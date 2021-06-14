Maxim Integrated's Essential Analog Supervisor Delivers Industry's First Automotive Window Voltage Monitor with Built-In Self-Test for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Functional safety standards drive design direction in the automotive space. Voltage monitors play a key role in reporting the health of power supplies. Further, these systems must include test circuits to ensure reliable operation. The MAX16137 delivers both diagnostic and BIST at the chip level to help designers achieve system-wide functional safety faster for ADAS and other autonomous driving applications.

The MAX16137 BIST features check the supervisor functionality without the need for external circuitry, thus reducing design complexity. By doing so, the MAX16137 also reduces solution size by 50 percent compared to the closest competitive solution. The supervisory IC can be designed into a variety of automotive systems such as infotainment, body electronics, power, electric vehicle power powertrain and IoT systems.

Essential Analog ICs deliver Maxim's advances in low-power, high-performance, single-function products to enable next-generation innovation in multiple applications and markets.

Built-In Self-Test : Advanced diagnostics at the chip level help developers meet system-level functional safety requirements with less board space

: Advanced diagnostics at the chip level help developers meet system-level functional safety requirements with less board space Precision Window Monitoring: ±1 percent accuracy voltage monitoring of undervoltage/overvoltage (UV/OV) values can be factory set at ±4 percent to ±11 percent of target voltage

±1 percent accuracy voltage monitoring of undervoltage/overvoltage (UV/OV) values can be factory set at ±4 percent to ±11 percent of target voltage Smaller Size : Eliminating external diagnostic and test circuitry reduces solution size by 50 percent

: Eliminating external diagnostic and test circuitry reduces solution size by 50 percent Design Simplicity: Reduces system complexity

"Many automotive engineers are building autonomous driving systems where safety is paramount. They have requested higher accuracy supervisory circuits with programmable voltage thresholds and tolerance and built-in self-test, all to make their systems more robust," said Binay Bajaj , director of business management for the Core Products Group at Maxim Integrated. "We are helping engineers accelerate functional safety and the MAX16137 is the industry's only supervisory IC with BIST to help engineers meet their goals."

The MAX16137 is available at Maxim Integrated's website for $1.00 (1000-up, FOB USA ); also available from authorized distributors

(1000-up, FOB ); also available from authorized distributors The MAX16137EVKIT# is available for $68

Maxim Integrated, an engineer's engineering company, exists to solve the designer's toughest problems in order to empower design innovation. Our broad portfolio of high-performance semiconductors, combined with world-class tools and support, delivers essential analog solutions including efficient power, precision measurement, reliable connectivity and robust protection along with intelligent processing. Designers in application areas such as automotive, communications, consumer, data center, healthcare, industrial and IoT trust Maxim to help them quickly develop smaller, smarter and more secure designs. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com.

