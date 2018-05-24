MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid

The Company's Australian business unit, MAX Solutions, will continue to help individuals with disabilities, injuries or health conditions to prepare for, find and succeed in sustainable employment. Under an expanded contract, MAXIMUS will provide case management services in 15 additional Employment Service Areas, bringing its nationwide coverage to 197 offices in 55 regions across Australia.

Previously, the Australian Government assigned DES participants to one of the program's contracted providers in each region and allocated the caseload among providers based on each one's star performance rating. Following extensive community consultation involving people with disabilities, providers, employers and disability advocacy organizations, the Government is now providing DES participants greater flexibility to choose among the services and providers available to them.

The Company delivers an integrated approach that enables it to better understand and tailor services to fit the individual needs of DES job seekers who have complex challenges. With demonstrated expertise in employment, support and training services, MAXIMUS offers health services, physical assessments, counseling, skills training and qualifications in addition to job search assistance – often through a single community-style hub.

With a new emphasis on participant choice and control, MAXIMUS will have the opportunity to attract and engage all DES-eligible job seekers within each of its regions. In response, the Company is increasing its utilization of digital technology to ensure best-in-class service delivery by providing customers more convenient ways for them to commence in, communicate with, engage and experience the service.

As the largest provider of employment services on behalf of the Australia Government, MAXIMUS is one of country's longest serving and best performing providers of employment offerings. Over the past three years, the Company has placed more than 54,000 people with a disability or health condition into sustainable employment.

"The renewal and expansion of our DES contract reflects our demonstrated success through strong customer service delivery, technology innovation and increased partnerships with disability confident recruiters and employers. With a 31 percent increase in the number of Employment Service Areas served by MAXIMUS, we now have the opportunity to support even more people in more regions nationwide, delivering the outcomes that matter to the Australian Government," commented Bruce L. Caswell, President and CEO of MAXIMUS.

