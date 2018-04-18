MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal

As winners in these categories, the Georgia and New Jersey contact centers exceeded rigorous operational standards for efficiency (cost containment) and effectiveness (quality of service). BenchmarkPortal researchers conducted an audit and verification of key performance data and then compared the data to that of industry peer organizations. The key performance indicators include average speed of answer, calls per agent per hour, agent turnover and caller satisfaction.

The Georgia CAPS project was awarded for both the Highest Ranking Small-Size Center (two to 49 agents) and the Highest Calls per Agent per Hour (efficiency metric). Georgia CAPS is a statewide program that helps children from low-income working families and families receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits access child care services. MAXIMUS delivers child care provider management and payment services as well as compliance reporting services for the Georgia Department of Human Services.

The Georgia Families project received the award for Best First Call Resolution Rate (effectiveness metric). MAXIMUS has operated the Georgia Families program for the Georgia Department of Community Health since 2005, facilitating member enrollment, outreach and education activities for Medicaid and PeachCare for Kids, Georgia's Children's Health Insurance Program.

The NJHCP project was awarded the Best Overall Customer Satisfaction Rating as well as the Best Agent Retention (efficiency metric). The NJHCP project serves as a statewide public health information source designed to empower consumers with greater access to physician information in order to improve patient safety, reduce medical errors, and enhance the quality of health care. MAXIMUS hosts public websites and operates customer support helplines for the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs.

"The BenchmarkPortal distinction underscores our commitment to delivering high quality services to beneficiaries in the most efficient way," said Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer of MAXIMUS. "Being recognized in five award categories is well deserved by the dedicated teams in Georgia and New Jersey for helping ensure access to health and child care services reach the disadvantaged families and children in their states."

About MAXIMUS

Since 1975, MAXIMUS has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People®, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. MAXIMUS delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, MAXIMUS is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.

About BenchmarkPortal

From its origins in 1995, BenchmarkPortal has become a global leader in the contact center industry, providing benchmarking, certification, training, consulting and industry reports. The BenchmarkPortal team of professionals has gained international recognition for its innovative approach to best practices for the contact center industry. BenchmarkPortal hosts the world's largest database of contact center metrics, which is constantly being refreshed with new data. BenchmarkPortal's mission is to provide contact center managers with the tools and information that will help them optimize their efficiency and effectiveness in their customer communications. For more information, visit BenchmarkPortal.com.

