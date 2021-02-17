Maximize Your Wintertime Fun with the New Ski-Doo Model Lineup that Focuses on Awesome Handling, Power, and Agility

"The popularity of snowmobiling is on the rise as an influx of riders – from rookies to seasoned experts – look to maximize wintertime fun," said Annick Lauzon, Director, Global Marketing, Ski-Doo at BRP. "The thrill of riding a Ski-Doo is undeniable, and our 2022 lineup continues to provide the best possible on-snow experience for riders of all skill levels."

Superb Handling, More Power

New for 2022, Ski-Doo is introducing Smart-Shox, the industry's first semi-active suspension, on select models. The technology represents a quantum leap forward with automatic adjustments for both rebound and compression, providing optimal handling in all conditions. With three ride modes to choose from – Comfort, Sport and Sport+ – riders can quickly and easily change sled behavior on the fly, maximizing riding time and eliminating the hassle of manual adjustments.

And trail riders are getting an expanded choice of Rotax 4-stroke engines with the introduction of the 900 ACE Turbo R, the most powerful Ski-Doo engine ever at 180hp, and a new 900 ACE Turbo powerpack that produces 130hp. Riders can now choose from fuel efficient, reliable ACE 4-stroke engines offered in 62, 95, 130 and 180hp to meet their needs.

"Ski-Doo continues to be a leader with handling and power," stated Pascal Vincent, Director, Global Product Strategy, Snowmobiles. "Smart-Shox is incredible. It's proven technology with our Can-Am Off-Road brand, and I've had a chance to test it in the snow. It's an absolute gamechanger for comfort and handling. You need to experience it to see what it's all about!"

The Return of a Legend

To help showcase its renowned handling and power, Ski-Doo is bringing back its legendary Mach Z muscle sled for a limited run in 2022. The all-new Mach Z redefines what a muscle sled should be and what it can do. It's built for speed, including the all-new 180hp engine, as well as an industry exclusive "Launch Mode"2 that will have riders grinning from ear to ear as they mash the throttle. The Mach Z is also packed with the latest technology, including Smart-Shox and a large digital display so riders can hit the trails every day without a second thought.

Enhanced Agility

And for advanced riders who like to play in deep powder, the Ski-Doo Summit X with Expert Package now features a narrower adjustable ski stance (34-36 Inches), making it even more nimble in tight technical terrain. Riders will appreciate the agile handling it delivers, allowing them endless fun in the powder.

For more information about the entire 2022 Ski-Doo model lineup, including vehicle specs and technical information, visit www.Ski-Doo.com.

