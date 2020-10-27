Maxim Integrated’s IO-Link® communications technology reduces factory downtime.

Maxim Integrated's chipset solution of MAX22000 and MAX22515 builds upon the benefits of IO-Link's two-way universal interface. The IO-Link interface allows every IO-Link sensor, actuator or IO expansion module to be interchangeable to a standard hardware interface. It also provides software-defined performance parameters and selectable analog input or output performance modes. These software-selectable capabilities are combined and demonstrated in the MAXREFDES177# IO-Link reference design.

IO-Link & Software-Configurable IO Products:

MAX22000: The software-configurable analog IO provides up to more than half the power savings and approximately half the size compared to the closest competitive solutions on the market. Key functions integrated include a 24-bit ADC analog input mode and an 18-bit DAC analog output mode, as well as operations over either a single 2-wire interface or a 4-wire resistance temperature detector (RTD)/thermocouple (TC) temperature measurement.

The software-configurable analog IO provides up to more than half the power savings and approximately half the size compared to the closest competitive solutions on the market. Key functions integrated include a 24-bit ADC analog input mode and an 18-bit DAC analog output mode, as well as operations over either a single 2-wire interface or a 4-wire resistance temperature detector (RTD)/thermocouple (TC) temperature measurement. MAX22515: The MAX22515 is the industry's smallest ±1.2kV/500Ω surge-protected, single-channel IO-Link transceiver. It features high integration with protection diodes, auxiliary digital input, I2C or pin control, integrated oscillator and selectable 3.3V or 5V LDO which help to provide high configurability and reduce SKU. It enables half the power dissipation due to low 2.2Ω or 2.65Ω (typ) C/Q driver on-resistance compared to the closest competitor, in the smallest 2.5mm x 2.0mm WLP package. It cuts the solution size up to 67 percent compared to the closest competitor and fits into small, space-constrained IO-Link sensors or actuators.

Key Advantages

Flexibility : Software-configurable IOs and the ability to adjust device parameters on-the-fly provide new ways to dynamically optimize machine performance and reduce factory downtime.

: Software-configurable IOs and the ability to adjust device parameters on-the-fly provide new ways to dynamically optimize machine performance and reduce factory downtime. High Efficiency: MAX22000 and MAX22515 are optimized for best-in-class power savings, using up to more than half the power savings for MAX22000 and half the power dissipation for MAX22515.

MAX22000 and MAX22515 are optimized for best-in-class power savings, using up to more than half the power savings for MAX22000 and half the power dissipation for MAX22515. Small Size: The MAX22515 provides the smallest IO-Link single channel footprint at 5mm² while the MAX22000 footprint is 86mm².

Availability and Pricing

The MAX22000 is available at Maxim Integrated's website, as well as authorized distributors; Pricing available upon request

The MAX22515AWP+ and MAX22515AWP+T are available at Maxim Integrated's website for $1.45 (1000-up, FOB USA ); also available from authorized distributors

(1000-up, FOB ); also available from authorized distributors The MAXREFDES177# reference design is available at Maxim Integrated's website for $65

The MAX22000EVKIT# evaluation kit is available at Maxim Integrated's website for $135

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com.

SOURCE Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.maximintegrated.com

