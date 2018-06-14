Maximizer announces new integration of its cloud CRM with QuoteWerks

The integration, available immediately, links data between the two applications so users can search and retrieve Maximizer contact data in QuoteWerks. At the same time as producing or amending a quote or proposal in QuoteWerks, they can seamlessly create new and update existing sales opportunities in Maximizer.

This integration is the latest in a series of new and renewed vendor partnerships that demonstrate Maximizer's commitment to enhancing customer experiences and expanding the breadth of innovative business tools available on its platform.

Jan Carter, Head of Product and Development at Maximizer comments: "We're delighted to introduce this new integration between QuoteWerks and our Cloud CRM solution, Maximizer CRM Live, which will bring real benefits to the sales teams of our mutual customers. The product development specialists at both companies have worked hard to ensure that it is quick to install from Maximizer's App Directory and easy to use.

"Maximizer and QuoteWerks have successfully partnered before. As part of our drive to help loyal customers embrace the many advantages of the cloud, it was important for us to provide this integration. It's the perfect enhancement to our core tools of contact management, lead management and customer service – and I look forward to announcing further partnerships over the coming months that will allow our customers to grow with confidence."

Brian Laufer, Vice President, Aspire Technologies, Inc., the developers of QuoteWerks adds: "The importance of both the content and presentation of quotes and proposals should not be underestimated. They represent not only what you are selling, but also an extension of your company brand and image – and first impressions can make or break deals. Our software simplifies and brings efficiency to the whole sales process.

"QuoteWerks and Maximizer customers can now benefit from the seamless integration of our two leading solutions, allowing customers to draw data directly from their CRM, saving users time and minimizing errors."

About Maximizer

For 30 years, Maximizer has been helping customers target, engage and succeed with our secure, fully integrated and configurable CRM applications. Deployed in the cloud or on-premise, Maximizer fuels the growth of businesses in over 95 countries around world. www.maximizer.com.

About Aspire Technologies and QuoteWerks®

Aspire Technologies, Inc., the developers of QuoteWerks, is one of the early pioneers of the Quoting Software space. QuoteWerks has received numerous awards and is the market leading sales quoting and proposal solution serving over 83,000 users in over 101 countries. QuoteWerks® integrates with leading CRM, PSA, and accounting packages, along with distributors, enabling businesses in all industries to integrate QuoteWerks® seamlessly into their existing environments. Aspire Technologies is headquartered in Orlando, Florida and is a Microsoft Certified Partner and CompTIA member. For more information, please visit http://www.quotewerks.com.

QuoteWerks is a registered trademark of Aspire Technologies, Inc. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maximizer-announces-new-integration-of-its-cloud-crm-with-quotewerks-300666203.html

SOURCE Maximizer Software

Related Links

http://www.maximizer.com

