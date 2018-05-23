Maxim's Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry's Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive Infotainment and ADAS Applications

Details about MAX20073: http://bit.ly/MAX20073_ProductPage

Automotive designers are tasked with adding more features to modern, high-end cars, while using a highly efficient, compact solution that meets or exceeds EMI requirements. However, as more automotive features are added, the number of power rails continue to increase as well. Each individual power rail is powered from the car battery through a front-end buck converter and often require specific voltage regulation precision requirements. On top of all those challenges, designers need to meet stringent safety standards in the industry.

The MAX20073/MAX20074 features higher efficiency than competitive solutions and offer the lowest EMI in the industry, reducing interference that can impact the function of sub-systems in a small solution size with ultra-low quiescent current. Combined with Maxim's unique spread spectrum oscillator, SYNC IN functionality, forced PWM, skip modes and current-mode architecture, the system quality and performance dramatically improves, easing overall system designs. Additionally, backend point-of-load (POL) buck converters, such as the MAX20073/MAX20074, send very specific voltages to the many power rails that come with adding advanced modern features. Its output voltage accuracy makes it ideal for applications that have these tight processor and memory voltage requirements. The ICs also adhere to tight safety standards, operate with low-input voltages across a wide range of temperatures, and minimize radio frequency interference (RFI) while exhibiting high accuracy, high efficiency, and high reliability.

Key Advantages

Lowest EMI: Unique spread-spectrum and SYNC IN features mitigate the system EMI radiation, easing the effort for designers to meet EMI specifications

Its small 3mm x 3mm 10-pin TDFN-EP package reduces overall system footprint, while saving system BOM cost Output Voltage Accuracy: Output voltage can be pre-set at the factory to allow ±1.5 percent output-voltage accuracy without the need for expensive 0.1 percent external resistors

Commentary

"Designers need buck converters that meet today's increasingly stringent requirements such as small solution size, specific voltage regulation precision, and higher efficiency," said Warren Tsai , Director of Business Management for the Automotive Business Unit at Maxim Integrated. "The MAX20073 and MAX20074, newest members of the updated family of low-voltage, small POL buck converters meet all their system's power requirements and pass EMI prerequisites."

Availability and Pricing

The MAX20073 is available for $1.20 and MAX20074 is available for $1.30 ; Both are available at Maxim's website

MAX20073EVKIT# and MAX20074EVKIT# evaluation kits are available for $45

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer, and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com.

