Maxim's Low-Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life for Wearables and Other Compact Devices

Details about MAX32660: http://bit.ly/MAX32660

Details about MAX32652: http://bit.ly/MAX32652

Hi-res image: http://bit.ly/MAX32660_MAX32652_Image

Link to MAX32660 block diagram: http://bit.ly/MAX32660_block_diagram

Link to MAX32652 block diagram: http://bit.ly/MAX32652_block_diagram

Learn more about Maxim's family of DARWIN MCUs: http://bit.ly/DARWIN_MCUs

MAX32660: Powerful processing in the tiniest form factor

Memory, size, power consumption, and processing power are critical features for engineers designing more complex algorithms for smarter IoT applications. Existing solutions today offer two extremes – they either have decent power consumption but limited processing and memory capabilities, or they have higher power consumption with more powerful processors and more memory. The MAX32660 offers designers a sweet spot, giving them access to enough memory to run some advanced algorithms and manage sensors (256KB flash and 96KB SRAM). They also offer excellent power performance (down to 50 mW/MHz), impressively small size (1.6mm x 1.6mm in WLP package), and a cost-effective price point. Engineers can now build more intelligent sensors and systems that are smaller and lower in cost, while also providing a longer battery life.

MAX32652: Low power with scalable memory

As IoT devices become more intelligent, they start requiring more memory and additional embedded processors which can each be very expensive and power hungry. The MAX32652 offers an alternative for designers who can benefit from the low power consumption of an embedded microcontroller with the capabilities of a higher powered applications processor. With 3MB flash and 1MB SRAM integrated on-chip and running up to 120 MHz, the MAX32652 offers a highly-integrated solution for IoT devices that strive to do more processing and provide more intelligence. Integrated high-speed peripherals such as high-speed USB 2.0, secure digital (SD) card controller, a thin-film transistor (TFT) display, and a complete security engine position the MAX32652 as the low-power brain for advanced IoT devices. With the added capability to run from external memories over HyperBus or XcellaBus, the MAX32652 can be designed to do even more tomorrow, providing designers a future-proof memory architecture and anticipating the increasing demands of smart devices.

Key Advantages

Ultra-low power : Lowest power active-mode with advanced power management features; low power SRAM retention modes to extend battery life

: Lowest power active-mode with advanced power management features; low power SRAM retention modes to extend battery life Highly integrated : Integration with other high-speed peripherals including SD card controllers, high-speed USB 2.0, TFT display, and external memory

: Integration with other high-speed peripherals including SD card controllers, high-speed USB 2.0, TFT display, and external memory Secure: Leverages Maxim's best-in-class security toolbox to help create secure sensors for IoT devices

Commentary

"These microcontrollers offer advanced features that enable designers to grow their applications beyond what they can currently do," said Prem Nayar , Director for the Micros, Security and Software Business Unit at Maxim Integrated. "Designers used to have to prioritize two out of these three key features: lower power, better performance or better system cost. With our new low power microcontrollers, they can choose all three."

Availability and Pricing

The MAX32660 and MAX32652 are both available at Maxim's website and select authorized distributors

MAX32660EVKIT# and MAX32652EVKIT# evaluation kits are also both available at Maxim's website

