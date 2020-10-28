Maxim Integrated's Health Sensor Platform 3.0 Reduces Development Time of Healthcare Wearables by At Least Six Months

Compared to its industry-leading predecessor, Health Sensor Platform 2.0 (HSP 2.0), the HSP 3.0 adds optical SpO 2 measurement and dry-electrode capability to the ECG. As a result, it can enable end solutions to monitor cardiac heart and respiratory issues for management of ailments like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), infectious diseases (e.g. COVID-19), sleep apnea and atrial fibrillation (AFib). Compared to its predecessor, the narrower form factor and enhanced optical architecture of HSP 3.0 improves signal acquisition quality and uses upgraded microcontroller, power, security and sensing ICs. The reference design includes complete optical and electrode designs, along with algorithms to meet clinical requirements.

Maxim Integrated is at the forefront of the wearable healthcare and remote patient monitoring revolution, enabling personalized healthcare as well as better predictive and preventive healthcare solutions. Medical professionals and end-users are using the wealth of health insights from these wearables. They can more proactively manage chronic conditions, diagnose acute conditions like COVID-19, and also improve preventive care and overall well-being. As more sensing modalities are included in wearables, device developers can take advantage of multiple measurements to improve accuracy of the actionable insights that are being provided to users.

HSP 3.0 or MAXREFDES104# includes the following sensor, power management, microcontroller and algorithm products:

MAX86176 : Lowest-noise optical photoplethysmography (PPG) and electrical ECG analog front end (AFE), which offers 110dB signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) to add SpO 2 saturation capability and over 110dB common mode rejection ratio (CMRR) for dry electrode ECG applications. The device enables synchronous acquisition of PPG and ECG measurements, even with independent sample rates, providing pulse transit time for cardiac health use cases.

Lowest-noise optical photoplethysmography (PPG) and electrical ECG analog front end (AFE), which offers 110dB signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) to add SpO saturation capability and over 110dB common mode rejection ratio (CMRR) for dry electrode ECG applications. The device enables synchronous acquisition of PPG and ECG measurements, even with independent sample rates, providing pulse transit time for cardiac health use cases. MAX20360 : Highly integrated power and battery management power management IC (PMIC) optimized for advanced body-worn health sensing devices. It includes Maxim Integrated's high-accuracy ModelGauge™ m5 EZ fuel gauge, a sophisticated haptic driver, and a unique low-noise buck-boost converter that maximizes SNR and minimizes power used for optical bio-sensing.

Highly integrated power and battery management power management IC (PMIC) optimized for advanced body-worn health sensing devices. It includes Maxim Integrated's high-accuracy ModelGauge™ m5 EZ fuel gauge, a sophisticated haptic driver, and a unique low-noise buck-boost converter that maximizes SNR and minimizes power used for optical bio-sensing. MAX32666 : Bluetooth (BLE)-enabled, ultra-low power microcontroller with two Arm® Cortex®-M4F cores and an additional SmartDMA which permits running the BLE stack independently, leaving the two main cores available for major tasks. Moreover, the microcontroller integrates an entire security suite and error correcting code (ECC) on the memories to significantly increase the system's robustness.

Bluetooth (BLE)-enabled, ultra-low power microcontroller with two Arm® Cortex®-M4F cores and an additional SmartDMA which permits running the BLE stack independently, leaving the two main cores available for major tasks. Moreover, the microcontroller integrates an entire security suite and error correcting code (ECC) on the memories to significantly increase the system's robustness. MAX32670 : Ultra-low-power microcontroller dedicated to Maxim Integrated's world-class PPG algorithms of pulse rate, SpO 2 , HRV, RR, sleep quality monitoring and stress monitoring. It can be configured either as a sensor hub to support firmware and algorithms or as an algorithm hub to support multiple algorithms. The MAX32670 seamlessly enables customer-desired sensor functionality, including managing the MAX86176 PPG and ECG sensor AFE as well as delivering either raw or calculated data to the outside world.

Ultra-low-power microcontroller dedicated to Maxim Integrated's world-class PPG algorithms of pulse rate, SpO , HRV, RR, sleep quality monitoring and stress monitoring. It can be configured either as a sensor hub to support firmware and algorithms or as an algorithm hub to support multiple algorithms. The MAX32670 seamlessly enables customer-desired sensor functionality, including managing the MAX86176 PPG and ECG sensor AFE as well as delivering either raw or calculated data to the outside world. MAX30208: The low-power, high-accuracy digital temperature sensor comes in a small package size of 2mm x 2mm. It has 33 percent lower operating current compared to the closest competitive solution. It reads the temperature on the top of the package and can be mounted on a flex cable or PCB, making it easier to design into wearables. With accuracy of 0.1-degrees Celsius, the MAX30208 meets clinical temperature requirements.

Key Advantages

Faster Time to Market: Saves at least six months in development time

Saves at least six months in development time Clinical-Grade: Accuracy meets regulatory requirements for SpO 2 and ambulatory ECG (IEC 60601-2-47)

Accuracy meets regulatory requirements for SpO and ambulatory ECG (IEC 60601-2-47) Covers Key Vital Signs: Addresses the needs of advanced health wearables with SpO 2 , ECG, HR, HRV, RR, body temperature and motion

Addresses the needs of advanced health wearables with SpO , ECG, HR, HRV, RR, body temperature and motion Complete Reference Design: Empowers designers to innovate with complete access to source code and design files

Commentary

"Remote patient monitoring of vital signs is more important than ever," said Dr. Nadia Tsao , principal analyst at IDTechEx. "The pandemic has rapidly accelerated the uptake of digital health services such as telehealth and remote patient monitoring, up to 1,000 percent in some cases. Going forward, remote patient monitoring is going to be critical for preventative health and chronic disease management. We are already seeing billions of dollars in deals, IPOs and investments, even during the height of the pandemic."

, principal analyst at IDTechEx. "The pandemic has rapidly accelerated the uptake of digital health services such as telehealth and remote patient monitoring, up to 1,000 percent in some cases. Going forward, remote patient monitoring is going to be critical for preventative health and chronic disease management. We are already seeing billions of dollars in deals, IPOs and investments, even during the height of the pandemic." "During these times of the pandemic, there's a drive towards point of use to monitor clinical-grade measurements such as SpO 2 , respiration and temperature," said Andrew Baker , managing director for the Industrial and Healthcare Business Unit at Maxim Integrated. "Developers strive to continue this momentum of remote patient monitoring by creating innovative solutions to provide deeper insight into health conditions, open doors to improve wellness and minimize the amount of time people need to visit healthcare facilities."

Availability and Pricing

HSP 3.0, also known as MAXREFDES104#, is available with hardware, firmware and algorithms for $400 at Maxim Integrated's website

