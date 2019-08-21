Maxim Integrates the Most Advanced Battery Protector to Deliver the Highest Level of Safety in Industry's Most Accurate, Lowest Quiescent Current Fuel Gauge ICs

Conventional battery protectors monitor voltage and current, and in some cases include temperature monitoring. These options make the system vulnerable to unexpected crashes because battery state-of-charge (SOC) is not factored in when triggering an undervoltage cut-off decision. The market lacks a solution that allows deeper configuration of voltage or current thresholds based on multiple temperature environments. With a growing market of battery-operated applications, there is a need for a simple, compact solution that protects from unsafe charging conditions that can lead to extensive battery damage including over-voltage, short circuit, over/under temperature and more. Additionally, system and battery designers continue to push the limits of capacity-constrained batteries in order to provide the longest possible run-time without damaging the cell. Currently, there are very few highly-configurable solutions that are still simple to implement. Designers are also looking for a way to protect the system by ensuring that only genuine batteries are used, which can eliminate unexpected shutdowns and crashes caused by potentially unsafe, counterfeit batteries.

The MAX17301 and MAX17311 fuel gauges integrate the best protector in the industry by having the most configurable settings for battery safety. These are the only 1-cell fuel gauges in the market that offer 2-level Li-ion protection, providing an additional layer of security in case the primary protector fails. These compact ICs are part of Maxim's new portfolio of fuel-gauges that offer integrated protection capability that helps system makers meet new product safety standards such as IEC 62368-1/UL 62368-1. All ICs in the family offer unique low-state-based protectors as an alternative to simple low-voltage thresholds, which prevents nuisance tripping in the case of short duration voltage dips due to pulse loads on the battery. As with the rest of the portfolio, these devices also provide the highest SOC accuracy without requiring battery characterization, eliminating several weeks of time required for sending a battery to a lab for characterization and analysis. Furthermore, the portfolio offers the market's lowest I Q , extending battery shelf life for compact electronics.

Key Advantages

Advanced Battery Protection : Ensures safe charging and discharging in a wide range of applications with 2-level Li-ion protector control for abnormal voltage, current and temperature conditions. Delivers protection against counterfeiting and cloning with SHA-256 authentication and provides unique as well as dynamic key for every battery.

: Ensures safe charging and discharging in a wide range of applications with 2-level Li-ion protector control for abnormal voltage, current and temperature conditions. Delivers protection against counterfeiting and cloning with SHA-256 authentication and provides unique as well as dynamic key for every battery. Highest Accuracy : Delivers best-in-class SOC accuracy without battery characterization. Cycle+ age forecasting provides easy-to-understand prediction of remaining battery life for battery replacement planning or to control fast-charging. Battery life logging stores the history of operating conditions experienced by the pack over its lifetime.

: Delivers best-in-class SOC accuracy without battery characterization. Cycle+ age forecasting provides easy-to-understand prediction of remaining battery life for battery replacement planning or to control fast-charging. Battery life logging stores the history of operating conditions experienced by the pack over its lifetime. Lowest I Q : Supports long product shelf-life and runtime with operating I Q of 24µA active/18µA low power with protector FETs on and 7µA with protector FETs off.

Commentary

"The battery monitoring and protection market topped $2B in 2018," said Kevin Anderson , senior analyst for Power ICs at IHS Markit. "Safety is paramount in battery-powered electronic systems and critical to their continued growth."

in 2018," said , senior analyst for Power ICs at IHS Markit. "Safety is paramount in battery-powered electronic systems and critical to their continued growth." "Ensuring that their batteries are reliable and safe is one of the foremost considerations for portable electronics system engineers," said Bakul Damle , business management director, Mobile Power Business Unit at Maxim Integrated. "Maxim has simplified this essential function by not only providing the most advanced protection and security in the market, but by integrating the most accurate fuel gauge that operates at the lowest I Q in the market."

Availability and Pricing

Pricing for products in the ModelGauge m5 EZ fuel gauge IC portfolio starts at $1.14 (1,000-up, FOB USA )

(1,000-up, FOB ) Pricing for all evaluation kits in this portfolio is $60

