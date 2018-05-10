MAXIMUS Reports Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter Results

Highlights for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 include:

Revenue of $612.8 million compared to $622.0 million reported for the same period last year

Diluted earnings per share of $0.84 compared to $0.80 for the same period last year

Cash flows from operations of $78.7 million and free cash flow of $72.0 million

Year-to-date signed contract awards of $1.4 billion and contracts pending (awarded but unsigned) of $489.1 million at March 31, 2018

Sales pipeline of $3.0 billion at March 31, 2018

Updated fiscal 2018 revenue and diluted earnings per share guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2018, revenue decreased 1% to $612.8 million compared to $622.0 million reported for the same period last year. The decrease was due to the expected revenue decline in the U.S. Federal Services Segment from contracts that ended.

Total company operating margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 was 11.6% and tempered by $2.3 million of restructuring costs (or $0.02 of diluted earnings per share). The restructuring is part of the Company's ongoing efforts to right-size resources in its U.K. human services business as mainstream employment services programs come to an expected end and governments focus on more specialized health and employment programs supporting people with disabilities and other vulnerable populations.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2018, net income attributable to MAXIMUS totaled $55.5 million (or $0.84 of diluted earnings per share). Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter benefited by $0.02 from the lower provision for income taxes due to a revision to the estimate of the one-time benefit for the reduction in deferred income taxes, resulting from the new tax reform law. This compares to fiscal 2017 second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.80.

Health Services Segment

Health Services Segment revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 increased 5% to $365.6 million compared to $349.0 million reported for the same period last year. The increase in revenue was driven by organic growth and favorable currency exchange movements. On a constant currency basis, segment revenue growth would have been 2%.

Operating margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 was strong at 17.2% compared to 16.2% reported for the prior-year period. Operating margin expansion was driven by solid operational performance in certain contracts including the U.K. Health Assessment Advisory Service that achieved its full year volume targets for contract year three, and to a lesser extent, benefits tied to certain contracts, including the terminated Fit for Work contract as the Company closed out major elements of the program during the second quarter.

U.S. Federal Services Segment

U.S. Federal Services Segment revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 decreased 20% to $116.3 million compared to $145.4 million reported for the same period last year. As previously disclosed, the lower revenue was largely due to contracts that ended, including non-recurring temporary disaster relief work that ended earlier than anticipated.

Operating margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 was 8.5% compared to 12.1% reported for the prior-year period. Operating margin was lower in the second quarter due to a one-time $2.9 million charge to renegotiate a relationship with one of the Company's subcontractors on a large BPO program. Under the new arrangement, MAXIMUS will now assume the majority of this work, which will increase revenue and operating income on this contract in future periods.

Human Services Segment

Human Services Segment revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 increased 2% to $130.8 million compared to $127.7 million reported for the same period last year driven by favorable foreign exchange rates. On a constant currency basis, segment revenue would have decreased 1%.

Operating margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 was 2.6% compared to 7.5% reported for the prior-year period. Operating margin was lower than expected due to a contract extension that was not signed during the quarter and lower volumes on a contract outside the U.S. As expected, operating margin was also tempered by a number of new contracts that are in the start-up phase but performing as expected.

Sales and Pipeline

Year-to-date signed contract awards at March 31, 2018 totaled $1.4 billion and contracts pending (awarded but unsigned) totaled $489.1 million. During the quarter, MAXIMUS received notification of award for the Australia Disability Employment Services rebid.

The sales pipeline at March 31, 2018 was $3.0 billion (comprised of approximately $0.7 billion in proposals pending, $0.3 billion in proposals in preparation, and $2.0 billion in opportunities tracking). This compares to a pipeline of $3.2 billion at December 31, 2017. The sequential decline is due to the conversion of the Australia Disability Employment Services rebid into awarded unsigned (contracts pending), as well as the delay of approximately $600 million in requests for proposals (RFPs) that moved out of the pipeline's six-month horizon.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2018 totaled $253.2 million. For the three months ended March 31, 2018, cash flows from operations totaled $78.7 million, with free cash flow of $72.0 million.

At March 31, 2018, days sales outstanding (DSO) were 68 and consistent with the prior year.

On February 28, 2018, MAXIMUS paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.045 per share. On April 11, 2018, the Company announced a $0.045 per share cash dividend, payable on May 31, 2018 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2018.

Outlook

MAXIMUS is updating its fiscal 2018 revenue and earnings guidance. The Company now expects revenue to range between $2.400 billion and $2.440 billion for fiscal 2018. This compares to the Company's previous revenue guidance of $2.475 billion and $2.550 billion. MAXIMUS has revised its guidance because it has not booked sufficient new in-year awards.

As a result of the lowered revenue, MAXIMUS is narrowing its fiscal 2018 earnings guidance and now expects GAAP diluted earnings per share to range between $3.30 and $3.40 for fiscal 2018. This compares to the Company's previous earnings guidance of $3.30 to $3.50.

The Company's guidance does not include any future acquisitions or future legal expenses or recoveries.

"The core of our business is sound and the macro trends remain in our favor. We have a number of initiatives underway to comprehensively determine the best path for long-term growth. We are analyzing current markets where we could play a more meaningful role, taking a fresh look at adjacent markets that hold promise, and continuing to advance our M&A strategy. We have taken immediate steps to best align MAXIMUS for the long term and we will execute our plan over the next 24 months," commented MAXIMUS CEO Bruce Caswell.

MAXIMUS, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Revenue $ 612,787



$ 622,047



$ 1,235,935



$ 1,229,611

Cost of revenue 463,984



469,730



935,172



932,476

Gross profit 148,803



152,317



300,763



297,135

Selling, general and administrative expenses 72,559



68,596



142,118



133,994

Amortization of intangible assets 2,603



3,386



5,321



6,788

Restructuring costs 2,320



—



2,320



2,242

Operating income 71,321



80,335



151,004



154,111

Interest expense 157



744



325



1,593

Other income, net 1,392



417



1,679



680

Income before income taxes 72,556



80,008



152,358



153,198

Provision for income taxes 17,450



26,911



37,300



53,772

Net income 55,106



53,097



115,058



99,426

(Loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests (386)



582



475



247

Net income attributable to MAXIMUS $ 55,492



$ 52,515



$ 114,583



$ 99,179

Basic earnings per share attributable to MAXIMUS $ 0.84



$ 0.80



$ 1.74



$ 1.51

Diluted earnings per share attributable to MAXIMUS $ 0.84



$ 0.80



$ 1.73



$ 1.50

Dividends paid per share $ 0.045



$ 0.045



$ 0.09



$ 0.09

Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 65,856



65,549



65,857



65,669

Diluted 66,268



65,947



66,223



65,989



MAXIMUS, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands)



March 31, 2018

September 30, 2017

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 253,227



$ 166,252

Accounts receivable — billed and billable 415,008



394,338

Accounts receivable — unbilled 41,202



36,475

Income taxes receivable 1,677



4,528

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,918



55,649

Total current assets 759,032



657,242

Property and equipment, net 90,741



101,651

Capitalized software, net 22,601



26,748

Goodwill 405,082



402,976

Intangible assets, net 94,109



98,769

Deferred contract costs, net 14,673



16,298

Deferred compensation plan assets 29,703



28,548

Deferred income taxes 7,625



7,691

Other assets 6,934



10,739

Total assets $ 1,430,500



$ 1,350,662

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 119,589



$ 122,083

Accrued compensation and benefits 81,833



105,667

Deferred revenue 52,743



71,722

Income taxes payable 11,652



4,703

Other liabilities 13,534



12,091

Total current liabilities 279,351



316,266

Deferred revenue, less current portion 23,802



28,182

Deferred income taxes 10,997



20,106

Deferred compensation plan liabilities, less current portion 30,904



30,707

Other liabilities 19,118



9,633

Total liabilities 364,172



404,894

Shareholders' equity:





Common stock, no par value 487,385



475,592

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,435)



(27,619)

Retained earnings 599,630



492,112

Total MAXIMUS shareholders' equity 1,062,580



940,085

Noncontrolling interests 3,748



5,683

Total equity 1,066,328



945,768

Total liabilities and equity $ 1,430,500



$ 1,350,662



MAXIMUS, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

March 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017 Cash flows from operations:















Net income

$ 55,106



$ 53,097



$ 115,058



$ 99,426

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operations:















Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and capitalized software

13,355



15,405



27,074



29,967

Amortization of intangible assets

2,603



3,386



5,321



6,788

Deferred income taxes

(14,886)



(11,631)



(9,179)



(5,721)

Stock compensation expense

5,922



5,345



11,324



10,234



















Change in assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable — billed and billable

25,859



(4,657)



(18,522)



10,030

Accounts receivable — unbilled

(10,265)



(1,447)



(4,730)



(3,445)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,507



1,267



8,526



7,512

Deferred contract costs

381



954



1,794



998

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(14,558)



(3,144)



(3,171)



(17,719)

Accrued compensation and benefits

14,197



10,944



(15,391)



(6,293)

Deferred revenue

(11,384)



(5,757)



(23,789)



(15,853)

Income taxes

8,992



3,813



18,634



20,715

Other assets and liabilities

872



(1,867)



3,620



209

Cash flows from operations

78,701



65,708



116,569



136,848



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software costs

(6,661)



(5,207)



(13,175)



(12,975)

Acquisition of part of noncontrolling interest

(157)



—



(157)



—

Proceeds from the sale of a business

—



—



—



385

Other

138



175



183



218

Cash used in investing activities

(6,680)



(5,032)



(13,149)



(12,372)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Cash dividends paid to MAXIMUS shareholders

(2,935)



(2,917)



(5,865)



(5,837)

Repurchases of common stock

—



(91)



(1,038)



(28,858)

Tax withholding related to RSU vesting

—



(12)



(8,529)



(9,267)

Borrowings under credit facility

65,000



70,000



124,683



135,000

Repayment of credit facility and other long-term debt

(76,596)



(104,761)



(124,752)



(184,828)

Other

(2,130)



—



(2,130)



(1,145)

Cash used in financing activities

(16,661)



(37,781)



(17,631)



(94,935)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

962



2,200



1,186



(878)



















Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

56,322



25,095



86,975



28,663



















Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

196,905



69,767



166,252



66,199



















Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 253,227



$ 94,862



$ 253,227



$ 94,862





















MAXIMUS, Inc. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31,



2018

% (1)

2017

% (1)

2018

% (1)

2017

% (1) Revenue:































Health Services

$ 365,633



100 %

$ 348,994



100 %

$ 717,723



100 %

$ 689,723



100 % U.S. Federal Services

116,327



100 %

145,370



100 %

249,310



100 %

286,668



100 % Human Services

130,827



100 %

127,683



100 %

268,902



100 %

253,220



100 % Total

$ 612,787



100 %

$ 622,047



100 %

$ 1,235,935



100 %

$ 1,229,611



100 %

































Gross Profit:































Health Services

$ 98,207



26.9 %

$ 86,454



24.8 %

$ 189,263



26.4 %

$ 164,688



23.9 % U.S. Federal Services

27,374



23.5 %

36,571



25.2 %

60,732



24.4 %

74,147



25.9 % Human Services

23,222



17.8 %

29,292



22.9 %

50,768



18.9 %

58,300



23.0 % Total

$ 148,803



24.3 %

$ 152,317



24.5 %

$ 300,763



24.3 %

$ 297,135



24.2 %

































Selling, general, and

administrative expense:































Health Services

$ 35,190



9.6 %

$ 29,914



8.6 %

$ 68,606



9.6 %

$ 58,021



8.4 % U.S. Federal Services

17,540



15.1 %

18,927



13.0 %

34,188



13.7 %

38,622



13.5 % Human Services

19,829



15.2 %

19,663



15.4 %

39,324



14.6 %

36,902



14.6 % Other (2)

—



NM

92



NM

—



NM

449



NM Total (3)

$ 72,559



11.8 %

$ 68,596



11.0 %

$ 142,118



11.5 %

$ 133,994



10.9 %

































Operating income:































Health Services

$ 63,017



17.2 %

$ 56,540



16.2 %

$ 120,657



16.8 %

$ 106,667



15.5 % U.S. Federal Services

9,834



8.5 %

17,644



12.1 %

26,544



10.6 %

35,525



12.4 % Human Services

3,393



2.6 %

9,629



7.5 %

11,444



4.3 %

21,398



8.5 % Amortization of intangible

assets

(2,603)



NM

(3,386)



NM

(5,321)



NM

(6,788)



NM Restructuring costs (4)

(2,320)



NM

—



NM

(2,320)



NM

(2,242)



NM Other (2)

—



NM

(92)



NM

—



NM

(449)



NM Total

$ 71,321



11.6 %

$ 80,335



12.9 %

$ 151,004



12.2 %

$ 154,111



12.5 %

(1) Percentage of respective segment revenue. Percentages not considered meaningful are marked "NM."



(2) Other costs and credits relate to SG&A balances that do not relate directly to segment business activities. During the six months ended March 31, 2017 we incurred $0.4 million of legal costs pertaining to a matter which occurred in fiscal year 2009.



(3) During fiscal year 2018, we updated our methodology for allocation of costs which resulted in certain costs which had been within Cost of Revenue now being classified as SG&A. If we had utilized the same methodology in fiscal year 2018 as we had in fiscal year 2017, we estimate that SG&A would have been lower by approximately $1.3 million and $2.5 million during the three and six months ended March 31, 2018, respectively.



(4) During fiscal years 2018 and 2017, we incurred costs in restructuring our United Kingdom human services business.

MAXIMUS, Inc. FREE CASH FLOW (Non-GAAP measure) (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

March 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017 Cash flows from operations

$ 78,701



$ 65,708



$ 116,569



$ 136,848

Purchases of property and equipment and

capitalized software costs

(6,661)



(5,207)



(13,175)



(12,975)

Free cash flow

$ 72,040



$ 60,501



$ 103,394



$ 123,873



