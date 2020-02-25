Maxim's ChipDNA PUF Key Protection Technology Enables Market's Most Secure IoT Microcontroller

As IoT applications continue to proliferate, large numbers of devices are being deployed in uncontrolled and hostile areas that make them more vulnerable to physical attacks. These are more sophisticated than software threats like poor crypto implementations or default password attacks. Designers want enhanced system defenses for their mission-critical applications where exposing secret encryption keys can bring down networks, ruin reputations, end companies and even negatively affect people's lives.

The MAX32520 with ChipDNA offers multiple layers of protection through its PUF technology, the industry's most advanced key-protection technology for safeguarding secrets used in cryptographic operations. It uses a tamper-proof PUF key for flash encryption, secure boot for root-of-trust and serial flash emulation. Additionally, the physical security inherent in the PUF key eliminates the need for a battery to actively destroy secret-key materials when under attack. Until now, the most-sensitive applications have always required a battery to provide this highest level of secret-key protection.

Key Advantages

Tamper-Proof : Secret keys generated by the ChipDNA PUF circuitry are highly resistant to physical attacks, ensuring the keys that protect data and systems are out of the reach of attackers.

: Secret keys generated by the ChipDNA PUF circuitry are highly resistant to physical attacks, ensuring the keys that protect data and systems are out of the reach of attackers. IP Protection : Flash-encryption using PUF protects sensitive information with encryption keys that withstand even advanced physical inspection and prying, as well as provides the most robust form of IP security available on the market.

: Flash-encryption using PUF protects sensitive information with encryption keys that withstand even advanced physical inspection and prying, as well as provides the most robust form of IP security available on the market. Advanced Encryption : The DeepCover secure microcontroller can protect all user data, as it is equipped with SP 800-90A and SP 800- 90B compliant TRNG and hardware accelerators for AES-256, ECDSA P-521 and SHA-512.

: The DeepCover secure microcontroller can protect all user data, as it is equipped with SP 800-90A and SP 800- compliant TRNG and hardware accelerators for AES-256, ECDSA P-521 and SHA-512. Large Memory : Delivers up to 2MB of secure flash memory, enabling advanced applications to run in a highly secure environment.

: Delivers up to 2MB of secure flash memory, enabling advanced applications to run in a highly secure environment. Cost Effective: Built on an advanced process node, this secure microcontroller provides advanced security features, a 120 MHz ARM Cortex M4 processor and plenty of memory. It eliminates several components like a battery, a tamper monitor IC and system management micros that are often found in security-sensitive applications.

Commentary

"IoT developers are eager to add security to their designs but they are hard-pressed to find the expertise needed to get them to market with advanced protection," said Tanner Johnson , senior analyst, IoT Cybersecurity at Omdia. "Enabling developers to incorporate PUF-encrypted flash and secure boot loading without system redesign or in-house code development will help them reduce time-to-market dramatically."

, senior analyst, IoT Cybersecurity at Omdia. "Enabling developers to incorporate PUF-encrypted flash and secure boot loading without system redesign or in-house code development will help them reduce time-to-market dramatically." "The threats to IoT systems are getting more advanced all the time, and tools to attack systems move from the realm of academia to the realm of open source every day," said Kris Ardis , executive director, Micros, Security and Software Business Unit at Maxim Integrated. "MAX32520 with ChipDNA is a step forward. Built around the most advanced key security technology and targeting IoT applications, it will protect your data and IP, and has the technology to future-proof designs against tomorrow's system threats."

Availability and Pricing

The MAX32520 is available at Maxim's website for $3.44 (1000-up, FOB USA ); also available from authorized distributors.

(1000-up, FOB ); also available from authorized distributors. The MAX32520-KIT# evaluation kit is available for $100 .

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com.

Contact: Mariel Santos

408-601-3145

Mariel.Santos@maximintegrated.com

SOURCE Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.maximintegrated.com

