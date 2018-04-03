MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit

Barbara Selter, Vice President of Health Services and an expert in long-term services and supports (LTSS), will lead a roundtable discussion on how states are using various technologies to reduce Medicaid expenditures, including pre-emptively identifying fraudulent hours from home care workers, as well as unreported assets and asset transfers in the financial eligibility process. The session will highlight what innovations are working successfully and what improvements are needed for costly LTSS programs. Ms. Selter will be joined by Victoria Meakin, President of Ocrolus, Inc.

John P. Crouse, Vice President of Health Services and an expert in provider management and program integrity, will lead a roundtable session to discuss new Medicaid requirements for provider screening and enrollment, such as periodic background and sanction checks, facility site visits, and fees. The presentation will explore what states are doing to modernize the provider process and the implications for Medicaid programs, Medicaid Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) and providers. Mr. Crouse will be presenting with Billy Millwee, President/CEO of BM&A Public Policy.

"As the principal source of health and long-term care coverage for America's most vulnerable populations, Medicaid continues to play a vital role in our health care system," said Bruce Caswell, Chief Executive Officer and President of MAXIMUS. "As a leader in Medicaid service delivery, MAXIMUS looks forward to sharing our insights into how states can improve program effectiveness most efficiently while serving the needs of their citizens."

The annual State Healthcare IT Connect Summit brings together public and private sector thought leaders to share ideas and benchmark implementation strategies of State health IT systems. The conference will take place April 5-6, 2018 at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor in Maryland. To learn more, visit healthcareitconnect.com/2018-state-healthcare-it-connect-summit/.

