming ratio. Smallest Solution: Offered in a small 24-pin, 4mm x 4mm x 0.75mm quad flat no-lead (QFN) package, the MAX25512's high integration shrinks solution size by 30 percent through elimination of external components.

Commentary:

"Over the next five years, the number of displays in automobiles is expected to grow to accommodate new and existing vehicle functions with the size and resolution of these displays increasing as well," said Sang Oh , senior research analyst at Omdia. "Powering these displays consistently to maintain full, constant brightness while doing so as efficiently as possible, is critical to automakers today."

"Car manufacturers are demanding LED drivers with higher integration to reduce solution cost and PCB area," said Szu-Kang Hsien, director of business management for the Automotive Business Unit at Maxim Integrated. "Maxim Integrated's MAX25512 LED driver provides the highest level of integration and efficiency at 2.2MHz switching frequency."

Availability and Pricing

The MAX25512 backlight LED driver and associated MAX25512EVKIT evaluation kit are available now from Maxim Integrated and authorized distributors; pricing available upon request.

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated, an engineer's engineering company, exists to solve the designer's toughest problems in order to empower design innovation. Our broad portfolio of high-performance semiconductors, combined with world-class tools and support, delivers essential analog solutions including efficient power, precision measurement, reliable connectivity and robust protection along with intelligent processing. Designers in application areas such as automotive, communications, consumer, data center, healthcare, industrial and IoT trust Maxim to help them quickly develop smaller, smarter and more secure designs. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com.

