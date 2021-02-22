Maxim's Precision Measurement ICs Achieve Double Battery Life for IoT, Industrial and Healthcare Applications

When designing IoT and battery-operated sensors, engineers must develop systems that provide longer battery life while accurately measuring real-world voltages, forces and pressures. Power budgets require these sensors to achieve precision on the first measurement, with little to no calibration. Furthermore, industrial and internet of things (IoT) applications require these sensors to withstand extreme physical conditions of temperature, humidity and mechanical abuse.

Maxim Integrated's New Essential Analog Precision Measurement ICs:

The MAX41400 instrumentation amplifier enhances sensor system accuracy by 4x and extends battery life by 55 percent compared to the closest competitive offering. The MAX41400 provides low offset of 25µV, low noise and programmable gain with only 65µA current consumption.

The MAX40108 is the lowest-voltage precision operational amplifier in its class, operating with supplies as low as 0.9V. The combination of low operational supply voltage, lower power consumption and 25.5µA quiescent current allows engineers to double sensor battery life.

The MAX31343 I²C RTC with integrated MEMS oscillator provides timekeeping accuracy of ±5ppm, substantially better than the closest competitor, plus robust protection afforded by a MEMS resonator. With its integrated resonator, the MAX31343 eliminates crystal mechanical failures and enables the smallest WLP compared to any other competitor in the market. The innovative packaging scheme, developed by Maxim Integrated, makes this unique combination of size, accuracy and robustness possible.

All these products offer multiple and small form factor package choices.

Key Advantages

Extended battery life: The MAX40108 precision operational amplifier doubles sensor battery life with 0.9V operation compared to the closest competitive offering at 1.8V. In battery-operated industrial sensors, the MAX41400 extends battery life from existing 7.4 hours to 11.5 hours compared to the closest competitive offering.

Commentary

"The growth of industrial and healthcare IoT applications is driving a growing need for enhanced battery life management and accuracy of measurement to support reduction of power consumption and availability of devices," said Adam Davidson , analyst at Omdia.

, analyst at Omdia. "These three products represent the best in our Essential Analog offering," said Vickram Vathulya , vice president of Core Products Group at Maxim Integrated. "Maxim's mission continues to be providing engineers the finest products to sense and interface with the analog world. These solutions provide superb accuracy and low power consumption for the most demanding sensor applications."

Availability and Pricing

The MAX41400 is available at Maxim Integrated's website for $0.87 (1000-up, FOB USA ); also available from authorized distributors. The MAX41400EVKIT# evaluation kit is also available

(1000-up, FOB ); also available from authorized distributors. The evaluation kit is also available The MAX40108 is available at Maxim Integrated's website for $0.99 (1000-up, FOB USA ); also available from authorized distributors. The MAX40108EVKIT# evaluation kit is also available

(1000-up, FOB ); also available from authorized distributors. The evaluation kit is also available The MAX31343 is available at Maxim Integrated's website for $1.72 (1000-up, FOB USA ); also available from authorized distributors; The MAX31343SHLD# evaluation kit is also available

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated, an engineer's engineering company, exists to solve the designer's toughest problems in order to empower design innovation. Our broad portfolio of high-performance semiconductors, combined with world-class tools and support, delivers essential analog solutions including efficient power, precision measurement, reliable connectivity and robust protection along with intelligent processing. Designers in application areas such as automotive, communications, consumer, data center, healthcare, industrial and IoT trust Maxim to help them quickly develop smaller, smarter and more secure designs. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com.

