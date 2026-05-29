Maximus Dascoulias for Montana Senate District 10: Faith. Service. Leadership for Montana Families

Great Falls Realtor, Veteran, Pilot and Musician Outlines Vision Focused on Housing Affordability, Public Safety and Fiscal Responsibility

GREAT FALLS, Mont., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Montana Senate District 10 candidate Maximus Dascoulias is continuing his campaign with a platform centered on attainable housing, stronger public safety initiatives and accountable government, outlining a vision for the future of Great Falls and Cascade County.

Dascoulias, whose career and life experiences span real estate, military service, aviation and music, says his campaign is rooted in practical leadership and a commitment to protecting Montana families through common-sense solutions.

"Representing Great Falls is a responsibility I do not take lightly," said Dascoulias. "This campaign is about service, practical leadership and ensuring Montana remains a place where hard work is rewarded and families can build a future."

A central focus of Dascoulias' campaign is addressing Montana's affordability challenge, particularly access to homeownership. Drawing on his experience as a Realtor, he says rising costs and unnecessary regulations continue placing homeownership further out of reach for working families and first-time buyers.

His approach focuses on reducing bureaucratic hurdles, streamlining development processes and encouraging sustainable growth to create more attainable housing opportunities for Montana residents.

Public safety remains another key priority. Dascoulias plans to support local law enforcement, firefighters and first responders while advocating for stronger protections against financial scams and predatory activity targeting seniors and vulnerable residents.

"Protecting our communities means protecting both physical safety and financial security," Dascoulias said. "Montanans deserve communities where families feel safe and where those who exploit seniors face serious consequences."

Fiscal responsibility represents the third pillar of his platform. Drawing from lessons learned through military service and aviation, Dascoulias supports reviewing government spending, identifying waste and pursuing tax relief measures aimed at easing pressure on Montana households.

As he continues meeting voters throughout Senate District 10, Dascoulias says his campaign remains focused on listening to residents and advancing policies that preserve Montana values while creating greater opportunity for future generations.

Campaign Priorities

Key campaign priorities include attainable housing, public safety, protecting seniors from fraud, reducing government waste and providing tax relief for Montana families.

For campaign updates, upcoming events and to support the campaign through a contribution, visit www.dascouliasformontana.com.

About Maximus Dascoulias

Maximus Dascoulias is a Great Falls Realtor, veteran, pilot, musician and community leader running for Montana Senate District 10. His background in military service, aviation, music and real estate has shaped a leadership philosophy grounded in integrity, duty and community. His campaign focuses on attainable housing, public safety and fiscal responsibility through practical solutions that strengthen Montana families and communities.

Military Service Disclaimer

Maximus Dascoulias is a member of the Montana Air National Guard. References to his military service and photographs in uniform do not imply endorsement by the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense or any component of the U.S. Government.

Media Contact:

Maximus Dascoulias for Montana Senate District 10

[email protected]

SOURCE Vote Maximus Dascoulias