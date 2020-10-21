Maximed, the First Aerosol Pathogen Aspirator, Will Soon Make its US Debut in 3 Colorado Hospitals

Through an articulated arm, Maximed creates a suction around the exhalation area of the patient. All aerosols and microscopic droplets are vacuumed up and passed through our HEPA filter, certified 99.997% efficient on 0.3-micron particles. By removing particles from the respiratory zone and filtering the air every hour, the spread of pathogens is reduced up to 90%, protecting everyone in the operating room.

With North America in the midst of a second wave of the coronavirus, Maximed is the cost-efficient way to help thousands of patients get safer access to urgent or elective surgeries across the United States. Developed with local public health authorities in Canada, Maximed is CSA/ULC certified for hospital environments, suitable for all medical practices (otolaryngology, cardiology, pulmonology, anesthesiology, etc.), and efficient on all types of airborne viruses or pollutants. The use of Maximed in hospitals will make patients feel safer, and healthcare workers more confident in the operating room.

Martin Brisebois, President of AQC, added: "Maximed is our way to help healthcare systems around the world be more resilient and reduce the risks to patients and healthcare workers during this pandemic, and beyond."

More info on maximed.com.

About AQC Dust

AQC Dust is the leader in air treatment for 30 years, with clients in 40 states. Based in Quebec, AQC produces a full range of dust and pollutant capture systems and helps keep the American pharmaceutical industry and hospitals safer since 2004.

