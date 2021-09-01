Maxim Partners Sells Zesty Paws

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- http://www.zestypaws.com/ Maxim Partners, an impact-driven private equity firm focused on wellness and education, today announced that it has reached an agreement to sell its portfolio company, Zesty Paws, to Health & Happiness ("H&H") Group for $610 million. Maxim acquired the Zesty Paws brand in 2018 from its founder, AJ Patel, who retained a significant ownership interest and involvement. The sale represents a tremendous outcome for the Zesty Paws team and a significant return for Maxim investors in what was an incredible transition from a young, $3 million pet brand to the #1 best-selling online multi-condition pet supplement brand in the U.S., with over $100 million in revenues. For H&H Group, together with its acquisition of Solid Gold in 2020, Zesty Paws adds to the company's portfolio expansion into pet care, beyond its traditional focus on adult and infant wellness.

"Maxim's support was instrumental in building Zesty Paws," said Steve Ball, Zesty Paws CEO. "With their help, we incorporated differentiated ingredients into new products, built an outstanding leadership team, and successfully navigated operational and supply chain hurdles. Maxim's approach to partnerships with emerging brands is one of involvement and support at every step and is especially helpful for growing companies starved for resources."

Maxim's focus on partnerships with wellness entrepreneurs led to a targeted search for supplement brands that were positioned to capture share by leveraging ecommerce channels. Zesty Paws gained the leading position on Amazon and Chewy.com by disrupting the pet supplement segment via a highly efficacious soft chew product with a fun-loving brand ethos.

"Zesty Paws has made a tremendous impact on all stakeholders – pet owners, their pets, Zesty Paws' dynamic team of management and staff, and Maxim's investors", said Gregg Wilson, Managing Partner at Maxim. "We're proud to have been part of this tremendous success story, and the best is yet to come for the Zesty Paws brand".

Maxim is actively seeking its next pet platform as well as new partnerships within Education, Nutrition, and Fitness. Maxim partners with entrepreneurs seeking resources to realize their vision of growth.

About Maxim Partners:

Maxim Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm pursuing a mission to change lives through investments in preventative wellness (Nutrition, Fitness, Pet) and education companies that have achieved profitability on sales of $5 million to $50 million+. Maxim forms true partnerships with its management teams to whom it brings extensive industry resources including a network of experienced operating partners and industry executives.

About Zesty Paws:

Since 2015, Zesty Paws® has been led by a team of pet parents committed to providing premium products to enable and inspire a ZEST FOR LIFE in pets and pet parents. As the leading ecommerce pet functional supplement brand, Zesty Paws® is the most trusted brand for innovative solutions that guide and empower the journey to wellness. Specializing in dog and cat care, Zesty Paws® products Keep Your Bestie Feeling Zesty™. For more information visit www.zestypaws.com .

