Maxim to Demonstrate Wireless Battery Management Solution at CES 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As more vehicle manufacturers move toward electrification, the spotlight is shining brighter on the lithium-ion battery packs that drive electric vehicles, as well as their hybrid and plug-in hybrid counterparts. The battery packs are filled with hundreds or even thousands of individual battery cells. For safe, efficient, and long-lasting operation, precise management of the voltages and temperatures of these battery cells is essential.

Keeping battery packs safe requires a fast and accurate battery management system (BMS). Maxim has a long history of automotive design expertise, including in BMS technology. The company is adding a wireless BMS solution to its portfolio, and CES 2020 attendees are invited to come and see it in action.

The CES demo compares a wired and wireless BMS solution based on an ISM-band radio. The wireless architecture features an RF gateway client that acts as a central controller. This controller communicates with all secondary nodes. Each BMS secondary node communicates data wirelessly back to the gateway. The secondary nodes also each interface to a MAX17853 14-channel, high-voltage ASIL D battery monitor via SPI. In a normal application, the gateway device would communicate to a host microprocessor to provide measurement and diagnostic information. In the demo, the gateway communicates to a host PC to display measurement information.

Wireless BMS Increases Vehicle Efficiency

A wireless BMS solution provides many benefits:

Reduces weight by reducing wires and connectors

Reduces cost by eliminating inter-module isolation components

Reduces manufacturing complexity and manufacturing time

Increases flexibility of pack shape

Communication between the gateway and secondary nodes is encrypted and, with a STAR topology, data delivery is robust. Eliminating wiring and related components can also enhance vehicle efficiency and extend driving range.

Maxim Also Showcasing Healthcare, Mobile Audio, and Analog IC Demos at CES

Other Maxim automotive demos at CES include IR gesture, local dimming display, secure automotive authentication, and Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link (GMSL) SerDes technology. Maxim will also have a few other private meeting rooms at the show:

