MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy Honored with ClearMark Award of Distinction by the Center for Plain Language

The Health First Colorado Member Handbook offers members relevant information about their health coverage using multiple formats that are accessible on their preferred channels. It empowers health care consumers by providing information about available benefits and services, as well as how to access care through Health First Colorado, the state's Medicaid program.

Produced for the Rhode Island Department of Health, the WISEWOMAN Booklet is intended to help women reduce their cardiovascular disease risk factors through improved diet, physical activity, tobacco cessation and medication adherence support. It also aims to help community navigators identify eligible women, determine their heart disease risk, and refer them to needed medical services and lifestyle programs.

"We place a high value on ensuring complex health information is presented in a concise and easy-to-understand way so consumers can make better health decisions," said Kinte Ibbott, Vice President of the MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy. "It is an honor to have our work recognized for the second year in a row by the Center for Plain Language. We are particularly proud that we are sharing this recognition with our clients in Colorado and Rhode Island."

The Center for Plain Language is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping government agencies and businesses create communications that are clear and easy to understand. For more information, visit centerforplainlanguage.org.

About the MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy

The MAXIMUS Center for Health Literacy serves as a national resource to help develop communication solutions to improve public health and human services programs, empower consumers, and foster healthier communities. Find out more about the Center for Health Literacy at maximus.com/chl.

About MAXIMUS

Since 1975, MAXIMUS has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People®, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. MAXIMUS delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, MAXIMUS is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.

CONTACTS: Lisa Miles lisamiles@maximus.com 703.251.8637 Thuy Cardiel thuywcardiel@maximus.com 703.234.3289

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maximus-center-for-health-literacy-honored-with-clearmark-award-of-distinction-by-the-center-for-plain-language-300628645.html

SOURCE MAXIMUS

Related Links

https://www.maximus.com

