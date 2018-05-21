MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress

Ms. Selter, Vice President of Health Services at MAXIMUS, will lead a discussion on "Automating Long-Term Services and Supports Financial Eligibility and Reducing Fraud." Her presentation will focus on how states are turning to automated tools to pre-emptively detect unreported assets and analyze financial transactions to recognize asset transfers. The session will also highlight how Illinois and New Jersey successfully use the MAXIMUS Program Integrity solution and Medicaid-Genius by Ocrolus to combat fraud and abuse and reduce costs. Ms. Selter will be joined by Victoria Meakin, President of Ocrolus.

Ms. Shanley, Vice President of Consulting and Policy Analysis at MAXIMUS, will moderate a panel session on "Utilizing Waiver Programs to Treat Complex Populations for Better Outcomes." The presentation will examine multiple waivers (including Section 1115 waivers and work requirements) and how states are dealing with the landscape and challenges to treating complex populations. Panel speakers will include Stephanie Muth, State Medicaid Director for Texas Health and Human Services, and Tonya Hales, Assistant Division Director of Medicaid and Health Financing for the Utah Department of Health.

"As a leading provider of Medicaid administrative services, MAXIMUS is excited to share our insights into innovations and available technology that can help states improve their program effectiveness to better serve their citizens," said Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer of MAXIMUS. "By using automation tools to streamline the eligibility process, states can increase the efficiency of their LTSS programs with considerable time and cost savings."

The Medicaid Managed Care Congress is a meeting that convenes State Medicaid Directors, representatives from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and managed care organizations to examine current federal and state policies and understand their impact on the managed care industry, as well as share strategies to improve quality, manage cost, and drive Medicaid innovation. The conference will take place May 21-23 at the Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor in Maryland. To learn more, visit: https://lifesciences.knect365.com/medicaidmanagedcarecongress/.

Since 1975, MAXIMUS has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People®, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. MAXIMUS delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, MAXIMUS is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.

