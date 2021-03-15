Maxim's Essential Analog Efficient Power ICs Offer the Industry's Lowest Quiescent Current to Extend Battery Life for Consumer, Industrial, Healthcare and IoT Designs

Next-generation systems must provide higher currents from small batteries to support advanced applications such as drug delivery, sensing, machine learning and artificial intelligence. Device limitations force developers into tradeoffs that either constrain functionality, shorten battery life or increase solution size. Three new Efficient Power ICs from Maxim's Essential Analog portfolio help ease these tradeoffs with both industry-leading lowest quiescent current and smallest solution size.

MAX17227A: For battery-operated consumer accessories, IoT and medical wearable systems that need to boost power, the MAX17227A delivers the highest output power and the lowest quiescent current. It handles up to 2A switch current, twice that of the closest competitive solution. And it consumes half the quiescent current, at just 350nA. This nanoPower boost converter features short-circuit protection, true shutdown and an input voltage range from 400mV to 5.5V, and it can extend battery system life up to 10 percent.

MAX17291: Delivering a high voltage boost up to 20V, the MAX17291 offers a quiescent current that is 80 percent lower and a solution size that is 60 percent smaller than the closest competitive offerings. Delivering up to 10X voltage conversion, this boost converter fits battery-operated systems with higher output voltage loads such as industrial energy hold-up, displays or sensors.

MAX38911: Up to 50 percent smaller than competitive solutions, the MAX38911 500mV LDO for battery-operated IoT systems draws only 19µA during idle mode to extend battery life up to 10 percent. It also has the industry's best power supply rejection ratio (PSRR) at a level 16dB better than the closest competitor, thus helping prevent noisy power supplies from interfering with critical functions such as precise measurements and communications.

Key Advantages

Longest Battery Life: All three ICs are part of Maxim's Efficient Power portfolio and lead the industry with the lowest quiescent current

Smallest Size: Up to 50 percent smaller than the closest competitive solutions

High Reliability: Features such as short-circuit protection and high PSRR help IoT systems overcome disruptions in harsh environments

Commentary

"The three new Efficient Power ICs from Maxim's Essential Analog portfolio offer designers a path to simultaneously improve efficiency and reduce solution size," said Vickram Vathulya , vice president, Core Products Group at Maxim Integrated. "For industrial, consumer and healthcare operations, Maxim sets the bar for extending battery life by offering the lowest quiescent power in each category."

Availability and Pricing

The MAX17227A is available at Maxim Integrated's website for $0.86 (1000-up, FOB USA); also available from authorized distributors

The MAX17291 is available at Maxim Integrated's website for $0.74 (1000-up, FOB USA); also available from authorized distributors

The MAX38911 is available at Maxim Integrated's website for $0.67 (1000-up, FOB USA); also available from authorized distributors

The MAX17227AEVKIT# evaluation kit is available for $69.99

The MAX17291EVKIT# evaluation kit is available for $69.99

The MAX389111EVKIT# evaluation kit is available for $69.99

EE-Sim® models are available for the MAX17227A and MAX17291; For details, visit http://bit.ly/EE_Sim_Maxim

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated, an engineer's engineering company, exists to solve the designer's toughest problems in order to empower design innovation. Our broad portfolio of high-performance semiconductors, combined with world-class tools and support, delivers essential analog solutions including efficient power, precision measurement, reliable connectivity and robust protection along with intelligent processing. Designers in application areas such as automotive, communications, consumer, data center, healthcare, industrial and IoT trust Maxim to help them quickly develop smaller, smarter and more secure designs. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com.

