MAXIMUS Reports Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter Results

MAXIMUS (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2018.
Highlights for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 include:
- Revenue of $612.8 million compared to $622.0 million reported for the same period last year
- Diluted earnings per share of $0.84 compared to $0.80 for the same period last year
- Cash flows from operations of $78.7 million and free cash flow of $72.0 million
- Year-to-date signed contract awards of $1.4 billion and contracts pending (awarded but unsigned) of $489.1 million at March 31, 2018
- Sales pipeline of $3.0 billion at March 31, 2018
- Updated fiscal 2018 revenue and diluted earnings per share guidance
For the second quarter of fiscal 2018, revenue decreased 1% to $612.8 million compared to $622.0 million reported for the same period last year. The decrease was due to the expected revenue decline in the U.S. Federal Services Segment from contracts that ended.
Total company operating margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 was 11.6% and tempered by $2.3 million of restructuring costs (or $0.02 of diluted earnings per share). The restructuring is part of the Company's ongoing efforts to right-size resources in its U.K. human services business as mainstream employment services programs come to an expected end and governments focus on more specialized health and employment programs supporting people with disabilities and other vulnerable populations.
For the second quarter of fiscal 2018, net income attributable to MAXIMUS totaled $55.5 million (or $0.84 of diluted earnings per share). Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter benefited by $0.02 from the lower provision for income taxes due to a revision to the estimate of the one-time benefit for the reduction in deferred income taxes, resulting from the new tax reform law. This compares to fiscal 2017 second quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.80.
Health Services Segment
Health Services Segment revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 increased 5% to $365.6 million compared to $349.0 million reported for the same period last year. The increase in revenue was driven by organic growth and favorable currency exchange movements. On a constant currency basis, segment revenue growth would have been 2%.
Operating margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 was strong at 17.2% compared to 16.2% reported for the prior-year period. Operating margin expansion was driven by solid operational performance in certain contracts including the U.K. Health Assessment Advisory Service that achieved its full year volume targets for contract year three, and to a lesser extent, benefits tied to certain contracts, including the terminated Fit for Work contract as the Company closed out major elements of the program during the second quarter.
U.S. Federal Services Segment
U.S. Federal Services Segment revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 decreased 20% to $116.3 million compared to $145.4 million reported for the same period last year. As previously disclosed, the lower revenue was largely due to contracts that ended, including non-recurring temporary disaster relief work that ended earlier than anticipated.
Operating margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 was 8.5% compared to 12.1% reported for the prior-year period. Operating margin was lower in the second quarter due to a one-time $2.9 million charge to renegotiate a relationship with one of the Company's subcontractors on a large BPO program. Under the new arrangement, MAXIMUS will now assume the majority of this work, which will increase revenue and operating income on this contract in future periods.
Human Services Segment
Human Services Segment revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 increased 2% to $130.8 million compared to $127.7 million reported for the same period last year driven by favorable foreign exchange rates. On a constant currency basis, segment revenue would have decreased 1%.
Operating margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 was 2.6% compared to 7.5% reported for the prior-year period. Operating margin was lower than expected due to a contract extension that was not signed during the quarter and lower volumes on a contract outside the U.S. As expected, operating margin was also tempered by a number of new contracts that are in the start-up phase but performing as expected.
Sales and Pipeline
Year-to-date signed contract awards at March 31, 2018 totaled $1.4 billion and contracts pending (awarded but unsigned) totaled $489.1 million. During the quarter, MAXIMUS received notification of award for the Australia Disability Employment Services rebid.
The sales pipeline at March 31, 2018 was $3.0 billion (comprised of approximately $0.7 billion in proposals pending, $0.3 billion in proposals in preparation, and $2.0 billion in opportunities tracking). This compares to a pipeline of $3.2 billion at December 31, 2017. The sequential decline is due to the conversion of the Australia Disability Employment Services rebid into awarded unsigned (contracts pending), as well as the delay of approximately $600 million in requests for proposals (RFPs) that moved out of the pipeline's six-month horizon.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flows
Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2018 totaled $253.2 million. For the three months ended March 31, 2018, cash flows from operations totaled $78.7 million, with free cash flow of $72.0 million.
At March 31, 2018, days sales outstanding (DSO) were 68 and consistent with the prior year.
On February 28, 2018, MAXIMUS paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.045 per share. On April 11, 2018, the Company announced a $0.045 per share cash dividend, payable on May 31, 2018 to shareholders of record on May 15, 2018.
Outlook
MAXIMUS is updating its fiscal 2018 revenue and earnings guidance. The Company now expects revenue to range between $2.400 billion and $2.440 billion for fiscal 2018. This compares to the Company's previous revenue guidance of $2.475 billion and $2.550 billion. MAXIMUS has revised its guidance because it has not booked sufficient new in-year awards.
As a result of the lowered revenue, MAXIMUS is narrowing its fiscal 2018 earnings guidance and now expects GAAP diluted earnings per share to range between $3.30 and $3.40 for fiscal 2018. This compares to the Company's previous earnings guidance of $3.30 to $3.50.
The Company's guidance does not include any future acquisitions or future legal expenses or recoveries.
"The core of our business is sound and the macro trends remain in our favor. We have a number of initiatives underway to comprehensively determine the best path for long-term growth. We are analyzing current markets where we could play a more meaningful role, taking a fresh look at adjacent markets that hold promise, and continuing to advance our M&A strategy. We have taken immediate steps to best align MAXIMUS for the long term and we will execute our plan over the next 24 months," commented MAXIMUS CEO Bruce Caswell.
|
MAXIMUS, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
Six Months Ended March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Revenue
|
$
|
612,787
|
$
|
622,047
|
$
|
1,235,935
|
$
|
1,229,611
|
Cost of revenue
|
463,984
|
469,730
|
935,172
|
932,476
|
Gross profit
|
148,803
|
152,317
|
300,763
|
297,135
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
72,559
|
68,596
|
142,118
|
133,994
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
2,603
|
3,386
|
5,321
|
6,788
|
Restructuring costs
|
2,320
|
—
|
2,320
|
2,242
|
Operating income
|
71,321
|
80,335
|
151,004
|
154,111
|
Interest expense
|
157
|
744
|
325
|
1,593
|
Other income, net
|
1,392
|
417
|
1,679
|
680
|
Income before income taxes
|
72,556
|
80,008
|
152,358
|
153,198
|
Provision for income taxes
|
17,450
|
26,911
|
37,300
|
53,772
|
Net income
|
55,106
|
53,097
|
115,058
|
99,426
|
(Loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(386)
|
582
|
475
|
247
|
Net income attributable to MAXIMUS
|
$
|
55,492
|
$
|
52,515
|
$
|
114,583
|
$
|
99,179
|
Basic earnings per share attributable to MAXIMUS
|
$
|
0.84
|
$
|
0.80
|
$
|
1.74
|
$
|
1.51
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to MAXIMUS
|
$
|
0.84
|
$
|
0.80
|
$
|
1.73
|
$
|
1.50
|
Dividends paid per share
|
$
|
0.045
|
$
|
0.045
|
$
|
0.09
|
$
|
0.09
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
65,856
|
65,549
|
65,857
|
65,669
|
Diluted
|
66,268
|
65,947
|
66,223
|
65,989
|
MAXIMUS, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands)
|
March 31, 2018
|
September 30, 2017
|
(unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
253,227
|
$
|
166,252
|
Accounts receivable — billed and billable
|
415,008
|
394,338
|
Accounts receivable — unbilled
|
41,202
|
36,475
|
Income taxes receivable
|
1,677
|
4,528
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
47,918
|
55,649
|
Total current assets
|
759,032
|
657,242
|
Property and equipment, net
|
90,741
|
101,651
|
Capitalized software, net
|
22,601
|
26,748
|
Goodwill
|
405,082
|
402,976
|
Intangible assets, net
|
94,109
|
98,769
|
Deferred contract costs, net
|
14,673
|
16,298
|
Deferred compensation plan assets
|
29,703
|
28,548
|
Deferred income taxes
|
7,625
|
7,691
|
Other assets
|
6,934
|
10,739
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,430,500
|
$
|
1,350,662
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
119,589
|
$
|
122,083
|
Accrued compensation and benefits
|
81,833
|
105,667
|
Deferred revenue
|
52,743
|
71,722
|
Income taxes payable
|
11,652
|
4,703
|
Other liabilities
|
13,534
|
12,091
|
Total current liabilities
|
279,351
|
316,266
|
Deferred revenue, less current portion
|
23,802
|
28,182
|
Deferred income taxes
|
10,997
|
20,106
|
Deferred compensation plan liabilities, less current portion
|
30,904
|
30,707
|
Other liabilities
|
19,118
|
9,633
|
Total liabilities
|
364,172
|
404,894
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Common stock, no par value
|
487,385
|
475,592
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(24,435)
|
(27,619)
|
Retained earnings
|
599,630
|
492,112
|
Total MAXIMUS shareholders' equity
|
1,062,580
|
940,085
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
3,748
|
5,683
|
Total equity
|
1,066,328
|
945,768
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
1,430,500
|
$
|
1,350,662
|
MAXIMUS, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Cash flows from operations:
|
Net income
|
$
|
55,106
|
$
|
53,097
|
$
|
115,058
|
$
|
99,426
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operations:
|
Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and capitalized software
|
13,355
|
15,405
|
27,074
|
29,967
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
2,603
|
3,386
|
5,321
|
6,788
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(14,886)
|
(11,631)
|
(9,179)
|
(5,721)
|
Stock compensation expense
|
5,922
|
5,345
|
11,324
|
10,234
|
Change in assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable — billed and billable
|
25,859
|
(4,657)
|
(18,522)
|
10,030
|
Accounts receivable — unbilled
|
(10,265)
|
(1,447)
|
(4,730)
|
(3,445)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
2,507
|
1,267
|
8,526
|
7,512
|
Deferred contract costs
|
381
|
954
|
1,794
|
998
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
(14,558)
|
(3,144)
|
(3,171)
|
(17,719)
|
Accrued compensation and benefits
|
14,197
|
10,944
|
(15,391)
|
(6,293)
|
Deferred revenue
|
(11,384)
|
(5,757)
|
(23,789)
|
(15,853)
|
Income taxes
|
8,992
|
3,813
|
18,634
|
20,715
|
Other assets and liabilities
|
872
|
(1,867)
|
3,620
|
209
|
Cash flows from operations
|
78,701
|
65,708
|
116,569
|
136,848
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software costs
|
(6,661)
|
(5,207)
|
(13,175)
|
(12,975)
|
Acquisition of part of noncontrolling interest
|
(157)
|
—
|
(157)
|
—
|
Proceeds from the sale of a business
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
385
|
Other
|
138
|
175
|
183
|
218
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
(6,680)
|
(5,032)
|
(13,149)
|
(12,372)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Cash dividends paid to MAXIMUS shareholders
|
(2,935)
|
(2,917)
|
(5,865)
|
(5,837)
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
—
|
(91)
|
(1,038)
|
(28,858)
|
Tax withholding related to RSU vesting
|
—
|
(12)
|
(8,529)
|
(9,267)
|
Borrowings under credit facility
|
65,000
|
70,000
|
124,683
|
135,000
|
Repayment of credit facility and other long-term debt
|
(76,596)
|
(104,761)
|
(124,752)
|
(184,828)
|
Other
|
(2,130)
|
—
|
(2,130)
|
(1,145)
|
Cash used in financing activities
|
(16,661)
|
(37,781)
|
(17,631)
|
(94,935)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
962
|
2,200
|
1,186
|
(878)
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
56,322
|
25,095
|
86,975
|
28,663
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
196,905
|
69,767
|
166,252
|
66,199
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
253,227
|
$
|
94,862
|
$
|
253,227
|
$
|
94,862
|
MAXIMUS, Inc.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
Six Months Ended March 31,
|
2018
|
% (1)
|
2017
|
% (1)
|
2018
|
% (1)
|
2017
|
% (1)
|
Revenue:
|
Health Services
|
$
|
365,633
|
100
|
%
|
$
|
348,994
|
100
|
%
|
$
|
717,723
|
100
|
%
|
$
|
689,723
|
100
|
%
|
U.S. Federal Services
|
116,327
|
100
|
%
|
145,370
|
100
|
%
|
249,310
|
100
|
%
|
286,668
|
100
|
%
|
Human Services
|
130,827
|
100
|
%
|
127,683
|
100
|
%
|
268,902
|
100
|
%
|
253,220
|
100
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
612,787
|
100
|
%
|
$
|
622,047
|
100
|
%
|
$
|
1,235,935
|
100
|
%
|
$
|
1,229,611
|
100
|
%
|
Gross Profit:
|
Health Services
|
$
|
98,207
|
26.9
|
%
|
$
|
86,454
|
24.8
|
%
|
$
|
189,263
|
26.4
|
%
|
$
|
164,688
|
23.9
|
%
|
U.S. Federal Services
|
27,374
|
23.5
|
%
|
36,571
|
25.2
|
%
|
60,732
|
24.4
|
%
|
74,147
|
25.9
|
%
|
Human Services
|
23,222
|
17.8
|
%
|
29,292
|
22.9
|
%
|
50,768
|
18.9
|
%
|
58,300
|
23.0
|
%
|
Total
|
$
|
148,803
|
24.3
|
%
|
$
|
152,317
|
24.5
|
%
|
$
|
300,763
|
24.3
|
%
|
$
|
297,135
|
24.2
|
%
|
Selling, general, and
|
Health Services
|
$
|
35,190
|
9.6
|
%
|
$
|
29,914
|
8.6
|
%
|
$
|
68,606
|
9.6
|
%
|
$
|
58,021
|
8.4
|
%
|
U.S. Federal Services
|
17,540
|
15.1
|
%
|
18,927
|
13.0
|
%
|
34,188
|
13.7
|
%
|
38,622
|
13.5
|
%
|
Human Services
|
19,829
|
15.2
|
%
|
19,663
|
15.4
|
%
|
39,324
|
14.6
|
%
|
36,902
|
14.6
|
%
|
Other (2)
|
—
|
NM
|
92
|
NM
|
—
|
NM
|
449
|
NM
|
Total (3)
|
$
|
72,559
|
11.8
|
%
|
$
|
68,596
|
11.0
|
%
|
$
|
142,118
|
11.5
|
%
|
$
|
133,994
|
10.9
|
%
|
Operating income:
|
Health Services
|
$
|
63,017
|
17.2
|
%
|
$
|
56,540
|
16.2
|
%
|
$
|
120,657
|
16.8
|
%
|
$
|
106,667
|
15.5
|
%
|
U.S. Federal Services
|
9,834
|
8.5
|
%
|
17,644
|
12.1
|
%
|
26,544
|
10.6
|
%
|
35,525
|
12.4
|
%
|
Human Services
|
3,393
|
2.6
|
%
|
9,629
|
7.5
|
%
|
11,444
|
4.3
|
%
|
21,398
|
8.5
|
%
|
Amortization of intangible
|
(2,603)
|
NM
|
(3,386)
|
NM
|
(5,321)
|
NM
|
(6,788)
|
NM
|
Restructuring costs (4)
|
(2,320)
|
NM
|
—
|
NM
|
(2,320)
|
NM
|
(2,242)
|
NM
|
Other (2)
|
—
|
NM
|
(92)
|
NM
|
—
|
NM
|
(449)
|
NM
|
Total
|
$
|
71,321
|
11.6
|
%
|
$
|
80,335
|
12.9
|
%
|
$
|
151,004
|
12.2
|
%
|
$
|
154,111
|
12.5
|
%
|
(1)
|
Percentage of respective segment revenue. Percentages not considered meaningful are marked "NM."
|
(2)
|
Other costs and credits relate to SG&A balances that do not relate directly to segment business activities. During the six months ended March 31, 2017 we incurred $0.4 million of legal costs pertaining to a matter which occurred in fiscal year 2009.
|
(3)
|
During fiscal year 2018, we updated our methodology for allocation of costs which resulted in certain costs which had been within Cost of Revenue now being classified as SG&A. If we had utilized the same methodology in fiscal year 2018 as we had in fiscal year 2017, we estimate that SG&A would have been lower by approximately $1.3 million and $2.5 million during the three and six months ended March 31, 2018, respectively.
|
(4)
|
During fiscal years 2018 and 2017, we incurred costs in restructuring our United Kingdom human services business.
|
MAXIMUS, Inc.
FREE CASH FLOW
(Non-GAAP measure)
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Cash flows from operations
|
$
|
78,701
|
$
|
65,708
|
$
|
116,569
|
$
|
136,848
|
Purchases of property and equipment and
|
(6,661)
|
(5,207)
|
(13,175)
|
(12,975)
|
Free cash flow
|
$
|
72,040
|
$
|
60,501
|
$
|
103,394
|
$
|
123,873
|
Share this article