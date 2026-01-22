Maximo Wood® Thermo® Ayous with BurnBlock® Technology Named Among Best New Products of the Year by Golden State Lumber + Showroom

MIAMI, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maximo Wood®, a brand of GMX Group, is proud to announce that its innovative Maximo Thermo® Ayous treated with BurnBlock® technology has been recognized among Golden State Lumber's Best New Products of the Year.

The Best Products of the Year were presented by Robby Myer, Golden State Lumber's Architects Concierge, at the Architects Concierge Event, hosted in partnership with the American Institute of Architects (AIA) in Berkeley, CA. Headquartered in Petaluma, California, Golden State Lumber's event highlighted innovative fire-fortified building products.

BurnBlock-treated Maximo Thermo products are WUI (Wildland–Urban Interface) compliant, meeting stringent fire-resistance standards.

"The Best New Products of the Year recognition from Golden State Lumber underscores Maximo Wood's reputation as an innovator in premium lumber, delivering solutions that meet rigorous code requirements, demanding performance standards and high aesthetic expectations," said Guto Fugiwara, Managing Partner, Maximo. "Maximo Thermo Ayous with BurnBlock represents a meaningful technology advancement in how fire performance can be integrated into premium wood products."

"Maximo Thermo Ayous with BurnBlock technology is a magnificent technology advancement that features on-trend beauty," said Robby Myer, Architects Concierge, Golden State Lumber. "Because it is thermally modified, it is very stable and lightweight and available in a wide variety of widths."

Maximo Thermo Ayous is a premium thermally modified wood solution, crafted from sustainably sourced, fast-growing Ayous trees. Naturally lightweight and sound-absorbent, Ayous features a thermal modification process that reduces moisture content and increases durability. This results in exceptional dimensional stability that resists warping, twisting, and cupping, even in extreme climates. Perfect for walls, ceilings, fascia and trim, Thermo Ayous resists moisture, insects and decay. It is easy to install and is also backed by a 20-year warranty.

BurnBlock technology is a fire-retardant treatment applied to wood through a vacuum-pressure process that penetrates the material at the cellular level, delivering durable, consistent fire resistance throughout the board, not just on the surface. BurnBlock-treated Maximo Thermo products are WUI (Wildland–Urban Interface) compliant, meeting stringent fire-resistance standards.

Because the treatment is fully absorbed into the wood's core, BurnBlock-treated Maximo Thermo products can be cut, profiled and machined after treatment without diminishing fire performance. The treatment leaves no residue, grease or staining and delivers a premium flame-resistant solution for a variety of architectural applications, including interior and exterior cladding.

For more information about Maximo Wood, visit www.maximowood.com.

About Maximo Wood

Maximo Wood unites the performance of thermally modified timber with the timeless appeal of tropical hardwoods. Through its Maximo Thermo and Maximo Hardwoods lines, it offers builders and dealers a reliable, beautiful, and sustainable alternative to traditional domestic woods. It's the kind of product that keeps customers coming back. | www.maximowood.com.

About Golden State Lumber + Showroom

Founded in 1954, Golden State Lumber + Showroom is Northern California's premier provider of commercial and residential building materials, serving the San Francisco Bay Area with nine locations including lumberyards and product showrooms. With one of the region's largest on-ground inventory and transport fleets, the company offers same/next-day jobsite delivery. The company's commitment to excellence combines top brands with expert staff trained in the latest building trends. Learn more at www.goldenstatelumber.com.

