Maxim Integrated's Infrared-Based Dynamic Gesture Sensor Detects a Broader Range of Hand Gestures at Greater Distances, Ensuring Drivers' Eyes Remain on the Road

Along with integrated optics and a 6 x 10 infrared sensor array, the next-generation MAX25405 now includes a glass lens which increases sensitivity and improves the signal-to-noise ratio. The improved performance doubles the proximity and distance of sensing applications to beyond the driver, offering gesture-sensing entertainment displays to the co-driver and rear seat passengers, for example. The MAX25405 features a high level of integration compared to competitive ToF solutions that require three chips and a complicated microprocessor. The MAX25405's small 20-pin, 4mm x 4mm x 1.35mm quad flat no-lead (QFN) package together with four discrete LEDs measures up to 75 percent smaller than ToF camera-based solutions.

Key Advantages

Wide sensing range: The MAX25405 senses a wider proximity of movement and doubles the sensing range from 20cm to 40cm when compared to earlier infrared generations.

The MAX25405 senses a wider proximity of movement and doubles the sensing range from 20cm to 40cm when compared to earlier infrared generations. Lowest cost and smallest size: The MAX25405 senses swipe, rotation and other important gestures at a lower cost than ToF cameras. High integration results in a total solution size that is significantly smaller than ToF camera solutions.

The MAX25405 senses swipe, rotation and other important gestures at a lower cost than ToF cameras. High integration results in a total solution size that is significantly smaller than ToF camera solutions. Versatile: The MAX25405 recognizes nine gestures, including swipe, rotation, air-click, linger to click and 3 x 2 proximity zones with minimal lag time. This cost-effective single chip makes gesture-sensing affordable for multi-range automotive, consumer and industrial applications, including touch-free smart home hubs, thermostats and many more.

Commentary:

"Maxim Integrated's MAX25405 recognizes the most dynamic gestures at the lowest cost, allowing automakers to avoid the prohibitive cost of time-of-flight cameras and to help keep drivers' eyes on the road," said Szu-Kang Hsien, director for the Automotive Business Unit at Maxim Integrated. "The affordable gesture sensing feature adds value to low- and mid-range cars, while offering passengers the luxury of touch-free gesture control."

Availability and Pricing

The MAX25405 power management IC and associated MAX25405EVKIT# evaluation kit are available now from Maxim Integrated and authorized distributors; pricing available upon request.

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated, an engineer's engineering company, exists to solve the designer's toughest problems in order to empower design innovation. Our broad portfolio of high-performance semiconductors, combined with world-class tools and support, delivers essential analog solutions including efficient power, precision measurement, reliable connectivity and robust protection along with intelligent processing. Designers in application areas such as automotive, communications, consumer, data center, healthcare, industrial and IoT trust Maxim to help them quickly develop smaller, smarter and more secure designs. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com.

